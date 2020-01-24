Daily Horoscope: 24 January 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you will be sad due to arguments with your spouse. The differences between the two of you have been keeping you away from each other for a long time. It is better that you give your relationship another chance and solve your problems together. On the work front, this day is auspicious. Today you will perform your responsibilities well and will not give anyone a chance to complain. The effort you were making to improve your financial condition will bring results today. You will get the benefits as expected. Today's journey will be very auspicious for you. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you do not act wisely today, you will waste your day by falling into unnecessary troubles. Talking about romance, your date will be full of love and you both will have fun together. You will be very happy to hear your partner's thoughts about you today. Today, there will be ideological differences with your seniors in the office. In such a situation, you have to pay special attention to your behaviour. Try to present your side in a calm manner. You need to be careful in terms of money. If you have to go shopping, spend only on the things that are absolutely needed. It will be good for you to abstain from smoking cigarettes, else your health will get worse today. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 5:05 am to 9:45 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your personal life will be blissful. Any concerns about younger brother or sister will also end today. The day will be fun with your friends too. On the other hand, today you will find yourself in a state of confusion regarding some pending issues. If you are not able to take the right decision, then please consult an experienced person. Give importance to your spouse's opinions, some of their advice may work for you. You will feel good while working in the office today because your boss will be in a very good mood. If you talk about money then today will be auspicious for you. Although today you can make some big expenses due to an increase in income because you will not face any kind of financial problem. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 7:45 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will be in the mood for fun, your mind will be calm and you will be quite happy. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will be able to spend a lot of time with your loved ones. Your father was angry with you for the last few days, but today you will be able to sort out your problems with him. With your spouse, you can plan to go for a walk somewhere. Also, you can shop with your open heart for your whole family today. There may be a sudden arrival of some relatives in the second part of the day, which will make your home environment quite good. The money related matters will be good, today you can also make a big investment. If you do business in partnership, then you may get a big profit from it. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Time: 8:25 am to 12:55 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There may be minor differences between the relatives but everything will be normal by evening. Treat your spouse while going out and behave properly and avoid doing any irresponsible action else it can go wrong. On the economic front, the day will be fine. Today's investment will increase your prosperity and financial security. There may be an obstacle in your work today in the office. You must be careful and try to solve this problem with a calm mind instead of getting upset. Children can be the reason for your happiness today. Today romance will be on your mind and you will want to spend more time with your spouse. Today you will get enough time to relax, your energy level will increase. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 4:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On the economic front, the day will be mixed. Today you can get a good chance to earn money, but some big expenses are also possible. In the case of love, this day is not good. Constant rift with your boyfriend/girlfriend is leading to the end of your relationship. If you talk about your married life, then you will feel that your spouse is not happy with you. It is possible that they do not want to express their displeasure. In this case, a slight mistake can cause a dispute between you two. You will get love and support from your parents, which will keep you confident even in difficult situations. Some work may be incomplete due to a lack of interest in your work. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be a better day for you on the work front. Your mind will remain focused so that you will be able to complete your work easily. Not only this you will also be very happy with your work environment because you will get the support of your boss and colleagues. This is a good time for business people to start working on their plans. You are very likely to succeed. Your financial condition will be good and today you will be able to repay any old loan, which will give you a lot of relief. Love will rule your romantic life. Today you can spend a beautiful evening with your partner. The day is favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 1:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Talking about financial matters, it will not be good today. The work that was expected to be of great financial benefit to you, it may get stalled today. However, you should not lose courage and continue your efforts. There will be happiness and peace in your marital life. You will have a good relationship with your spouse. Love will grow between you both, and you will get the blessings of your parents. Today, your younger brother can get some big achievements. In your romantic life, you need to be a little careful and behave properly in front of your partner. Also, talk wisely because your jokes can hurt their feelings. Talking about health, your mind will be disturbed today. If possible, spend some time at a religious place today. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today, some changes can happen in your life, especially in the field you are very likely to get the fruits of your hard work. You can get a great chance to move forward. Businessmen, your confidence level will be high today. There will be happiness and peace in your marital life and your relationship with your spouse will be cordial. Your partner will share a few things for which you have been waiting for a long time. Today is not a special day in terms of money. Suddenly a big expense may come in front of you, which will put in a dilemma, whether to spend money on it or not. Your health will be good today and emotionally you will feel better. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:40 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you may face some difficult situations suddenly, but you have to understand that on the strength of positive thinking, as one can easily overcome even the biggest difficulty. If you are feeling a little depressed then you may like to reconcile with friends who have gone out. Talking about romantic life, today will not be a special day. It is possible that due to your disappointment, your partner's mood may not be right today. On the other hand, married couples will get full support from their spouse. Today will be an expensive day in terms of money. Today you may have to spend a lot more to fulfil the responsibilities of the house. There may be some obstacles in the field, but with the help of seniors, your problem will be solved. Today is not going to be good for you. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky number: 20 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 7:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you avoid getting into any kind of debate today, otherwise you may suffer big losses, especially in financial matters you will not get good results. There is a strong possibility of a loss of money. Today will be very difficult for the businessmen. Being stuck in the middle of your important work will disappoint you. Today you will behave in an aggressive manner, which will also have a negative effect on your marital life. It is better to keep yourself calm otherwise there may be a big fight between you. The day is also good for coat court cases. Your opponents will be active today, therefore, you should be careful. Talking about health, many negative thoughts can come to mind today, due to which you will not feel good. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 42 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm