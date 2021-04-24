Daily Horoscope: 24 April 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Talking about your work, today will be a good day for the employed people. You must try to complete even your smallest task with full hard work and honesty. Progress is being made for you. Wholesale businessmen can benefit greatly. Talking about your personal life, use your words very carefully while interacting with your spouse. Laughing jokingly can hurt your beloved's heart. Your financial condition may improve. Your income is likely to increase. Talking about your health, avoid needlessly leaving the house and follow social distancing as well. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May There may be obstacles in the students' learning but you do not have to worry because your problems will soon go away. Today is going to be a very busy day for the people working in government jobs. The burden of responsibilities may increase on you. Business associates are advised to avoid lending transactions. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. The relationship with the members of your family will remain in harmony. If your elders give you any advice, then do not forget to ignore their words. You have the advantage in this. Talking about health, if your health is not going well for a few days, then you have to be careful. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 40 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today, you can get an opportunity to participate in a spiritual program with your family members. However, given the current situation, you are advised to take full precautions otherwise it can be difficult. Your financial condition will be good. You can also do some important shopping today. If working people are feeling the pressure of working for a few days, then today will bring great relief for you. Today the workload will be less and you will get extra time for yourself. Traders will have to avoid new stock. It will be better if you do not make your business decisions in haste. There will be happiness in your personal life. You will have a very fun time with the children today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 10:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you should keep yourself away from contentious issues, otherwise your whole day will be spent on useless things. At home or workplace you are advised to behave very balanced. Talking about your finances, do not make the mistake of spending more than income, otherwise you may face a big financial crisis in the coming days. Focus on saving as much as you can. If you do business in partnership, then have complete transparency in economic matters. Apart from this, if you are thinking about any kind of change in business, then you need to avoid it. The environment of your office will be good. You will get full support of your seniors. Keep your dealings with your spouse and respect them respectfully. The day will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 12:50 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you do a job, then do your small work in the office very carefully. Do not repeat the same mistake again and again or you may get into a lot of trouble. Successful businessmen are advised to treat their employees with gentleness. The loss will be yours due to the debate. If you take decisions on your own in financial matters, it will be better. You must avoid making any wrong decision by getting seduced by others. Talking about your personal life, there is a need to improve coordination with younger members of your house. Your aggressive nature can drive your loved ones away from you. Talking about your health, do not forget to ignore even the smallest problem. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 6:50 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September In the case of money, you are advised to be careful. Avoid spending excessively in zeal. Apart from this, you also need to avoid taking loans on this day. Today is going to be a very fortunate day for employed people. If you are thinking of changing job and recently you have given a job interview in a big company, then today you can get positive answer. Businessmen are advised to be vigilant in government affairs. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. You will get the blessings of parents. Love will increase with your spouse. You will meet domestic responsibilities together. When it comes to health, there can be muscle discomfort. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 4:25 am to 2:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Avoid speaking in the affairs of others, otherwise your honor can be hurt today. Talking about your work, this day will be normal for employed people. Today all your work will be completed on time. On the other hand, the business people may have to run a lot. However, you will definitely get good benefit from it. Money situation is possible to improve. All this is the result of your hard work. If you keep making your financial decisions wisely, then soon your financial problems will end. Your children's education may worry about writing. The relationship with your spouse will be good and you will get full support of your sweetheart. As far as your health is concerned, today you will be very refreshed. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 3:15 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be a good day for you. If your money has been stuck for a long time then there is a strong possibility of getting it back. Today is going to be a very important day for the people associated with the field of art. There may be a good chance on your hands. If you do business then your business will increase, especially for the natives who do business in partnership, this day is going to be financially auspicious. There will be peace and happiness in your personal life. You will get the blessings of the elders of your house. Today, life partner will be in a good mood and they would like to spend more time with you. Talking about your finances, you are advised to keep an eye on your pocket. Do not spend more than your budget by being overjoyed. You will be in good health. Auspicious Color: Purple Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 6:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your family responsibilities may increase slightly, but you will get full support from your loved ones. If your father's health has not been doing well for some time, today some improvement in his health is possible. However, keep them away from stress at this time. In terms of finances, the day will be expensive. You may spend too much money on medicines. Today is expected to be a stressful day for employed people. The rapport with your boss in the office is expected to deteriorate. They may not be very satisfied with your performance. Businessmen need to be completely cautious while making economic transactions. Talking about your health, daily yoga and meditation will be very beneficial for you. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you work then today the burden of pending work may increase, which will make you very worried. All this is the result of your negligence. It is better that you do not make such mistake again and try to complete all your work on time. Today will be a mixed result for traders. If you want to start a new work in partnership, then the day is not right for this. You do not hurry too much. Money will be fine. Today the expenses will be less. Changes can be seen in the life-partner's nature. Your beloved's mood will not be right. In such a situation, you need to avoid negotiating any disputed issue. Talking about your health, if you are a patient of high blood pressure, then avoid excess anxiety and anger. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today is going to be very auspicious for you in terms of money. Domestic amenities will increase. The situation will be favorable in your personal life. You will spend a very good time with your family today. If you are thinking of giving a surprise to your spouse then today is a favorable day for this. Businessmen have to be alert while making big deals. If your work is wood then today you can earn good profits. Income of employed people may increase. In the second part of the day, you will be very happy to get a good news all of a sudden. Talking about your health, you must pay special attention to your health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 7:00 pm