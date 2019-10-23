Daily Horoscope: 23 October 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be one of the best days of your married life. Your spouse will make you feel that you are the most important person in the world. To make your day more special, you can also for a candlelight dinner. At the workplace, you need to be careful. Don't lose your temper or it may land you in trouble. From financial prospect, today you will get the money which was stuck from days. Also, the day is good for investment. But be cautious and take advice before investing. Do not be careless about health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm - 6:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The day is favourable for married couples. Your spouse will walk shoulder to shoulder with you. The mutual coordination between you two will be very good. On the work front, you can get some good opportunities which you need to look into. Efficiency in conversation will prove to be your strong side today. Some trouble is possible from the child side. Your anxiety level may rise due to their poor concentration in studies. It is better that you don't adopt a strict attitude with them. Financial matters will remain good. Spend wisely before spending. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm - 9:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June A good day to succeed in court or go to lawyer for any piece of advice. Appreciations from superiors at the office will increase your happiness and confidence. Deserving employees can be promoted or benefited financially. The day will be spent well with spouse and the relationship between you both will become stronger. From the financial front, today you will work very hard to earn money and get success. Today is the best day to clear all misunderstandings with your partner. If possible, make them aware of your feelings so that they can understand their true value in your life. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 11:45 am - 6:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Luck will be on your side today and you will be extremely happy. Economically, the day is profitable for you. If you take your financial decisions wisely, you may earn a good benefit today. At the workplace, you will be praised for your dedication and hard work. For a few days, your personal life has been the centre of your attention, but today you will pay more attention to social work. The day is good for employees as the chances of promotion and economic growth is very strong. Marital life will remain good and you will get both the love and companionship of your spouse. Health will be perfectly fine and you will feel more energetic than before. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 6:15 am - 11:30 am

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The situation will remain tense in romantic life. Treat your partner well because quarrelling over small talks may take a big form and cause a rift in your relationship. Today, you can get good results in terms of money. Financials will improve as the day progresses and you can also buy some important stuff. A great day to have fun with friends and family. Health will be great as you will be mentally and physically strong today. Relationship with spouse will be good. Today, your plans may change at the last moment. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 2:40 pm - 4:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The day is auspicious on the work front. Travel related to business will be profitable and investment made today can give you desired results. A good day for employees too. Today, you will do a lot of shopping and will also be pleased with the receipt of new clothes and jewellery. In marital life, you need to control your anger as it may upset your spouse. In love matters, do not blindly believe the things heard about your partner and test the truth well. Today you will take part in any social or religious ceremony. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October There will be happiness and peace in married life. The love and care of your spouse will make you happier. Today you will enjoy a relaxed and quiet day with your family members and children. At the workplace, with your hard work and dedication, you will be able to shut the mouth of those who doubt your ability. If you are unemployed and have been searching for a job for a long time, then today you can get a good chance. Do not ignore health, otherwise minor illness can take a terrible form in future. Try to avoid such foods which have high cholesterol. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The day will come with mixed results. If you are a businessman, then today you can get a sudden profit but there is a possibility of disagreement with your partner. Differences with family members can hurt your feelings, but you need to behave well on your behalf. You may have to work very hard at the office but the praise from your high officials will boost your confidence. Creative hobbies will make you feel relaxed. Some stress in marital life is possible. Hurdles in an old legal matter is expected. In the case of health, do not consume alcohol especially when you are driving. Lucky Colour: Deep green Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 9:00 am - 8:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You need to give up your laziness and concentrate on your important work, otherwise, you may get in trouble. Students may face obstacles in education, but the gurus will be very supportive. The second half of the day will be busier for you as you may have to organize a family / religious program at home. Too much workload is affecting your health. Do not let negative thoughts come to your mind otherwise, it may spoil your work. Today you will be able to understand that married life does not revolve only around sex and quarrelling. Your spouse will make you feel special. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You will feel energetic and excited today. All your plans will be successful and will give the desired results. Use your creative ideas for extra income. If you are unemployed and looking for a job, the luck is on your side today. You can make a big profit by using your hidden feature. Marital life will remain happy. The love between you two will increase and your spouse will be supportive. Today you can meet some famous and influential people and this meeting will bring positive changes in your life. Follow some rules in your life with great honesty and heart because these are the things which will help you win people's hearts and achieve success. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The day will be normal and functioning. Whether its a job or business, nothing will remain stuck. From the economic front, your spending may increase today. There is also a possibility of sudden money loss, so take all the financial decisions wisely. Complete all your important tasks today. With the support of your friends and family, you will be full of confidence. Words from your partner's heart will make your day. If you had a big fight with your spouse recently, then the situation may change today. A little exercise is necessary every day to stay healthy. Focus on your health because a weak body also weakens the mind. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 8:00 am - 2:15 pm