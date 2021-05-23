Daily Horoscope: 23 May 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you work then there is a possibility of a positive change today. You will get the expected result. However, today is going to be a very busy day for you. Suddenly your workload can increase significantly. Businessmen may benefit. However, you may have to work very hard. As far as your family life is concerned, the discord going on in the house can be calm today. There will be improvement in relationships and your big worry will go away. There is a strong chance of success in your ongoing efforts with money. You can also spend big today. Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Time: 7:45 am to 3:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a very busy day for you. You may have to run a lot. Employees will have a good day. If you are working on a big project, then your work will progress smoothly in this period. At the same time, the day will also be beneficial for businessmen. Today you can connect with a big client. There will be compatibility in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with your family members. You can get a chance to travel with your spouse today. You will feel better by spending more time with your sweetheart. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to avoid the consumption of cold things, otherwise there may be a problem of cold. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 4:30 am to 3:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you do a job then today you are advised to do even your smallest job carefully otherwise negligence can put your job in danger. Businessmen may have to work very hard. You can benefit after a lot of struggle. Talking about your personal life, you are advised to control your anger. If you do not control your anger, then there can be a big dispute in your house. If you do not take any wrong step in anger, it will be better. Your financial condition will be strong. If you are thinking of buying a new vehicle or any other precious item, then the day will be favorable for it. To be healthy, you need to change your routine. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 4:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you are advised to be careful. The movement of the planets is not giving some good signs. You will feel very lazy and some of your important works will be left incomplete. Excessive laziness can put you in trouble. It will be better that you take special care of this matter. If you are unemployed and looking for a job then you have to try more quickly. On the other hand, the business people will feel disappointed. If your work is related to finance, then your difficulties may increase. Talking about your personal life, try to improve the relationship with your life partner, otherwise your marriage will remain in isolation. The day will be normal in terms of finances. As far as your health is concerned, there can be small problems today. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you will be very active and feel a new energy inside you. First of all, let's talk about your work, if you do the job, then the grace of your seniors will remain on you. The days are likely to be profitable for people who trade in the partnership. You can make a new bargain. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Your family will spend this day in peace and joy. If you are married, keep transparency in the relationship with your spouse. If you have anything in mind, openly share it with your beloved. Your financial condition will be good. The day will be fine in terms of health. Avoid putting too much work pressure on yourself. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September In the case of finances, you are advised to be very careful. Avoid borrowing or borrowing otherwise you may get into trouble in the coming days. Businessmen need to avoid doing something new or big. Your financial problems seem to be increasing. Employees will have a normal day. Conditions will be fine in your personal life. You will spend a lot of time with your family. Your parents will get affection and blessings. Today it is possible to benefit from elder brother. If you are married then you are advised to avoid a dispute with your spouse. Everyday discord can weaken your relationship. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 29

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are a businessman and you have incurred a big loss recently, you will not get anything to worry about. You need to be patient. Soon you will get a chance to make up for your loss. Today is expected to be mixed for employed people. Conditions in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. There is a possibility of a dispute in the house. You have to act in peace rather than anger. The relationship with your spouse will remain in harmony and you will get their emotional support. From an economic perspective, today will be a better day for you. Your financial situation can improve. Talking about your health, there may be a stomach problem today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 2:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you work then today is going to be auspicious for you. Your position will increase in reputation. Along with this, you will get full support of your seniors. Small businessmen will get an opportunity to make a profit. Talking about your personal life, today you will see some changes in the nature of your life partner. In such a situation, you must try to know the mind of your beloved through conversation. Your financial condition will be good, but your habit of spending too much can put you in trouble. If you spend it thoughtfully and according to your budget, then there will be no problem. Talking about health, there can be problems related to the feet today. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 11:25 am to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will not be good for you in terms of health. If you already have a disease, today your problem may increase. Talking about private life, the conditions in your marital life will be unfavorable. Avoid doubting your spouse unnecessarily. You have to understand that the foundation of a strong relationship rests on trust. Your wrong behavior can hurt the feelings of your beloved. On the economic front you may get good results. You can get rid of money related anxiety. There is a strong possibility of getting any benefit related to real estate. On the work front, the day is going to be average. If you are a student then you need to pay more attention to your studies. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are feeling stressed due to work pressure and problems in personal life, then you need to pay attention to yourself. Excess stress can cause your health to deteriorate. It is very important for you to be healthy for a good and successful life. If you do a job, then you might get a good chance. It would be good for you not to give any chance of complaint to your seniors. Apart from this, you need to work together in your office. At the same time, businessmen can benefit quite well. Conditions will be good in your personal life. You will get full support of the members of your house, especially your parents will be very happy with you. In the case of finances, a mixed result can be achieved. Your income will be good but expenses will not be controlled. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today is going to be a very auspicious day for you on a commercial level. You may get an opportunity from which your business will move in a new direction. If you have made a big investment recently, you can get good results. You can get job transfer if you want. Your promotion is also very likely. Talking about your personal life, today you can get an opportunity to take a short trip with your family. However, in view of this widespread epidemic, you are advised to take all necessary precautions. Your financial condition will be strong. Today you can get something precious. You can remain mentally strong by dropping unnecessary worries. This will also improve your physical health. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Time: 6:20 am to 3:00 pm