Daily Horoscope: 23 December 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is going to be a very special day. In the case of love, you will experience a very fun today. If you like someone, the time is very favourable to covey your message to them. The day will also be better for married people. You will spend a relaxed time with your spouse. You have to be a little careful in terms of money as there is a possibility of loss. If you take your financial decision in a hurry, you may regret later. There may be some problems in the workplace. Take care of your mother's health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 11:45 am to 1:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Employees may get some big achievement today. Your high officials will greatly appreciate your ability and your financial situation may get improved. The compatibility will remain in married life. The day will be spent wonderfully with your spouse and this will make both of you feel very refreshed. Parents will be supportive and lovable. Good day for travelling. Today's journey will be entertaining and beneficial. You will feel much better due to your improved health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm to 2:25 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today, you should avoid getting involved in any kind of debate. You will not get good results in financial matters. There is a strong possibility of a loss of money. The day may be very difficult for traders. Your angry nature may take a negative effect on your marital life. It is better to keep yourself calm otherwise there may be a big fight between you both. The day is good for any legal matters. The enemy side will be active today, be careful. Talking about health, your mind will be restless today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you need to be very cautious. At the workplace, concentrate on your work. On the economic front, the situation will be somewhat difficult. Money received will not be as expected. Due to lack of money, you may also face problems in fulfilling your household responsibilities. Marital life will be happy. Talking about love, you may receive a wonderful surprise today from your partner. Health will be good and you will find yourself surrounded by positive energy. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 11:55 am to 1:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Talking about money, your income will be fine but the increase in expenses may bother you. There will be tension in family life. Your family may not understand you properly due to which bitterness can occur in your relationships. The situation will be favourable in the workplace. There is also a strong possibility of increment with the promotion. Stay away from gossip and rumours today. Stress and workload can make you sick. It is better that you take special care of your health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today, a big change is possible in your financial situation, you can get the financial profit that you had been waiting for a long time. There will be happiness and peace in the family. The health of your parents will be very good and you will be free from the worries related to them. Your hard work in the workplace will give results as expected. Your efforts to grow your business will pay off. Most of your work in the office will be completed without any hindrance. Relationship with spouse will be good. Your health will be good. Despite the rush, you will remain fresh and active. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 5:35 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The situation will be favourable in the workplace. Today there will be no hindrance in any of your work. The seniors will be very pleased with your work. Business people today are expected to get the benefit of an old investment. Soon your dream of expanding your business may be fulfilled. There will be some tension in family life. You will remain financially strong today. There is a strong possibility of an increase in your income. You may also spend a lot more on hobby fun. Speaking of health, your mind may be disturbed which may affect your health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 12:50 pm to 6:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Family life will be happy. Any worries about your younger brother or sister will end today. The day will be fun with friends. On the other hand, today you will find yourself in a state of confusion regarding a matter. If you are not able to take the right decision, consult an experienced person. Give importance to your partner's words, maybe some of their advice may work. You will have a different pleasure in working in the office as today your boss will have a very good mood. Talking about money, the day is auspicious. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 4:05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December There is a possibility of sudden money gain which will solve your financial problem. Whatever work you do today will only benefit you. The situation will be favourable in the workplace. You will work hard. Traders can also get profits as expected. It is not right to be overly stubborn about anything. You better keep this in mind. Family life will be good. Happiness will come at home. In romantic life, your partner's mood will look somewhat changed. Their displeasure can be overcome. Having good health will make your day even better. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Due to increased stress, you were not able to focus on your work, however, the day will be better. If you want to be healthy then you have to exercise daily along with a good diet. You should also spend enough time with your family. Your spouse needs more attention. On the work front, the day will be mixed. There may be some obstacles in the way of traders. Although you will not stop any work, it is better to avoid being negligent. Financial condition will be normal. Sudden travel today may increase your fatigue. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The day is not good in terms of money. You may face some challenges. It is better to prepare yourself in advance. Some positive results can be found in the workplace today. There is a possibility of getting some good news by higher officials today. The day will also be beneficial for traders. Any old concerns related to the home family can be overcome today. Today, you need to be serious about your health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:45 pm