Daily Horoscope: 23 April 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be auspicious for you at the work front. You will feel that all your work is proceeding according to your plan. In such a situation, you will feel mental peace. If you are thinking of changing your current job, then you can get a good offer today. On the other hand, if you want to start a business of your own, today you have a strong possibility of getting financial assistance. Especially if you have applied for a loan in the bank, then today the thing can become something. However, in terms of money, you have to be careful at this time. There will be peace in your married life. You will feel a new passion and excitement in your relationship. Maybe today you like to spend more time with your sweetheart. The day is favourable in terms of health. Lucky Color: Maroon Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May There will be bickering in your personal life today. A major dispute could arise today due to deteriorating mutual disputes between members of the household. In such a situation you will be under a lot of stress. It is better to control yourself and show understanding. Your marital life will be normal. Today your spouse will be very busy. They may not have much time for you today. If you talk about your work, then for a few days your efforts were continuously failing, but today you can get good results. If you do business then you will get some benefit today. At the same time, the work of employed people will be completed without any hindrance. Along with today, you will also praise the superiors. Talking about love, today you will know that your partners love you genuinely and they are very serious about the relationship between you two. The day will be fine in terms of money. Lucky Color: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 2:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is the day for you to be mixed. Today you will pay more attention to your personal life. Try to resolve long-standing domestic disputes today. On the other hand, the increasing pressure of work can bother you. At this time you need to strike a balance between work and family. You will get good relations with parents and you will get their affection and blessings. There will be love and peace in married life. Better understanding with your life partner. Your beloved's unique style will impress you greatly. Talking about your romantic life, if you have recently received a love proposal, then today you can consider it. The day is not very profitable in terms of money. If you prioritize your health at this time, it will be good. Lucky Color: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Talking about work, today will prove to be very boring for you. Due to continuous work for a long time, you will not feel much at work today. You will not be able to create your accents even if you want to. Not only this but today you can also consider changing your field of work. Any positive thing can happen in romantic life today. After a long time today, you will get a chance to spend time with your love partner. Today, you will try hard to make your day special. If you are married then today will be a happy day with your spouse. You will feel that your beloved will take full care of you. The day is not good in terms of money. Today, due to lack of money, problems can occur. Health-related matters will be a mess today. Today you will feel quite stressed and tired. Lucky Color: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:45 am to 10:25 am

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be a better day than usual for you. On the work front, you may get good results. Especially if you are about to start any new work soon, today you will work very hard. You will work hard to get proper results. Not so much, you can also get the full benefit of your big contacts. Your finances will be in good condition. If you want to become stronger financially, then you should take the decision of investing carefully. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. To keep your relationship with your family strong, you should spend maximum time with them. Today you can get some good news from your spouse. Your health will be good. You will feel better emotionally. Lucky Color: Red Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 10:10 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You will be very strong mentally today. You will experience positivity even in an odd situation. If today you are thinking of doing something related to money then the day is favourable. You can get success. However, after examining from all corners, make your decision. In the office, you keep your work diligently and at the same time try to keep good coordination with your superiors and colleagues. Today some people may unnecessarily try to put a leg in your case. It will be better if you work wisely. There will be peace in your personal life. Stay strong with family. As far as your health is concerned, today will be a good day for you. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:55 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Talking about romantic life, today will be full of fun and happiness for you. Today you will get an opportunity to meet your partner, which you will take full advantage of. You will have a long conversation and your sweet memories will once again be fresh. If you are married then today will be a very romantic day with your spouse. Your sweetheart can give you a beautiful surprise. If you work then today a short journey in connection with work is possible. However, during this time you need to be very careful. It is possible to fall into the situation of money. Your rising expenses will be your concern today. your personal life will be happy. The day is not good in terms of health. Headache problems may occur. You better pay more attention to rest today. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 9:30 am to 3:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today money-related problems will not come. However, you need to work harder to make a big economic profit. At this time you are advised to avoid making long term investments. Emotionally today you will feel weak remembering some old things and you will be quite depressed. This is not the time to be sad by remembering the past but to focus on our today and tomorrow. Your married life will be happy. Sweetness will remain in the relationship with your spouse. The day is going to be fine for loving couples. If there is a rift between the two of you, then today your harsh words can hurt your partner a lot. Try to avoid running in vain today, otherwise, your health may deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Dark blue Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be very good for you on the work front. Your patience will power, and hard work can be rewarded today. Your promotion is likely to happen very soon. On the other hand, the business of Businessmen will also get a big relief today. However, it is better not to do any risky work at this time. Your financial situation will be strong. Your deposit is expected to increase. Some tension is possible today with your spouse. It is possible that you forget any promise made to them. In such a situation, you should try to convince them with love. There will be stability in romantic life. Your relationship will be strong. Talking about health, today will be normal for you. Lucky Color: Red Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 7:50 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you do business then you may face some problems today. It is possible that you will suffer a loss today. In such a situation, you will be under a lot of stress. On the other hand, employed people are advised to avoid taking any negative decision at this time. Especially, this time is not suitable for changing jobs. There will be peace in your personal life. You will be with yourself in an adverse situation. In order to reduce mental stress, you should concentrate more on your spiritual lessons, you will definitely feel better. On the economic front, the day will be fine. However, it is good for you to spend it consciously today. Along with work, health is also important, so to keep yourself fresh, you should also pay attention to your interests so that your pressure is lessened. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 6:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a wonderful day in terms of money. Today your important work will be completed and you will get financial security. Apart from this, you can also get a chance to make up for the recent financial loss. Today will be very stressful for you on the work front. Today the tough attitude of your superiors may trouble you. In such a situation you will feel a lot of pressure. your personal life will be in turmoil. You can have an argument with family today. You should respect your elders if they give you any advice, then it is in your best interest. You better understand this and accept your mistake. If you are married then today will be normal for you. The relationship with your spouse will remain in harmony. On the health front, the day is likely to be mixed. Lucky Colour: Sky Blu Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm