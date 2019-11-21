Daily Horoscope: 21 November 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The day will be a bit difficult for you, especially in the workplace. You may face a big challenge or some negligence due to which your boss may become very strict with you. Control yourself in such a situation. Also, the idea of ​​quitting your job may come to your mind. Avoid taking any decisions in haste. Financial conditions will remain normal, although avoid spending too much otherwise it may cause difficulties. A big controversy in the family may arise today. Your family may go against you or don't agree with you. In adverse circumstances, you will get full support of your spouse, which will keep your morale up. Talking about health, you may get a headache today due to extreme stress. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4: 20 am to 12:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The day is good from the financial front. You may shop for some precious items for your home. There will be happiness and peace in the family. The love and unity among the family members will give you mental peace. Today, you will be able to carry out your family responsibilities well. Your day will become more cheerful due to the support and love of your spouse. May be your dear ones also help you in completing an important task today. Students may face some difficulties due to poor concentration in studies. You are advised to keep your mind calm to study with full concentration. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today, your concern on financial matters may increase. Your budget will be unbalanced due to a sudden increase in expenses which will leave your plans incomplete today. If you do business, it is better not to start any new work. On the other hand, employees need to treat their co-workers properly otherwise they may get caught in some trouble. Family life will remain good. Today, you may get a gift from your spouse. Matters related to the ancestral property that has been going on for a long time is expected to be resolved today. However, you need to behave quite balanced otherwise, the situation may get worse. You will feel a bit weak today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 5:50 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today, employees may get an opportunity to show their talent. If your boss assigns you with an important task today, complete it with full dedication without giving any chance of complaint to them. The task may open the door of your progress, so complete it successfully. Some disputes in marital life are possible. You may face some differences with your spouse due to your expensive nature. You have to understand that all they want is your good. You will get success in all the work done with confidence and perseverance. As far as possible, try to take your important decisions on your own. The day is good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 9:10 am to 12:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today, you will be in a good mood and going to have a lot of fun with friends. You will also be engaged in recreational activities and spend heavily. Talking about love, think well before making any kind of promise to your partner today. If you are unable to fulfil your promise, it may distant you from them. Financial conditions will be good. You will be very happy to get the expected money. You will get relief from family tension today and there will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the house. The day is going to be great for employed people. If you are thinking of changing your job, today you may get a great opportunity. The day is great for students. You may get success in the exam. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On the business front, the day is excellent. If you do business, today you might get a big chance. You better take advantage of this opportunity. You also need to take good care of your health today. Good things in married life are expected. The dispute that has been going on for a long time with your spouse will end today and you both will come closer. Talk about romantic life, avoid doubting your partner. Remember, the foundation of a strong relationship lies in trust. The day will be normal in terms of money. It is good to spend thoughtfully. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Your continuous effort and hard work in the workplace truly defines your seriousness towards your goal. At this time, your planets are also seen in your favour which indicates a strong possibility of progress. The day will be full of challenges in married life. Spouse behaviour will not be right towards you which will increase your stress. Financial conditions will remain strong. Don't worry too much about money. Today you will be healthy both mentally and physically and find yourself capable to face any kind of challenges. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 10:30 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are associated with business, you are likely to get huge profit today. All your work will be completed as per your plan and the result will be in your favour. Stress in the family is possible. Today, your family will be unhappy with you, especially your spouse as she may have some complaints with you. It would be better to talk to them and understand the root of the problem. Talking about romantic life, today your partners may share their thoughts with you. You have to be very careful in terms of money as your rising expenses may put you in trouble. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December From the financial front, you may get a chance to earn profit but, unnecessary expenditure may spoil your budget today. At this time, you should learn to control your expenses. You need to pay more attention to your married life as your busy nature is causing trouble between you both. Don't worry, as today you will get enough time to spend together with your spouse. The responsibilities of the house will give you mental pressure. However, with the help of your spouse, your work will become easier to a great extent. Take care to your dietary habits today or you may fall ill. Also, your habit of eating untimely may cause some disorders. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today, you will not be focussed more on work. If you are facing some kind of problem in the office, you should talk to your high officials as they will definitely help you. Continuous thinking may cause you more problems. You will have to work with courage so that you can solve such matters wisely. Financial condition will be good and there will be no problem related to money. You will be able to do some saving and time is also favourable for investment. Family life will be happy and the relationship with your spouse will remain in harmony. Talking about health, your mind will be a bit disturbed today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:45 am to 12:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today, you need to be very careful and not let others take advantage of your generosity. Take your own decisions and do not take a step further under any kind of pressure. You will be busy in some outdoor activities today. If you do business, then the partnership will prove to be very beneficial for you. You have to keep balance in your personal and professional life or else you may have to face huge problems. The second part of the day will prove to be quite good for you. All the things will turn in your favour and you may get great success. The day will be full of ups and downs but your hard work will not be wasted today. Health will be very good. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 6:00 pm