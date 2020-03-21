Daily Horoscope: 21 March 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be very good for you on the economic front. Today the money related concern will be removed. It is possible that today you can earn money from a source that you have not thought about. Talking about work, today you need to control your anger, especially at your workplace, otherwise your uncontrolled anger can cause big loss today. It is likely that due to your irresponsible actions, the senior must take back any important responsibility given to you. Today will be a bit busy for you, because of this you will not be able to spend much time with your spouse. On the other hand, some good news can be received from the children today. You will feel proud of their achievements. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 5:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If any of your important work is stuck, then it is possible that it will be completed today so that you will breathe a sigh of relief. There will be peace in your personal life. Today's loving behavior of your spouse will make your day even happier. Today you will like to spend the rest of your time with children, which will make you feel very good. You will also get the support of parents. Stay away from chatter and rumors, especially in the office, it will be better if you concentrate on work. For mental peace, you will participate in any charity work, this will also increase your honour. Take decisions in financial matters on your own, do not do anything related to money at the behest of others. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:45 pm to 6:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today in most cases you will get positive results. Your increased confidence will help you to achieve your goal. Not only this, you can make some important decisions and for you, decisions taken by yourself will matter more than others. You will stick to your point. Talking about your romantic life, today you will enjoy a long drive with your partner. On the other hand, if you are single and you get a love proposal, then you must not ignore them but give them a chance. Today will be a better day on the economic front. Today, you are likely to get financial benefit from your father. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Regarding money related matters, you have to take your decisions carefully. If you spend more today, then you will have to face a lot of difficulties in keeping your financial condition stable. Conditions will be favourable at your workplace. Today you can get a big benefit from your seniors. It is possible that you can easily complete any difficult task. If you are into business then today you can get a big project. If you work honestly then your business will grow rapidly. You will get proper benefits in the future. Today you can get good results in married life. Today, your relationship with your spouse will improve. For the past few days, their behaviour was not good towards you but today they will treat you softly. It will be better to leave your anger too. Be cautious about your health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today someone can be the cause of your annoyance. It is better that you ignore them, otherwise your precious time will be wasted unnecessarily. Today you have to be very careful. It is possible that your enemies try to harass you by spreading false rumors about you. For a long time, you had an affair with your spouse, but today you will realize your mistake and you will know the real importance of your beloved. Talking about finances, you can make your decisions carefully because today investing on the basis of instinct can prove to be harmful for you. It is a good day to do something new and creative. Talking about health, you need to control your increasing weight. For this, you exercise regularly. There may be trouble in your romantic life but you can avoid it if you want. It is better that you do not talk on any such topic which can cause dispute between you both. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you will enjoy a happy married life. For the past few years you were not able to pay proper attention to your spouse, but today you will try your best to address all their grievances. Maybe today you can make some good plans to make your day special. On the other hand, loving couples may face stressful situations. Due to the habit of suspecting your partner, there can be a big dispute between you two today. The second half of the day you will benefit financially. It is possible that you will be able to repay your old debt. You will get the affection of parents. Today some benefit from mother is possible. Maybe with their help, some of your big problems will be solved today. The day will be normal on the work front. May all your work be completed smoothly. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 7:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Work hard honestly, today your luck will support you. After a long struggle, your hard work on the work front will finally pay off. Today is a very auspicious day especially for businessmen. Today any problem will be solved and your dream to grow your business will be fulfilled soon. However, if you do not hurry in any case, it will be good. Marriage can be a problem today. You must avoid lying to your spouse in any way, otherwise tension is possible between you. Talking about money, it is good for you to control your expenses at this time, otherwise your budget will be unbalanced. Love will remain in your romantic life. Today your partner can give you a beautiful gift. Do not be careless about your health. Exercise daily with a balanced diet. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your bitter words can hurt someone today, so it is better that you pay attention to your words. In this way, saying anything without thinking is not right in any way. Workload and family related issues can cause you stress. In such a situation, you will feel very burdened today. Today, do not take any decision in haste, especially in matters related to work, this time it is in your goodness to not work with enthusiasm but in senses. Today you can share your problems with your spouse. It is possible that some of their advice may work for you. Talking about your romantic life, you will spend an excellent time with your partner today. Money will be fine. Planning for a better future is not bad but worrying too much can give you mental stress. So work hard with positive thinking, success will surely follow you. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be an exciting day, because you will be with your sweetheart. You can go for a picnic. Today will be one of the best days of your married life. Today will be normal on the economic front. Today you need to pay attention to your expenses. If today, you do not spend money wisely, then some important work can get stuck in the middle. While some will be worried, others will feel restless. This can spoil your today as well as tomorrow. So keep your mind calm and focus on your important tasks. This is the appropriate time to resolve. You can discuss some issues with your elders today. If you do well then today will be fine. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 5:05 am to 3:10 am

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Improvement in the economic situation is possible. Today all of your financial problems will be solved due to sudden big financial gain. On the other hand, the situation will remain tense in your private life today. Do not let your children take advantage of your generosity. If they insist unnecessarily, then try to convince them with love. If you have been trying for a long time on the work but you are not getting proper results, then be patient, because your understanding and efforts will definitely give you success. Excessive stress can disturb your mental peace. Today, spending too much time in the office can cause trouble for you. It is possible that your spouse must be very angry with you on this matter. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you will get good results at your workplace. If your seniors were unhappy with your work, today your wonderful work will tell them your true value. Today everyone will be able to understand that you are not less than anyone and that you have the ability to do even the most difficult of tasks. Today you will spend some wonderful time with your close friends and family which will give you mental happiness. Talking about money, any of your financial efforts can be successful today and you are very likely to get financial benefits as the day progresses. Not only this, today any stuck work related to real estate can also be completed. Your marital life will be happy. The estrangement going on with your spouse will go away and you will get their support. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:20 pm