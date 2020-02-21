Daily Horoscope: 21 February 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Do not put too much pressure on yourself else it will affect your health badly. Poor health is also affecting your work and personal life. You better not be careless. To fill the colors of happiness in your dull life, you have to change your nature and thinking a little. Stay away from your negative thoughts. If you think well, it will be good with you. In your personal life today, you will try your best to improve the relationship with your family members. You will get good results. You will be very happy to get the affection of your parents. Money related matters will be normal today. You are advised to control your expenses. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Time: 11:15 am to 8:45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you will attend a social event with your entire family. It is possible that you will be engaged in its preparations since the morning so that you look your best. You are getting such an opportunity after a long time. If you are employed, today you may face an odd situation in the office, but you will be able to get out of this problem by showing understanding. At the same time, today will be full of ups and downs for businessmen. Today you have to run a lot. Today you will be very busy all day about your business related matters. Talking about money, it depends on your effort. Today the expenses will be less. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 1:45 pm to 8:15 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be a great day at the economic front. For the last few days, the project you were working on will be completed and you will get success soon. Today there is a strong possibility of you getting significant financial benefit. Your performance in the office will be appreciated. Today you will do your work with a calm mind. For the past few days, the behaviour of your superiors was not good towards you but today they will be quite satisfied with your work. You will remain confident today even in an odd situation. Your personal life will be happy. Relations with your family members will be intensified. In the evening you can get a chance to go for a walk with your spouse. It will be a good day in terms of health. Today you will experience complete mental peace. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 43 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you find your romantic life monotonous, then the day is good to bring that same enthusiasm and enthusiasm. Today you can go for a walk with your partner at their favorite place. Plan something special to make your day memorable. If you want to spend your whole life with your partner then at this time you must insist on strengthening your relationship. The day of married people will be fine. Small spikes are possible with the spouse, but no major problems will occur. On the economic front, the day will be better than usual. However, it is advisable to avoid overeating and spending more. Your health will be good. To keep fit, do light exercise. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today some minor challenges may come but you must not face any difficulty but face it firmly. If you move forward with positivity and confidence then you will definitely win. If you live away from home, today you will get a chance to meet family members after a long time. You will feel better by spending time among your loved ones. Working stress will be less today. You will get relief from the completion of your work on time in the office today. Today you will also look at some pending works. You may have a relationship with your spouse. In such a situation, you must try to handle it instead of pushing it forward. Some of your health will be soft. A fever, a cold, or an abdominal infection may occur. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today your mind will be somewhat depressed. You will feel very lonely today. You will be very disappointed not to find loved ones near you in times of need. If the family does not agree with any of your decisions, then instead of being unhappy, you must work patiently. Gradually the situation will improve on its own. Days are expected to be mixed in terms of money. Today the arrival of money will be good but the effort to increase income may fail. Keep working hard, you will definitely get success. You must resort to your creative ideas to create a strong image in front of your boss at your workplace. Also, do not give them any chance to complain. Your marital life will be happy. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 8:15 am to 12 noon

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is going to be a very beautiful day in your married life. Today, your spouse can give you one good surprise after another. You will like this style of your beloved. Your children will give you good news. If you are a student, today with the help of gurus, any obstacle in your studies will be removed. Today you will be able to study diligently. On the work front, you may face a difficult situation. It is possible that you will have some say with the higher officials today. In such a situation, you must avoid becoming very fierce, otherwise it may worsen. Your financial situation will be normal. There will be no great benefit, but you will also not be harmed. Your day is favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 8:45 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November On the work front, the day will be very important. If you do a job, then you can be assigned a big task to test your work efficiency in the office. If you successfully complete this work on the scheduled time, then your progress is certain in the coming time. You may get a high position. Money situation will be strong. Today you can financially help any of your needy friends or relatives. Not only this, today you can buy some gifts for your family members too. Relationships with your spouse will be intensified. At the same time, there can be a problem in your romantic life today. Your partner will be angry, due to which a confrontation between both of you is possible. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 5:55 am to 3:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are facing any kind of problem in your family life then today you may have to make some concrete and important decisions. Today, voices of protest against you can also be heard in the house, but you must be fair and take your decisions. There are certain reforms on the economic front today, but spend it thoughtfully. It is better if you do not do any work related to money in a hurry. Today, a colleague in the office can be the reason for your annoyance. In such a situation it will be a little difficult for you to concentrate on work, but you must learn to ignore these kinds of people and keep your business. Talking about health, today there will be mental turmoil due to which you will feel a little restless. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 9:50 am to 12:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are negligent about your work in the office today, then there may be a problem for you. Today, seniors can be very strict with you. It will be better to try to fulfill whatever responsibilities you have been given carefully and honestly. Today, the harsh behaviour of the spouse may disappoint you. If you want to know the reason for their displeasure, then you must talk to them openly. The mistake was made on your behalf only. To maintain peace at home and to maintain love in a relationship with family members, you have to work together. Also respect their feelings. Today will be an expensive day in terms of money. Today you can spend too much on yourself. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 1:05 pm to 9:05 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you are expected to get success in any old case of court cases. If any issue related to real estate has been causing trouble for you for a long time, then today you can get rid of it. You will also get financial benefit from this. If you want to invest today, then it will be beneficial for you to invest at a small level first. If you are thinking of working on a new project then the day is good for gaining the trust of your father. Today you have to make maximum efforts to complete an important task. Your personal life will be happy. Mutual friendship and love will grow among family members. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm