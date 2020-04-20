Daily Horoscope: 20 April 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be auspicious for you on the work front. If you work, then your hard work can be successful. There is a possibility of promotion. However, you have to go much further, so stay away from negative feelings like ego. It will be better for you to enjoy your success to the fullest and continue your hard work. There will be love and romance in your romantic life. You will want to live these beautiful moments today. If you are married and you are facing any problem, then take some time. On the economic front, the day will be mixed. Income will be good but expenses will not be controlled. The health of a member of the household can raise your anxiety today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today there will be many obstacles in your way of earning money. You may not get the results as expected today, but you keep trying. Avoid arguments with your life partner, otherwise this day will be wasted. You will also lose your mental peace. If there is any concern about your child, then you may have to make some concrete decisions. You need to keep your children disciplined. There will be a rift between the members of the house but you will get full support of your mother. Businessmen can meet an important person today. Keep restraint on your speech as well, otherwise you can get involved in disputes today. One can get good news in the evening. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you will feel yourself more energetic than other days. Good health will also affect your work. If there are difficulties in your married life, then you must try to resolve the issue with the help of elders of the house, because somewhere the problem of your personal life is hindering your progress. Today is not a good day on the economic front, so if possible, avoid making any kind of investment today, there may be loss. Some major changes are possible on the work front. Maybe your boss in the office talks to you about promotion or transfer. You keep yourself mentally prepared. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 8:45 am

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you work then today will be full of achievements for you. There may be an opportunity in your hands that can open doors of promotion for you. You better take full advantage of the opportunity. Apart from this, with the support of colleagues and seniors, your confidence will increase further. You will complete your work with full energy and enthusiasm. There are signs of profit in business as well. Talking about money, expenses are likely to increase slightly. If you can make such a decision today, it will be very beneficial for you in the future. Students may face some challenges. It will be better to pay full attention to your studies and keep working hard. Do not ignore the minor health problems. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There will be a wave of happiness in the family because of good news. Apart from this, today your attention will be more in religious works. It is possible that today you may get the blessings of a saintly great man. Your finances will be in good condition. Today your budget will be balanced. Today will be a great day for your married life. Your life partner's mood will be good. Today, both of you can make a wise decision. On the work front, things will remain in your favour today and you will be ahead of everyone. Not only this, your relations with your boss and superiors will also be good. There will be stability in your romantic life. You will be quite happy with your partner. For some of you, the casual journey will be full of running. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you will move forward with full confidence and you will also get good success. On the economic front, the day is auspicious. Today you will not face any kind of financial problem, as well as you will be able to earn money easily for any new work. If you do business and the obstacles you were facing in your important work will be removed today, your big worry will be removed. Give enough time to your family and make them realize how valuable they are to you. Today, there may be some ideological differences with the brothers, but all misgivings will be resolved through dialogue. There will be happiness in your married life and you will give full support to each other. Talking about health, today will be a good day for you. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today your career will get a new boom, especially for those working in government jobs can be a big success. People will feel comfortable with you because of your calm nature. Your marital life will be happy. Today you will enjoy a romantic day away from debate. Talking about love, you can get a love proposal today. It will be very surprising for you because they may be your close friends. Today, mutual differences between family members can cause concern. However, the matter will be resolved soon, so do not think too much. On the economic front, it may be disappointing to not get the expected results, but it is time to work patiently. Be careful about your health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 9:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your financial situation can improve today. You will get positive results of your efforts and you will be able to earn good money. Things seem to be trending in your favor. Your seniors will appreciate your work which will boost your morale. There will be happiness and peace in the family. Your relations with mother, father, siblings will be good, but there may be some bitterness in the behaviour of your spouse, due to which the distance between you is likely to increase. In such a situation, you must try to know the mind of your beloved. Today is a good day for the students. You can get tremendous success. Today you can feel sad for no reason. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December On this beautiful day of today, your spouse will clear all your complaints. Apart from this, you will also be able to understand that there are more benefits of your married life. Today will be a positive day on the work front. Your seniors will also be satisfied with your work as your performance improves. You can get good benefits in business by supporting friendly friends. Maybe you have a stuck business case solved. Talking about money, your expenses may be high today, but you will not have to face any financial crisis. Today will be a great day on the family front. There will be peace and happiness in the house as well as a sense of love and harmony will be seen among the family members. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 10:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today people will give you many types of advice on the work front. It will be better for you to make every decision very wisely. There is a strong chance of loss at this time. Also, tell people that you are capable of making your own decisions. There will be happiness in your married life. Mutual understanding and patience makes a relationship successful and you will be able to understand this very well. Today is not good for you on the economic front. Your old loans may trouble you. If you work, then you must use creativity and skill. Your health will be weak. As long as you do not stay away from negative thoughts, you will remain unhealthy both physically and mentally. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 4:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You need to make some changes in your nature. Your angry nature can put you in some big trouble today. Whatever you say or do will be very thoughtful. Especially in case others do not interfere, it will be better. Talking about your romantic life, today's day will be very challenging. It is possible that you have a big fight with your boyfriend / girlfriend. You must listen and understand each other's talk before reaching any conclusion. The day of married people will be normal. On the economic front, today you can get good results. You can get the financial help that you had expected today. Today will be full of ups and downs in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 3:30 pm