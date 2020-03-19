Daily Horoscope: 19 March 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today some of your thought works will not be completed. Suddenly the arrival of a guest in the house may hamper your day plans. This will not cause much trouble, so do not have to worry. The day will be expensive in terms of money. Today you can spend more than necessary. At this time, you must move forward thinking in financial matters. It will be better to focus on saving more than spending. In the office, if you want to talk to your seniors about something important, especially regarding your salary, this is not the right time to talk. If you are a businessman then today you may face any odd situation. Your marital life will be happy. Love and belonging will remain with your spouse. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 9:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the work front, the day will not be good. You will feel lethargic due to which you will not feel special at work. Your goodness is that you do not leave your work incomplete. Maybe your boss keeps an eye on you today. In such a small mistake, you can cause big losses. If you want to be healthy then you need to make some changes in your routine. You may get some good news this morning, you will be very happy. The day will be better in terms of money. Don't worry too much about money today. Today it is very small but there is also a possibility of financial gain. The health of the parents will be very good. You will forget all your troubles by spending time with them today. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:50 am to 1:15 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If today you are in the mood for fun, then the time is favourable for this. Enjoy the pleasure of roaming around. Today your money related problem will be solved, so you will be quite happy. It is possible that suddenly you get help from a place where you had very little hope. The workplace environment will be very good today. You will feel a different pleasure in working. Also today your performance will also be appreciated. If you are a businessman then you are advised to try to improve the relationship with your partner at this time, otherwise the sourness between you may have a bad effect on your work. There will be happiness and peace in your married life. Your relationship with your spouse will remain sweet and strong. Happiness will come from the child's side. It is possible that they must achieve great success in the field of education. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Your health must be your top priority at this time because it is constantly declining due to your carelessness. To increase your physical, mental and emotional capacity, do yoga and meditation daily. You have to be a little careful this day, especially you will have to avoid trusting others regarding your personal matters. Do not share your thoughts with anyone. Some tension is possible in your personal life today. You may have differences with family members regarding any matter related to property. It is better that you do not lose your temper under any circumstances. Your spouse's mood will not be good today. You will work hard at the workplace but you may face a lot of problems in completing your work. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 42 Lucky Time: 1:05 pm to 5:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you will be very disappointed because things are not according to you. Being disappointed and desperate will not achieve anything. You must keep trying. Slow pace but you will see improvement in the situation soon. On the work front, if you are thinking of doing something new, then the time is not right for this. You must wait a bit, especially for the employed people, it is advisable to leave the idea of ​​new change now. It is possible that you make a wrong decision in a hurry. On the economic front, the day will be normal. Avoid investing today, and it will be better if you do not spend extravagantly. You will get love and support from family members, so that your confidence will be maintained even in adverse circumstances. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 12: 45 to 5: 20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you will get satisfactory results. If small challenges are your way today, then you will be able to face them easily on the strength of your perseverance and patience. Today you will experience positivity. If you talk about your romantic life, then the tension in your relationship with your partner will end today and both of you will feel that your love is true. If you want to advance your relationship then it is a good day to talk to your partner on this subject. Married life of married people will be happy. Better understanding with your life partner. Today will have mixed results in terms of money. Money will be fine, but today you will not be able to save much. Conditions will be favourable at your workplace. Continue your hard work and efforts to move forward, soon you will get success. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today your mood will be very good and you will enjoy your day to the fullest. You will love to spend more time with friends today. Today you will find yourself away from stress. There will be peace in your personal life. Your mother's anger will calm down and you will get her blessings. If you talk about romantic life, today you will get full support of your partner. Today's date will be more special. At the same time, married couples will have to avoid unnecessary debate today, otherwise there can be a big dispute between you two. The situation will be favourable in the field. You will complete your work without any pressure. Your relationship with your superiors will also be good. Your financial situation will be strong. Today any of your financial efforts will be successful and you will get money. The day is good in terms of health. After a long time you will feel mental peace. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 12 noon

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today, you may have differences with your spouse regarding money. It is possible that you must be disturbed by their spendthrift nature. Do not let negative thoughts dominate you, but change your mind, you will feel that things are turning in your favor. Today you can have a feud with a friend, it will be better to control your speech. Your fierce nature can increase your problems today. On the work front, you may feel a little tired today. It is better you take time and focus on yourself. Take control of your emotions and avoid doing any irresponsible actions that will make you regret later. Today you will get relief from misunderstanding with your family members. You may also discuss serious domestic issues with your elders today. If you talk about your health, today the mind will be disturbed due to which you will feel tired. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 7: 15 am to 2: 05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you will be surrounded by many issues. Today you will feel very weak mentally due to domestic issues and financial troubles. At home or office, it can be difficult for you to handle the situation today. In such a situation, you have to be patient. If you are a businessman, today you can start working on any of your plans again. However, at this time you need to do a lot. Today you can run a lot with money. You may not get proper results today. Today, stay away from unnecessary and unnecessary tasks, rather focus on your important issues. Even if you have a feud with someone today, try to remain calm otherwise you will increase your problem yourself. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:45 am to 12 noon

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you need to work very wisely. Avoid getting overly secretive in front of others. Keep outsiders away from your personal issues as much as possible, otherwise you may suffer the wrong result. Today will be an important day on the work front. If you desire to attain a high position, then today you can get a chance to prove your ability. You better take full advantage of it and try to give your best. Your financial situation will be normal today. If you are thinking of spending some big time, then time is not favourable for this. Especially avoid doing financial transactions. In romantic life, you may have some disappointment today. Today your partner's mood can be quite bad. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be good for you in terms of health. You will find yourself mentally strong. You will get rich benefits of good health. Today you will do all your work with full confidence. Not only this, after a long time, you will also pay attention to your interests and do something that makes you happy. If you progress in life with positiveness in this way, then you will find the biggest problem even smaller. The atmosphere of the house will be good. You will get the affection of your parents. Talking about money, today there will be no problem about money. If you are a businessman, you may plan to invest in a new job. If you take your step towards this, your luck will support you as well. There will be compatibility in your married life. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 9:00 pm