Daily Horoscope: 18 February 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Talking about your romantic life, today you will be in some dilemma about your relationship. There will be a feeling of dissatisfaction in your mind and you will not be able to take any decision. Avoid taking any decision regarding your relationship in a hurry. Take your step forward by considering this subject with a calm mind. If you are married today the differences with your spouse can be deep. It will be good if you listen to your spouse and not ignore their views. Today, travelling with your friends can be fun. You can spend a lot more on buying things than expected. Today will be a bit troublesome for the employed people. You may have to deal with multiple tasks at your office all of a sudden. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is an auspicious day at the work front. Today businessmen will get good profits and their work will be completed very fast. Today you may receive a new business proposal. However, at this time you must concentrate on only one task. Taking many responsibilities at once will also increase the pressure on you. Today you will get a chance to spend a very good time with your spouse. You can go for a walk with your sweetheart today and you will be greatly impressed by their positivity. Your financial situation will be strong. If you are a student, you will not feel like studying much. Do not waste your precious time in wasteful things, rather learn to use your time properly, it will benefit you. Today you must be relaxed about your health and it will be very good. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If the workload has increased too much in the office, then you must plan your day and work in a systematic manner. This will save you from hurry and you will also feel less pressure. If you do business then it is better if you do not take any important and big decision related to your work today. Avoid travelling today if not very necessary. This will only destroy your time and money. Although your financial situation will be good, you must avoid spending more on things of comfort. The relationship with your spouse in your married life will remain sweet. You can discuss some serious issues with your beloved today. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There may be some problems in your romantic life today. Today you can also try to prove any right thing about your partner wrong. In such a situation, there can be a lot of confusion between both of you. If you truly love your partner, then try to understand them. If you are married, do not be angry with your spouse today about anything. When they discuss important issues with you, pay attention to their words. Talking about the work, do not put too much workload on yourself, it can affect your health. Today will be a normal day on the economic front. Today you will spend as per your budget. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 8:20 am to 3:40 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Today you will be able to spend more time with your family members. You will have lots of conversation and laughter with your siblings and other family members. Today you will feel very good emotionally. There can be a big jump in your financial situation. Financial profit is on the cards. If you take your financial decisions wisely, then you will definitely get good results in the coming days. Your relationship with your spouse will remain strong and there will be happiness in your married life. If you are a student then you need to work more hard to get a proper result in your upcoming exam. Your office environment will be positive. You will complete your work with diligence. Also, your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Avoid being angry today. By staying calm, you can avoid many troubles. Be good with your family members. If you talk furiously, then today your relationship with your family members will become worse. Use your words wisely while interacting with the elders. You will work very hard to handle any important task at your office today. While on the one hand, you will be happy to complete your work successfully, on the other hand, continuous work can affect your health badly today. You may feel tired and weak and may also have insomnia. In such a situation, do not be negligent. If you are planning to buy something precious, then postpone it for some time otherwise your budget will become unbalanced. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 5:50 am to 2:15 am

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you will be full of new ideas. To speed up your work, you will look at some new methods. If you work then today you can get good success. It is possible that your boss will be happy with your hard work and acknowledge it. Although this is the time to celebrate your victory, but you also have to keep in mind that this will also increase your responsibilities, so you keep working hard. Talking about money, today will be a mixed day for you. You will get the finances, but your money will be spent fast. Today you can take part in any social event where you will meet some distinguished and important people. The day is good to end differences with your spouse. If you talk about peace and love then it is possible that they will understand your side. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 1:25 pm to 10:10 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are a student and there was an obstacle in your studies, then there is a strong possibility of getting away today, so that you will be able to study diligently once again. Apart from this, if you are making any effort to attain higher education, then today you can get some good news, which will keep you very excited. After a long time, you will enjoy a fun day with your friends and laugh a lot with them. If there is any problem in your life today, then you will face it with full confidence and courage. Talking about your work, if you are assigned any work at the office, then try to complete it on time. Do not delay the work given today, otherwise, it may be difficult. Finances will be good, today you will be able to repay your old loan. It will be a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 2:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you have to take more care of your health. It is possible that due to the emergence of diseases related to the eyes or stomach, you will be disturbed throughout the day. If the problem escalates, immediately consult a doctor. A little carelessness can outweigh you. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relations with your family will be good. If your parents make an important decision related to you then you must not doubt their decision because they will like you well. Today will be a very special day for married people. After a long time, today you will spend such a romantic day with your spouse. Maybe your dear ones can give you a cute gift too. At the same time, if you talk about your romantic life, do not talk more aggressively with your partner, else it will result in disputes between both of you. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you do business, then make your decisions carefully to avoid any kind of loss, if you are going in the wrong direction in the direction of earning profits soon. It is better that you proceed by blowing one step. On the other hand, working people will not feel much at work today. Maybe today you feel quite dissatisfied. If you feel that you are not getting the progress that you are entitled to, then you have the option to change the job. Though consider it with a calm mind. There will be happiness in your personal life. Today there will be a lot of buzz and noise in your house. It is possible for a special guest to come to your house suddenly. You will be lucky today in terms of money. Your old property can be sold and you are likely to get a lot of benefit from it. Talking about your health, avoid eating food outside today, otherwise there may be stomach related issues. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 7:45 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today, your relationship with your spouse is possible. Whatever you do today, they will feel wrong, so if you lose yourself, then the environment of your house can deteriorate. You better keep calm and wait until your beloved's becomes normal. Once you feel the time is right, you can talk to them. Businessmen will see a moderate profit. Maybe today you will be very busy with any of your business matters. On the other hand, the days of employed people will not be good. There will be a delay in your actions which will make the seniors very angry. You may make some big mistakes. You better do your work carefully. The day will be expensive in terms of money. Today you will spend a lot of money in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm