Daily Horoscope: 17 October 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You are expected to have a joyful day after a long and will enjoy the evening with your loved ones. Catching up with an old friend will be rejuvenating. Things will be balanced on the financial front- as you may purchase something expensive out of your saving. Businessmen are expected to make a huge profit by the end of the day. Your hard- work will make things bright on the work- front for you- along with your boss praising you publically. Your colleagues will be supportive- irrespective of their busy schedule. Your father will feel proud of you, as you have achieved more than their expectation. Things will be smooth on the family front- as mutual understanding with your partner will make things normal. Health will be normal. Lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 10:30 am to 12: 30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You will be worried as unexpected things will surround you. It will be a tough day on the work- front, as you may meet disappointment. Your boss may not be supportive today. There may be frequent fights between the couple, which will worsen the situation. You need to monitor your anger and words. Your negative attitude towards the family members will be the major reason for the rift between the siblings. Minor rift with the partner will make the situation tough to handle. Things will be normal on the financial front, as you may plan for investment. Those into academics will have a busy day. Traders will be occupied in some business conference. Feed a needy if possible. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 6:20 am to 3:45 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Start your day with a morning walk, which will keep you active throughout. It will be a challenging day as you may feel low overall. You might not be able to handle a certain situation. People may get anti as your behaviour will be disappointing on the work-front. You ought to be careful regarding a few things which may come your way. Apologizing for your fault will be helpful on the family front. Those in the corporate sector will be occupied in training. Family members may complain of not spending sufficient time with them. Planning your extra source of income will be useful. Parent's health can bother you. Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 43 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 4:15 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You will be at peace today as the bonding with your partner will make things easy. The family will be supportive in important decision- especially on legal matters. It will be a competitive day on the work- front as you need to prove your efficiency. Students will be busy with their academic. You may plan to look for better accommodation for the family. It will be a challenging day for businessmen. Avoid trusting people around. You will make your partner feel special and will realize their effort and contribution towards the family. You may plan for some entertainment by evening with close family members or friends. It will be a beneficial day on the business front- as a work-related trip will be hectic. You may feel exhausted by the end of the evening. Going for a movie with loved ones will enhance the mood. Lucky Colour: Wine Lucky Number: 46 Lucky Time: 2:20 am to 4:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Things are expected to be different from what you have planned. It will be an unexpected day on the financial front- you may expect something great. Avoid overspending. Someone on the office front may create trouble for you on the work- front. Investment is on the cards. There will be a lack of coordination and understanding of the family front- making members upset. Resolving your misunderstanding with your beloved will be beneficial. Those in the stock market will have a brilliant start of the day. Students need to work harder to achieve success on the academic front. Avoid being a part of gossip. Forgive people for their mistakes- as your habit of finding flaws may harm you. Those suffering from hypertension need to be careful. Diabetes patients need to take precautions. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 3:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Planning for a trip with the family will be a spark for everyone as this was unexpected. Improvement in health will make you feel better and energetic. You will start your day with a positive thought. You will get relieved from hectic routine on the work front, as your habit of hard- work will be rewarding. Your boss may praise you publically and may recommend for promotion. It will be a beneficial day for businessmen, as they may make a huge profit. Those planning for a new set- up will be successful. Avoid taking the decision in a hurry. Consult your parents regarding financial decision- which will bring you luck. Understanding with your partner will make your relationship special. You need to have open communication to avoid further arguments. Those in the relationship need to break the ice for healthy rapport. Things will be smooth on the financial front. Lucky Colour: Magenta Lucky Number: 37 Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Being cautious is suggested. The health of your spouse will be a matter of concern for the family. Avoid asking from a lift from a stranger. You need to act wisely to control the situation- as your kids may look upon you. It will be a stressful day for students on the academic front. Getting rid of ancestral property dispute will be relaxing for all. Your sibling may plan to go abroad. A close relative may visit you by evening. Things will be hectic on the work- front- so be normal. Those at senior level will be occupied in the meeting. It will be a normal day for businessmen- but the evening will be profitable. Unemployed may get a job. Starting your day with meditation will be fruitful and relaxing. Lucky Colour: Bottle Green Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 8:55 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This will be the best day for businessmen as you will finally achieve what you want. Your destiny will be favourable- especially on the family front. A short trip will family or close friend will be rejuvenating. People will be impressed by your positive attitude overall. It will be a relaxing day on the work- front as nothing is pending from your end. Things will be sweet on the family front- especially those newly married. Those in the corporate sector will have a hectic start of the day after the joyful weekend. Those in a relationship can plan for a romantic dinner. Students may feel disturbed on the academic front due to overpressure. You need to be strict over savings. A small get- together by evening will be interesting. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 43 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This will be an adventurous day for the newlywed couple as you will plan for a trip abroad. Things will be extremely tough on marriage front- as your spouse's aggressive nature and obsessive words will deteriorate the situation. You need to act wisely to work control the atmosphere. Try to make things normal, which will be beneficial for you. Things will get better on the financial front- giving you relief from debts and certain payment. Think before you speak- especially while using public transport. You must learn to say "NO" on the business front and avoid lending money to people. Those in arts and culture will spend an interesting time similar frequency crowd. Over- expectations of parents may keep you occupied. Students will be busy and happy on the academic front. Your partner may cheat upon you on the relationship front. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:45 am to 1:35 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January It will be a slow day for most of you and things might get unfavourable after a while. Your sibling will create a problem for you on the personal front, making elders worried. Don't give up as your time will be favourable soon. Being strong will be helpful overall. Things will be smooth on the financial front, making you independent. Stop shouting and expecting from people. Your partner's cooperative attitude will make you more committed in the relationship. Things are favourable for investment and you may plan a trip abroad with close relatives or friends. Your relationship will be on the urge of the breakup with your boyfriend/ girlfriend. Resolve matter as soon as possible. Things will be normal on the business front. You will feel better as a close friend may surprise you by evening. Lucky Colour: Rust Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 1.30 pm to 6:40 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Students will rejoice the moment with friends and can plan for a picnic during vacations. It will be a happy and peaceful day on the family front. You may come across good news in the morning- making you feel energetic the whole day. It will be a favourable day with family as you may spend quality time with them. An outing by evening will make things better. The romantic mood of your partner will make you feel special- as you may plan for your future. Businessmen will make huge profit after a long time. Avoid arguments with close members to maintain peace. Health will be normal overall. It will be a wonderful day for those new to the job/ office. Improvement in health will be a boon for all. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 46 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 1:45 pm