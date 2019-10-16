Daily Horoscope: 16 October 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April It is expected to be a favourable day overall. You may feel disturbed due to some past issue- which may affect your health also. Those indulged in the legal procedure will be lucky enough as they have something interesting for them7. Do not let your emotions overtake your practicality. Avoid taking the decision in a hurry. It is expected to be a profitable day for businessmen. Those in the stock market are expected to make a profit. React normally to uncertain conditions on the work- front and ignoring indiscipline of your colleagues will be helpful. It will be a slow day on the business front- along with your effort going waste. An expensive purchase will disturb your budget. Be careful while walking. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 1`9 Lucky Time: 10:30 am to 2:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May It will be a normal day overall but something might bother you around end of the day. You need to master over your emotions- as your anger has left you with nothing. Stay calm to further deteriorate the situation. Things will be out of your hand on the work- front as your boss will be annoyed of your short- tempered behaviour. Businessmen need to be attentive from the competitors. It will be a normal day on the financial front. Those in the corporate sector will have to wind up the task speedily. Those in the insurance sector and real- estate will have no obstacles in their way. You will be able to find a viable solution to some serious issue on the family front. Things will be smooth as a parent's health will show improvement. You may get away with misunderstanding with your sibling. ENT problem may bother some of you. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 4:35 pm to 7:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You will be lucky as you will finally seek employment. Things will be unexpected on the work-front, which will fetch you recognition. The relation between siblings will get better, making parents feel relaxed. Those in the public sector may have to work harder and longer. Corporate life will be relaxing and you might plan a short trip to rejuvenate. Your parents will feel proud of your achievement. Your relationship with your partner will be normal after days of argument and misunderstanding. New ideas on the business front will make you different. it will be a favourable day on the financial front and you will be able to get away with your previous debts. Avoid wasting money on others. Your close friend will help you get out of trouble. Start your day with meditation to stay stress- free. Lucky Colour: Light Purple Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 8: 20 am to 2:15 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July It will be a family day today and you will spend quality time with elders. Kids will give you a surprise. It will be a favourable day on the financial front, as huge profit will come your way. You will be ready for challenges on the work- front, making you perform even better. It will be a lazy day for few, as your overtime schedule has come to an end. You will feel excited about a new start. It will be a regular normal day for businessmen. Feeling positive and energetic will help you get away with stress. It will be an occupied day on the family front, as you may travel with your parents. Improvement in terms of health will be exciting and you are expected to go for a short trip. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 3: 30 pm until 7:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August It will be a slow day overall as things might not go as planned. You will feel better of prolonged illness and must take initiative to maintain your health- as nothing is more important than that. Stop worrying about unnecessary things. Things will be tough to manage on the personal front as you have to plead your partner for your mistake. You will get annoyed over minute things, which will be disappointing. It will be a busy day on the work- front as things may segregate unexpectedly. You will feel strengthened as things will be rectified on the financial front. This is a favourable time for investment. Kids are expected to be busy as vacations are about to get over. Those suffering from arthritis will be in trouble. It will be a mixed day with your beloved- but things will be normal by evening. Start your day with a visit to the place of worship. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 8:50 am to 1:25 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Hard- work will pay you, leaving you speechless. Some of you may feel irritated. Things will be tensed on the personal front as you may have a serious fight with your spouse. Your partner's irresponsible behaviour will be unexpected. Few things will not be in your hand- so don't waste your energy and time. Monitor your temper on the work- front, which may scatter the things. You will be unable to avoid being a part of gathering in the evening. It will be a favourable day on the financial front, as you may receive a bonus. Businessmen will be busy travelling. It will be a stressful day for those in the public and corporate sector. Your sibling will not be cooperative, making elders feel annoyed. Students will be occupied on the academic front. Going to the gym in the morning will be refreshing. Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 3:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October It is expected to be a normal day on the work- front. Some of you may get a salary hike- especially those in the corporate. It is a favourable day for investment. It will be an organised and religious day, making you feel positive. Close relatives may give you a surprise by noon. Visiting your close friend will be rejuvenating. Things will be beneficial on the financial front, giving you relief after a long time. You will be able to clear your previous bills. Investing in mutual funds will be profitable. Businessmen will achieve huge profits overall. Your partner will be caring and affectionate, which will make you feel special. Things will get smooth with your beloved as you will get away with a major misunderstanding. Ensure to start your day with yoga and meditation to stay fresh. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 10:20 am to 6:55 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This is the day you've waited for long as your beloved is expected to propose you. It will be a day full of pressure on the work- front- as things will fluctuate. There might be differences with your boss, which will make things tough. Things will be stressful- having a negative impact on your health. You need to be cautious in terms of financial commitment, as you may hamper your saving. Avoid stretching the issue on the personal front, which may have a negative impact on the relationship. Your kids may demand for quality time. You may lie to your partner over your past, which will be frustrating. You can plan a trip with family- which will be rejoicing. You will feel energetic by end of the evening will be normal, and a normal evening walk with your partner will be relaxing. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 10:20 am to 1:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The newlywed couple will be excited today as they may plan a short trip. It will be an energetic and refreshing day as good news will come your way. Your hard work will pay you on the work- front, which will increase your reputation. You will advise and help a needy. It will be a challenging day for students. An acquaintance will become special. Avoid travelling a long distance, especially your own transport. Things will be normal on the personal front, though you will be busy sorting out things. Kids will excel in sports, making parents feel proud. You will get away your misunderstanding with the help of elders. Your sibling may plan to go abroad. A close relative will be interfering in your personal sphere, which will be irritating. Improvement in mother's health will make you feel relaxed. Lucky Colour: Bottle Green Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 10:20 am to 12:55 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January It will be a normal day overall. It will be a smooth day on the work- front as things will work according to the schedule. News of promotion will make you feel special. Your business partner will make thing tough for you- better don't trust blindly. Avoid taking the decision in a hurry. This isn't a favourable day for investment. Some of you may incur a huge loss on the financial front. Students will have a tough time on the academic front. Something will make you worried on the family front- especially your spouse's health. Start your day with walk or exercise. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 7:05 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Some of you will feel excited as stars are favourable. It will be a joyful start to the day, as some good news will come your way. You are expected to spend quality time with family and friends- making you feel stress-free. You will be able to submit the task before time on the work-front. Your sense of humor will make you distinct from others, as you will motivate people around you. Someone close to you will envy your success, but nothing to bother. It will be a profitable day for businessmen. An expensive purchase will disturb your budget. Your partner may seek a piece of important advice related to something important. Kids will be busy with their academics. Health will be normal overall. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 10:40 am to 12:30 pm