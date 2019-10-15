Daily Horoscope: 15 October 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April It is expected to be a long day as you will be occupied in future planning. Minor rift with tge spouse may let you feel irritate. Parents' health can deteriorate. It is better to be quiet and patient to harmonize the situation. Things will be normal on the work- front; especially your team members will be supportive. Your adamant behaviour will not be tolerated- whether in the office or personally. Things will be disturbed on the family front as your spouse will not adjust with the routine. It will be a favourable day on the financial front, as you may receive your blocked money from a close relative. You may feel low and lethargic by the end of the day. Consume maximum water to keep yourself hydrated. Lucky Colour: Rust Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May For many of you, second half of the day will be relaxing and you will be able to wind up your task. It is expected to be a favourable day on the work front as you will be guided by an experienced person. Those in the corporate sector will be occupied with something tricky and new and may require the help of an expert. People associated with the legal department will be successful. It will be a mixed day on the financial front- making you spend more than expected. Minor challenges on the family front will keep you busy- through your spouse will be supportive. Improvement in the relationship with siblings will make your day and elders will also feel relaxed. Outing with a close friend after ages will be a wonderful moment. You might be a part of the social evening at some relative's place. It is better to get away with the misunderstanding with your beloved, as nothing is more special and precious than the relationship. Improvement in health will make your day. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 8:55 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June It will be a great day overall and some of you may plan a short trip. Things will be challenging today as you will be unable to make- up to your expectations. It will be an important day for students on the academic front. You need to be extremely vigilant on the financial front as someone you trust the most is expected to backstab you. Avoid sharing financial information with anybody. Your spouse will be annoyed for the same thing and will not seek any explanation. There might be some dispute with your father over ancestral property. Avoid taking stress. Mother's health will be an issue of concern. Act wisely to resolve things as early as possible. Be cautious while driving today. Lucky Colour: Magenta Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 10:30 am to 7:55 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July It will be a busy day overall as you will be jam-packed with commitments. Avoid being a part of gossip on the work front, which will land you in a trouble some day. Academicians will be benefired. Just focus on your task and be normal. Things will be normal on the personal front, as you will be occupied with a number of commitments. Your partner will try making things easy from their end. Parents will be supportive for every important decision. It will be a normal day on the financial front. Businessmen need to work harder to achieve their target. It will be a romantic day for those in a relationship, as you will get to know each other well. You may suffer abdominal pain- so avoid consuming leftover food. Improvement in health is likely to upgrade your mood. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 8:15 pm to 11:54 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Love is in the air today for some of you. It is expected be a normal day on the financial front as you may plan for future investment and partner will be extremely supportive. Seeking parents blessing before a new startup will be fruitful. It will be an extremely occupied day on the work- front as frequent meeting and pending tasks will surround you. You may come across something unexpected, making you feel special. It will be an emotional day on the family front. You will get relieved of a long term legal procedure, making you feel relaxed. Sorting out an old misunderstanding with your beloved will be a major get-over. Being religious and spiritual will make you explore a different angle of life- hence the feeling of contentment will surround you. Offering water to Sun God in the morning will be beneficial. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 10:15 am to 1:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September A good news in the morning will make your day. You will be caught-up urgently as some major requirement will be there. It will be a romantic day for newly married couples, as you may plan a trip abroad. Those in the relationship will hang around and enjoy this phase. It will be an energetic day on the work front- making you achieve targets. Your inclination towards spirituality will work wonders and will make you calm. Change of job is on your mind- especially those in the corporate sector. It will be a challenging day for the students on the academic front- though parents will be supportive. It will be a suitable day for major transactions. Things will be profitable for those in the stock- market. You will recover from major illness after a long gap. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 3:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October It will be a joyful day overall. Your partner will make your day by surprising you with something extraordinary. The good news about the change of job will make your day. Your boss will appreciate your hard- work and may seek your opinion on important issues. You may help a needy in terms of money. Businessmen are expected to make a huge profit. Your sibling will help you get away over a personal issue. It is wise to take decision today. It will be a busy day for students as vacations are almost over. Concentrate on your future, rather than thinking about your past. Start your day with the morning walk. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 49 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 2:35 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Something special is planned for today. Things will be favourable on the personal front as mutual cooperation will make the bond even stronger. Romantic dinner along with long drive will make your day. Avoid saying no on the work- front as the situation is expected to be unfavourable. Today, you may live and enjoy your passion- whether it is work or hobby. Things will improve gradually- you are advised to be patient. Avoid criticizing things, as this will have a negative impact on your nature. Things will be smooth on the financial front, making you feel relaxed- as you can plan for investment. Businessmen need to be cautious of their competitor. Think before you commit today, as the condition may be unfavourable. Avoid imposing the restriction on your beloved to maintain harmony in the relationship. Those facing migraine issues ought to be cautious. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 1:20 pm to 4:45 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Some of you may face challenges. Students will be busy on the academic front. Those in the corporate sector will rejoice the time spend with the team after a long gap. Stars are favourable on the financial front, as you will receive a pending payment. You will get away with previous bills and credit statement. You will invest quality time thinking and planning for the future as parents will be supportive. It will be a busy day on the family front, as you may plan a short trip. Catching up with an old pal will make you feel nostalgic. Try resolving the matter with your sibling- to get away with a minor misunderstanding. Be careful while working with sharp instruments like a knife. Health should be given importance. Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 47 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 3:50 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January A short trip with the family is around the corner soon. You may expect a close relative by evening. Students will spend valuable time with grandparents. Do not share your secrets with anyone. It will be a smooth day on the financial front, but you need to be careful with your budget. Your effort on the work front will be fruitful, help to get you recognition and respect. Avoid lying, as things will get complicated. Things will be prosperous on the family front, as you will make things beautiful and special. Concentrate on your health. It will be a brilliant idea to go to a family picnic. Leg injury will be on the track of improvement- especially those in sports. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 8:15 am to 7:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February It will be a normal and busy day overall and you will keep running behind things. Things will be difficult on the family front as ups and downs will come your way. You may feel irritated due to the careless behaviour of your partner. Control your behaviour and voice on the public forum. Things will be relaxed on the financial front- making you feel comfortable. Avoid wasting your time giving knowledge to irrelevant people. Pleading your beloved at the cost of your self- respect is not accepted. Prefer not to be over interfering in someone else's affair. Prefer going swimming in the evening to refresh yourself. Lucky Colour: Emerald Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 1:20 pm to 3:55 pm