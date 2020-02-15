Daily Horoscope: 15 February 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is going to be an auspicious day at the work front. Your efficiency will increase and you will be able to handle all your tasks better. Not only this, with the help of seniors, today you are also likely to get some benefit. Maybe you must be given the responsibility to complete some important work if you finish this work successfully, then soon you can get big progress, so keep working hard. There will be compatibility in your married life. Your life partner will be good. Today, both of you can take part in any social event. On the other hand, there may be some problems in your romantic life. Your partner may ask you to make a rude demand, which is likely to cause tension between both of you. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 10:00 am

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May There will be unrest in your marital life today. Your spouse will make your day very difficult. Today you will feel mentally weak and under pressure due to domestic fights and hassles. In such a situation, you will not be able to concentrate properly on your work today. It is better that you try to solve your personal problems as soon as possible. Today, with the help of a close friend, some of your important work will be completed. You must thank your friend. Talking about love, you will not get a chance to meet a partner. It is possible that your partner may be a bit angry about this thing from you. Make good use of your free time, do not waste your precious time in needless things. Financially, some improvements are expected today. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 3:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be lucky for you in terms of money. Today, with the help of a close friend, you are likely to get a big financial benefit. If you take your economic decisions in a similar way, then soon all the problems related to finances will be solved. If you are planning to work on a new project, today you will get support from your father, which will boost your confidence. If you work hard, you will get success. Talking about your married life, today will be more romantic. You will feel good today by being with your spouse. There will be peace in your family members and a sense of solidarity and harmony will be awakened among the members of the household. Today you will get results in terms of health. There will be relief from any chronic disease. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 4:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be a good day for you on the work front, especially the working people will get great relief today. The seniors were unhappy with your work for the last few days, but today you will get their support so that you will complete all your work with full confidence. Not only this, but your pending work will also be finished today. Today is going to be very auspicious for you in some cases. If you live in a rented house and are dreaming of your own house then you can get some good news today. Your personal life will be happy. You will get the blessings of your parents. Relationship with your spouse will be normal. Today both of you will spend quality time. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 5:20 am to 12:20 am

Leo: 23 July - 22 August In terms of finances, today you will get full support of luck and you will be able to earn a lot of money. Today you are likely to get more than expected due to the completion of some work. Talking about your romantic life, the day is good for making love proposal in front of someone. Today, you will not hesitate to express your love and speak openly. Your seniors will praise your performance in your office. They will also help you in furthering your career in the coming time. The atmosphere of the house will not be right today. Your parents will be angry today with you. Do not be careless about your health, especially if you are a patient of the said blood pressure, then try to avoid taking too much stress. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you need to treat everyone very tenderly, especially avoid having any kind of argument with your seniors and colleagues in the office. If you remain calm, you can avoid any major problems. Your marital life will be happy. Your spouse will understand your feelings and the relationship will be deepened. There will be stability in your romantic life. You will feel how well your partners understand you. Today you will get a chance to spend enough time with each other. Talking about finances, if you have borrowed from someone, then today you will be able to repay it. Health-related matters will be fine today. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October There may be some problems in your romantic life today. Suddenly your meeting today may be postponed. Even after many attempts, you will not be able to make contact between the two, you may feel a little sad. Talking about finances, it will be a good day for you.you want to buy a new property or invest in it, then any obstacle coming in your way can be overcome today. Your personal life will be normal. After a long time, you will get a chance to spend time with your friends today. You will take full advantage of this opportunity and have lots of fun too. The day is favourable in terms of health. You will feel quite good. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today your spouse is going to miss you a lot. It is possible that today you may be too busy due to work or you have to go out of town suddenly. In such a situation, you will not get a chance to spend time with your beloved. Avoid talking on any contentious issue at home today, otherwise unnecessary bickering will disturb the peace of the house. Pay attention to your work in the office today. Apart from this, today one of your colleagues can do irresponsible action to harass you. You must deal with such people wisely and intelligently. Move forward bravely. On the economic front, you will receive benefits today. Maybe today you decide to make a big purchase. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 11:05 am to 12:25 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December On the work front, things may go against you today. You may have made a big mistake and this will make your boss angry. In such a situation, keep yourself calm and do not make such a mistake in the future. If you are a businessman then strike a deal with your partner today, if you are expecting great benefits. You need to work hard and at the same time make changes in some of your plans. Nothing will be achieved from Be careful with your opponents. It is possible they can plot against you. Talking about finances, if you invest your hard-earned money at the right place, then you will get the right results soon. On the family front, this day will be good. Also, relations with your family members will be good. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:40 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You will be emotionally stable today. Today your mind will be very restless and you will not feel much pressure at the work front. Do not deal with your children in a strict manner and do not pressurize them about anything. You need to explain them with love as well as guide them. The troubles of personal life can affect your work badly today. You won't be able to work fast due to which you will not be able to complete your work on time. Maybe your seniors will not notice this today but that won't happen every day. You will feel the same warmth again in romantic life today. Today you will spend more time with your partner. Talking about money, you will work hard today to earn finances and your hard work will also give good results. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 2:20 pm to 4:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The problems of your marital life seem to be increasing. Today, your spouse's behaviour will be somewhat strange, which can make you very upset. There will be irritability in his nature and resentment in things. It will be better to try to talk to your beloved openly. You may have to travel suddenly for your work today. Due to this, you will feel tired and uninterested. If you have a job then you will be very disappointed today due to not getting the expected result even after continuous hard work. In such a situation, if you take a firm decision, then make your decisions thoughtfully. Talking about finances, today you have to be careful, especially if you are going to do financial transactions. There will be a loss. Today, there can be a decline in your health. You must also focus on resting well along with your treatment. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 11:50 am to 2:25 pm