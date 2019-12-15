Daily Horoscope 15 December 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you are single then today will be very important for you. It is possible that some good marriage proposal will come for you today. Married people will enjoy your married life to the fullest and today your spouse may get some big achievement, which will double your happiness. After a long time, you will spend some quality time with your parents today. May be your opinion on family issues will be considered as well. Money situation will be satisfactory. Today you will be able to save some. Things seem to be trending in your favour. Today, you will get full support of superiors under adverse circumstances. The businessmen are advised to avoid any dispute with their partner otherwise it will have a negative effect on your work. Today will be normal in terms of health. Good colour: Maroon Lucky number: 30 Good Time: 3 pm to 9 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You will get accolades in the office today. You will feel very proud of your achievement. If you are a trader, then your business will be profitable today and you will move fast toward success. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can spend a lot more. You can buy gifts for your loved ones. Today, there is a strong possibility of resolving the court case related to your ancestral land. Family life will be happy. Relations with family members will remain cordial. Today will be a great day for the students. If there was an obstacle in your education then today will overcome it. Your health will be good. Good colour: pink Auspicious number: 9 Good Time: 4:15 pm to 9:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June There have been many ups and downs in your life for some time, but today you will find yourself in a better mood, you will stay away from stress and will not feel any pressure. Today you will want to spend more time with friends. Talking about finances, there is a strong possibility of receiving money today. Your efforts to increase your income are likely to be successful today. Mother's father will be in good health. They will be very happy and satisfied with you. Today they may entrust some important responsibility to you. Love will increase with your spouse. Days are good for giving a gift to your beloved. You will get good results even in the case of love. Today you will spend a loving day with your partner. By maintaining good health, you will experience positivity. Good colour: yellow Good score: 2 Good Time: 6 pm to 10 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July It is very important for you to pay attention to important domestic issues. By avoiding this, your problem will increase. The atmosphere of the house will be turbulent today due to lack of mutual coordination between the relatives. It is possible that you feel unable to take any decision today. Keep in mind that you have to take your decisions in a fair manner. It is possible that in such a delicate case, any advice of spouse today will be useful for you. Talking about the work, today your boss will not have a good mood in the office. In such a situation, you should focus completely on your work. Some improvement can be made in terms of finances today. Wealth is being acquired. If you want to strengthen your financial position, then you have to go according to your plan. Any problem going on in romantic life will end today. Your partner may apologize for your mistake. Good colour: Cream Auspicious number: 11 Good Time: 12:50 pm to 8:18 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Money related matters won't be fruitful today. Due to your wrong decisions taken in the past, there can be a big loss today. You better not make such a mistake in the future. Today your child may have some problems so listen to them carefully. There may be an obstacle to their complaints. On the other hand, the harsh behaviour of your spouse today can make you very sad. You will feel that they are not understanding you properly. If you give more time to your work in the office today, it will be timeless to avoid laughing more than the colleagues and talking here and there, otherwise, you may have to face the resentment of the superiors. Due to poor health, some of your important work will get stuck in the middle and you will be mentally disturbed. Good colour: light pink Good score: 5 Good Time: 10:25 am to 2:15 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On the work front, you may face some challenges today. You can be given some difficult tasks in the office which you will face a lot of difficulty in completing, although you know how to deal with such situations. Today you will be able to take some extra time for yourself. Maybe today you like to spend more time with family because recently you didn't make them your priority. There will be an improvement in the health of the father. Today you will feel some change in your spouse's behaviour. Being silent can lead to further misunderstandings between you. It would be better to talk to them on this subject. Today is not a good day in terms of money, due to sudden big expenses, your financial situation may decline. You will feel a lot of pressure today in terms of finances. You will be happy to get good news in the evening. Good colour: blue Auspicious number: 12 Good Time: 6:15 pm to 11 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October After a long time today, you will be mentally very happy, you will find yourself away from stress and will be in a mood of fun. It is possible that today you can enjoy the pleasure of traveling. Talking on the work front, your best performance in the office today will win the hearts of your seniors. Today you can get a chance to meet some new and influential people associated with your field. Anyone involved in business can make big bargains today. Your personal life will be happy. Try to spend more time with your spouse today. Spending time together will also reduce the tension between you two. You may face adversity in romantic life today. It is possible that your partner will tell you a big lie that can hurt your feelings. Good colour: yellow Lucky number: 20 Good Time: 8:20 am to 3:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are married, then today you can have a little fight with your spouse. However, before the matter progresses, you will handle the situation, hence there will not be much of a problem. As far as possible, treat your beloved with respect and love. Today is not a good day for you in terms of relationship. Your partner may be angry on you and that will cause dispute between you two. Today is not a favourable day for taking any important decision. Talking about money, you have to be very careful on this day. You can get caught in a financial plan, so beware. Take some time out of your busy routine for yourself because today is not very good in terms of health. You have to avoid travelling today, otherwise, your health can worsen due to fatigue. Good colour: dark green Lucky number: 20 Good Time: 3 pm to 10: 45 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You will get proper results in the field. Today you will be able to overcome all the grievances of your high officials with your skill and talent. Today, you will also get full support of colleagues. On the other hand, today is not very profitable for traders. Today you will not get the benefit as expected. Sudden problems may arise in family life today. If you want, you can solve the case with your understanding. Marital life will be happy. Relationship with spouse will be good. It is advisable to spend some good time with each other and to relive your old memories. The day will be fine in terms of money. You will spend according to your budget. Take care today about health, especially take care of eating and drinking. Avoid eating too much fried food. Good colour: orange Lucky number: 34 Auspicious time: 4:50 am to 2 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be some good results for unemployed people. You are very likely to get employment. If you already work and recently you gave an interview at some new place, then today you can get a positive answer. Merchants may find a good opportunity, which is likely to benefit you greatly. Today you can take a risky decision on the economic front, but you are advised to do whatever you think very carefully. Talking about family life, if there is any problem in the house then it can be solved today. It is possible that in your decision, family support should be given in your decision. Your health will be good today. Good colour: Brown Auspicious number: 10 Good Time: 3 pm to 9 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today, due to the interference of a third person, the peace of your personal life may be disturbed. In this way do not let others speak too much in your matters, otherwise, your relationship with your loved ones may deteriorate. You need to be very balanced in the office. Keep pace with seniors as well as colleagues. Today will be a normal day for the traders. You have to avoid taking risky business decisions. There will be strife in married life. You may have feelings with your spouse. You better control your anger. Do not act irresponsibly in anger. Your financial condition will be fine. Excessive spending can increase your problems today. Do not be negligent in the matter of health. Good colour: purple Lucky number: 20 Good Time: 9:05 am to 2:20 pm