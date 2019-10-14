Daily Horoscope: 14 October 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April It will be a great day as stars are favourable and things will go as planned. Advantages on the work- the front will come as a surprise, making the staff getting inclined towards you. Your effort generated will be fruitful. Those in the public sector will be promoted. The minor argument with your spouse can heat up the situation, but things will calm down as parents will be supportive. The health of someone close will be a matter of concern. Things will be smooth on the financial front and you are expected to help a needy on the monetary front. Your health will show improvement, making your kids happy. Start your day with yoga and meditation to keep stress away. The evening is expected to be pleasant. Lucky Colour: Bottle Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 7:50 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May It is expected to be a smooth day overall. It will be a busy day on the work- front as travelling and meeting will be time-consuming. You may even have to work overtime- especially those in the corporate sector. Those fetching for the job may not achieve success. A distant relative is expected to drop- in by late evening. A close friend/ relatives are expected to create trouble in your personal domain. It will be a mixed day on the financial front, but your saving will be helpful. Your planning for the investment will be on hold. Your negligent nature will be hazardous for everyone. Avoid getting into any sort of argument with your sibling, as things will be unfavourable. You might get injured- especially your leg needs to be taken care of. You may feel restless by the end of the day, as the hectic routine has kept you on your toes. Improvement in sibling's health will be relaxing. Lucky Colour: Rust Lucky Number: 39 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm to 3:45 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Love is in the air today. It will be a romantic day as your spouse will be supportive and caring- especially newly married couples. A long drive will be an icing to the cake. The weekend may get you special moments. An expensive gift from parents end will make your day. Things will be normal on the financial front. It will be a profitable day for businessmen as you may get through the pending deal. the stock market will fetch the profit. Things will be positive on the work- front, making you relaxed. Those in joint business may make things brighter. It will be a favourable day in terms of health, but minor precautions need to be monitored. Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 6:30 am to 4:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July It is expected to be a busy day overall. It will be a favourable day in the context of health, making you get rid of the prolonged illness. Avoid taking stress on the work- front as working with planning will be helpful. Few ups- downs are expected on the family front as an interference of a close relative will bother you. Clash with sibling sister is on the cards. You will get away with the misunderstanding with your parents. Those in the legal sector may face trouble as things will be unfavourable. Things on the financial front will be normal. You may be wasting your effort and energy unknowingly. Focus on the religious and spiritual aspect, which will make you stress- free. A morning walk will be soothing. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 7:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Vacations are the best time for students to enjoy and they will utilize every bit to the fullest. You are likely to be in the loss as lack of planning will make things unfavourable. Avoid taking the decision in a hurry. You must work over your anger- especially on the work- front which may let you get away with something important. Your short- tempered behaviour will worsen the situation on the family front. You need to take special care of your parent's demand to make them feel comfortable. Mother's health will show improvement after a long time. It will be a tough day with family, as there is a possibility of a misunderstanding between the spouse. Expenditure will be more than your income. Those suffering from hypertension need to be cautious. Avoid going to crowded places. Start your day with meditation. Lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 6:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Businessmen are expected to make huge profit today. You will achieve success in something you've been trying for long. Things will be sorted out on the work- front- making you feel relaxed. It will be a favourable day for students as their overall performance will be satisfactory. You will handle things patiently with your boss, making him trust you even more. Healthy conversation with your business client will improve your relations. Things will be smooth on the family front as you will get away with the pending task. It will be a favourable day on the financial front as your partner will be helpful. Be careful while walking. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 4:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October It is expected to be a slow day overall. Your colleague on the work front may dominate you, making you feel uncomfortable. You will lack coordination with your team- making your boss annoyed. It will be a normal day for businessmen, as they may feel irritated. This is a favourable day for investment. A slow day on the financial front will make things uncertain. Things will be peaceful on the family front and movie in the evening will be a good way to spend time. You may complain about weakness, insomnia, and fatigue in terms of health. Have proper sleep to avoid all such issues. Start your day with exercise to stay fit. Lucky Colour: Royal Blue Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm and 8:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Students will perform well on the academic front, making parents feel proud. Things will be beneficial on the financial front, as there are chances of exchange of property. Those in real- estate will be busy with the meeting. Things will be favourable on the work- front, as there will be no interruption and interference from the authorities. Businessmen will be extremely successful and busy with deals and work-related travel. Your partner will make things easy and comfortable on the family front, making you feel special. Starting your day with exercise will keep you fresh. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 41 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:15 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Newlywed couples are expected to go for a short trip. It will be a joyful day on the family front as good news will enhance your happiness. Your confidence in the professional front will motivate you for the next step. Avoid postponing your task, as your boss may feel annoyed. Those in the public sector will be busy with paperwork. Things will be smooth on the family front. You may seek parent's advice on some legal matter. Your beloved will gift something expensive and beautiful. A profitable day on the financial front will make you feel satisfied as you will be able to decide on a few aspects. The sudden hike in salary or bonus will come your way. Students will be confused about choosing a career. Those who have suffered serious injury will feel a bit relaxed now. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6.55 am to 11.10 am

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Avoid being casual as people will not take this habit of yours. Concentrate on your present rather than being lost in the past. Avoid such hassles to maintain peace. Your spouse will insist on future planning to make things go smooth. It will be a normal day on the financial front, as you will be caught up with something important from the parent's end. Businessmen may feel turbulence due to non- cooperation of a business partner. A close friend/ relative may seek financial help from you and your spouse will be with you. Your sibling may misinterpret your statement, which can lead to a major misunderstanding. A small conversation can be a turn- off for you and elders. Concentrate on your health to avoid further complications and consume maximum liquid. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 12:35 pm to 7:15 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February It is expected to an occupied day for those in the corporate and public sector. It will be a romantic day on the family front as things will be back to normal after mutual consent. Past few days have been quite disturbing and hectic for you and were bothering everybody on the family front. Things will be smooth on the financial front, but you need to get away with the habit of useless overspending to maintain your budget. Curb your expenses. You will fulfill your desires with time. It will be a beneficial day on the working front as you will be zealous and confident, which will make you different from others. Success isn't far from you now. Perfect time for you to propose your beloved for the wedding. You may face migraine and headache. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 39 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 9:15 pm