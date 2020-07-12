Daily Horoscope: 12 July 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you need to take more care of your health. If you are negligent then today you may have to make rounds of the hospital. Talking about the work, the employed people may have to face small problems today. The behavior of your seniors in your office will not be good towards you. They will not be more satisfied with your work. Do your work carefully. On the other hand, if you are into business related to clothing or garments, then today will be very beneficial for you. You can have big financial benefits. The situation will be normal in your personal life. Today will be an expensive day from the economic point of view. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:50 am to 12:05 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Your interest in your work may increase. Today you can organize a pooja recitation or havan at home. You will feel mental peace by devotion to God. Talking about money, you may have to suffer the wrong result of relying too much on others. You must be careful in this matter. Speaking of work, today will be auspicious for you. Employed people can get some good news today. If your job is temporary, then today you are very likely to get information about being permanent. You kept working like this and keep moving forward. Today will be normal for businessmen. The economic profit you are expecting will not be available to you today. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:15 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be a very busy day on the work front. In haste and haste, your work can also get spoiled. It is better that you prepare a list of all your tasks in advance. Businessmen need to behave very balanced today. If you are about to make a new deal and for some reason your work cannot be done, then you are advised to avoid debate. With this, you will also lose yourself. The atmosphere of your house will remain calm. There will be full support from parents. If you have any conflict with your brothers, then today he is likely to calm down. Your financial situation will be good. There can be minor expenses. No major health problems will be there. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Work is going on, if any of your efforts are successful, you will be very happy today. Your hard work will succeed and your work will progress at full speed. Talking about money, you are advised to stay away from lottery or betting. If your money has been stuck somewhere for a long time, then remind that person once today. There will be fluctuations in your personal life. You may have differences with some members of the family regarding ancestral property. In such cases, it is necessary to work in peace rather than anger. Talking about your health, stay away from bad habits like cigarettes and alcohol, otherwise you may have some serious disease. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 7:45 am to 4:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be beneficial for businessmen. If you do iron business then you can get good profit today. Desperate people may feel frustrated today. Despite working hard, you will not get good results. Senior officers can also remove many deficiencies in the work you do. Instead of being troubled by these kinds of things, you must focus on your work with full positivity. If you work sincerely then soon things will be seen turning in your favor. your personal life will be happy. Today you will have a very fun day with your family. Talking about health, do not be very careless about drinking food, otherwise a chronic stomach disease can come back. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you can be sad due to needless talks and this may affect your work. If you do not have much to do today, then read a good and positive book. This will exercise your mind, as well as change your outlook towards life. Stress in your office can increase your difficulties. You may also get a warning from your seniors. It will be better for you not to bother with small things and not let negativity dominate you. If you do business then you are likely to get less than the profit you have thought today. Take care of your spouse's health and advise them to be alert. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 2:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Things will improve if you do the job. Work will be done in your interest. You will get full support of senior officers and colleagues. If for some reason your important work gets stuck in the middle, then with the help of officers and colleagues, your problem will be solved. On the other hand, businessmen can get a golden opportunity today. If you have suffered a big loss recently, then you may get an opportunity to make up for it. Talking about investment, make every decision about it very carefully. Avoid getting caught up in clever financial schemes. your personal life will be happy. Your relationship with your spouse will increase sweetness. Today will be a mixed day for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 9:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Due to health disturbances, there may be some problems in everyday tasks. It will be better for you not to pressurize yourself on anything. This will increase your stress and your health will also decline. Pay more attention to rest today. If you do a job, then keep your behavior with colleagues in office, otherwise today there can be a debate on the matter of needless. Businessmen will have to bear patience. If you are not getting results as expected despite consistent efforts, then you need to revisit your business plans once more. Today, anger and annoyance will be seen in your nature. You may get angry over small things. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The mind will be happy and you will feel positive. If there is a hindrance in your work for a long time, then today there is a strong possibility of getting away from it, which will give you great relief. If you work, then you will work hard to bring perfection in your work. Your effort will not go in vain and you will soon get its proper results. Talking about the work, if you trade import export then today you can expect good profit. However, at this time you need to do all your planning very thoughtfully. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. Today you will get an opportunity to spend more time with your family. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 2:05 pm to 4:40 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Your financial situation can improve drastically today. Any of your financial efforts will be successful and you will get money. Today you can spend too much on things of comfort. If you work and are employed in a high position, then you need to treat your office staff properly. Your tough attitude can increase your problems today. At the same time, the businessmen can benefit financially. A stuck deal can be confirmed. Talking about your personal life, you need to pay more attention to your married life. It will be better to balance your work and professional life. Talking about health, if you have thyroid problems then you are advised to be more careful. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today is the day for you to be mixed. If you do the job, then the workload will be more, due to which you will feel a lot of pressure. Apart from this, if you are trying to get a job abroad, then at this time you will not get luck. However, you keep trying. You will definitely get success at the right time. Business-bound people may suffer economic losses today. Haste-ridden decisions are often wrong. There will be fluctuations in your personal life. Your ideological differences with your mother or father are possible. If you are married then the happiness of your married life will increase. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm