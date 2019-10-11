Daily Horoscope: 11 October 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The pleasant atmosphere on the work- the front will keep you occupied and you will love your job. Initiating something new will be on your mind. Your kids may get irritated by your stubborn nature- and make sure you work on rectifying it. You will realise the importance of family and will prioritise the things accordingly. It will be a romantic day for newly married couples and you may plan a trip abroad shortly. Make sure your parents don't feel ignored or dissatisfied. Things will be tough on the financial front- but your dedication may work wonders to control the situation. You need to have short term goals to stay active and dynamic. The evening is expected to be pleasant as your best friend/ close relative may surprise you. Exercise is the best way to keep away the stress. Lucky Colour: Scarlet Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 12:05 pm to 10:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May It is expected to be a favourable day- more or less on the work- front. Your boss may favour you, looking at your perseverance and dedication for the task assigned. It will be a regular day on the business front, though few challenges from here and there may keep you occupied. You are expected to host a party for close friends/ relative, which will be rejuvenating. Speaking your heart out with someone close will be the best therapy. Things are expected to improve on the financial front, making you feel relaxed. Improvement in the mother's health will be the reason of smile for the family. The mutual understanding with your beloved will make things special, and evening is expected to be romantic. You may get relieved of chronic illness after a long time. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 9:00 pm to 2:30 am

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June It is expected to be a slow and tight day on the financial front. You must monitor over your habit of overspending. Seeking help from a close relative or friend is advised. Your partner will make you realise your mistakes and you will work upon improving it. Elders may suggest a viable solution to tackle the problem. You will be under a lot of pressure; an expectation of your boss may ruin your health on the work- front. You need to work on your emotional behaviour as you have incurred enough loss. Kids will be busy, as new targets will be tough to achieve. The cooperative atmosphere will make you feel relaxed in the corporate sector. You will get away with the misunderstanding with your spouse. It will be a normal day on the health front. Prefer to start your day with a morning walk. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 6:20 pm to 8:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July It will be a tricky day as your superiors on the work -the front will be interrogative as they will doubt your caliber. Nothing to worry as things will be normal soon. You need to pay attention to some family issues, which you have been ignoring since long. Your spouse will get annoyed with your careless attitude towards the family. It will be a healthy day in terms of relationships. Businessmen will make huge profits as stars are favourable on the financial front. The stock market will give you a huge profit, so this is the best time for investment. Those in the public sector may face challenges related to knowledge and hard- work. Corporate people will be expected to work overtime. You will meet someone special after a long time, which will make you relive some special memories. Improvement in parent's health will be a pleasant thing to come across. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 5:30 pm to 8:40 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August It will be a slow day in terms of finances and you should avoid trusting people blindly. Be careful while making a huge transaction- especially on the business front. There might be chances of someone close keeping a watch over your finances. Your outgoing nature may prove to be harmful. Be careful on the family front as a small misunderstanding with your spouse will spoil your mood. Your emotional nature will be a week factor and people are expected to utilize this habit. The thing will be piled up all over due to your habit of postponing the task. Elders may advise you and you need to get abide to improve things. Unexpected proposal for marriage will make your day. Things may get better by evening. Students will go for a picnic with their friends. Improvement in mother's health will be a major relief and you will be able to plan for subsequent things. Start your day with yoga and meditation. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 3:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Stars are favourable today as you will get relieved of pending tasks, as someone will be of secured help on the work- front. Change of job is on your mind. Those in the corporate sector are looking for a short break. Public sector employees can expect their transfers shortly. Things will be smooth on the family front. Father's health may keep you worried for a while. Mind your words on the professional front or while using public transport. Your short-tempered attitude may worsen the condition- especially on the business front. A smooth day on the economic front will make you feel relaxed. Think before you come to a conclusion. Cardiac patients need to be careful. Be careful while walking today. If possible, feed a needy. Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 5:30 pm to 9:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Ups and downs will be a part of the day today. It will be a difficult day for the students, as their academic performance may disappoint them. Seeking teacher's advice will make things smooth. You may receive money from an unknown source. Thinking about alternate work will prove to be successful. Businessmen are expected to make a huge profit. Your partner may plan to go for household shopping. Your beloved is expected to surprise you with something sweet- making you feel special. Your sibling may cause trouble on the family front in terms of legal matters. Your hard work on the work- the front will make things favourable as your boss will trust you. Starting your day with yoga will keep you active and fresh throughout the day. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 7:55 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You will feel fresh right from the morning and things will be as per plan. It will be a fun-filled day with the family as you may plan an outing to some exotic destination- making everyone happy. Your partner's extra sweet behaviour will make you feel surprised. It will be a problem- free day on the work front as you don't have any task pending. Your friendly attitude will be helpful overall and people will seek your guidance. Your boss will appreciate your hard- work. You may get additional responsibility to get done with on the business front- especially in the joint business. Rivalry with a sibling is on the cards-, especially on financial matters. Stay away from such dispute- as this will waste your time and energy. Prefer consuming maximum water to stay hydrated. Start your day with exercise. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 9:30 am to 3:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Stars are favourable today and most of your pending tasks will get aside as you will be determined to get away from it. Things will improve on the financial front as you may get surprised in terms of ancestral property from your elders. Mutual understanding with your spouse will make you feel relaxed and comfortable. Your spouse may plan for a side business, which will be quite helping. Students interested in sports will perform well, making their parents feel proud. Avoid taking the decision in a hurry, as things will not be synchronized. Your best friend will help you resolve an important matter. The investment will be quite beneficial during this period. Start your day with exercise to stay fresh and healthy. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 7:50 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January It is expected to be a favourable day on the work- front as your colleagues will be supportive. Meeting the target will be achieved much before time. You need to work extremely hard to prove your efficiency. Balance is ought to be maintained between personal and professional front. A short trip with loved ones will be rejuvenating. Demanding nature of your spouse will make you feel irritated. Kids will be quite sensible to understand the financial situation at home. You will recover your loss soon; as your habit of saving will be fruitful taking advice from elders will be beneficial. Those in the stock- market will have an excellent day in terms of profit. Your beloved may surprise you by evening with a romantic dinner. Starting your day with meditation will be a brilliant idea to stay away from stress. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 11:50 am

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February It will be a favourable day overall and you will enjoy the time with your loved ones. Talking with your partner will help you find a viable solution to certain problems- making you feel relaxed. A short trip with loved ones will be a change. It will be a normal day on the work- front as your monotonous routine will make you feel bored. It will be a stressful day for the students as a new session will be tough. Things will get sorted on the financial front- making you feel proud and satisfied. Avoid being negligent in terms of handling finances. It will be a profitable day for the businessmen. Those underwent operation will have a speedy recovery. Lucky Colour: Royal Blue Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 8:25 am to 12:55 pm