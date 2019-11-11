Daily Horoscope: 11 November 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Financial conditions will be good today. Signs of buying a new vehicle are also on the cards. Family life will remain happy. Your happiness will increase by seeing the progress and achievements of your children. On the other hand, your mother needs to be cautious about her health, especially if she has blood pressure. The day will be favourable for married life. Both of you will respect each other's feelings and will be able to give full support and time to your spouse. Some good news at the workplace is expected. You are most likely to get a salary hike. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today, your mind will stay calm and you will feel quite good. More time will be spent with the family. The day is also good on the economic front. Expenses may increase but you will be able to handle everything. You need to save money for the future. Today, take some time out for yourself along with work. For some time, you were not able to pay proper attention to your social life, but today you may take part in a social program. It is possible to meet an old friend in the evening. Good memories of the old days will be revived once again. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 10:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Marital life will remain in harmony and you will get full love and support from your spouse. The relationship with your partner will also get deepen. Today, your father may get honoured. Talking about your romantic life, today you may feel some change in your partner's behaviour. To solve the problem, try to know the reason for their displeasure. The day will give mixed results in terms of money. You will get money after a lot of difficulties. Health will not remain good today. Some chronic stomach disease can emerge. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today, you may face disappointment in financial matters. You need to control your expenses and spend on essential things. Some differences with siblings are possible. If they do not agree with you, avoid putting any pressure on them. This will increase the distance in the relationship. At the workplace, today you will do a lot of hard work, but the result will be less than expected. Problems in romantic life may arise and misunderstandings can cause disputes between you. The day is not favourable in terms of health and you may feel restless today. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 6:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Spirituality will grow in you and you will feel more dedicated towards prayers and rituals. People associated with the business can receive great benefits, respect and prestige today. The relationship with your spouse will remain balanced and you will also get full support from them. The day is good in terms of health. You will feel quite energetic. Today, you may travel long for a job. Happiness will come in the family and love and mutual understanding between family members will increase. Some good news will knock your door today which will make the atmosphere in the house festive. On the economic front, today you are expected to get tremendous success. You will work hard to earn more money. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 6:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today, you need to be cautious in romantic life. A third person may cause trouble in your relationship. Differences with partners are likely to deepen. Do not weaken your relationship by unnecessarily doubting them and try to keep pace with your relationships as much as possible. The day is very important for employees as you may get some big change which will change your life. Businessmen can get small profits. If you want to earn extra money, it's better to make a good plan and proceed accordingly. Health will remain good. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you are going to work hard to improve your financial condition. Also, if you work intelligently, you may succeed in earning the money you desire. This is the time to step forward and not waste time remembering old things. Some problems in the family may arise. If you do not agree with any of your relatives, then peacefully present your point of view to them. Marital life will be normal and love will remain in the relationship with your spouse. Today, if you want to put a love proposal in front of someone, the day is perfect to proceed. Your health may decline due to excessive running. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you will work hard mentally than physically. You may get angry over small things which will make the environment tense around you. Do not take too much stress and avoid anger. Health will not be right today. Take special care of your food and drinks and avoid spicy foods. The day is not good for financial matters. Expenses can increase and the money received will not be as per the expectation. Today, you will get a chance to spend an entertaining and enjoyable moment with your spouse. Your relationship with them will also intensify. If you are thinking of making a job change, then you may get an offer today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The day is good in terms of money as today you may get a new source of income. Talking about your health, you can become healthy by making exercise a part of your daily routine. In love matters, do not be overly passionate otherwise it can be difficult. From the last few days, you were not able to pay attention to yourself, but today you need to make such changes. The situation will be favourable in the workplace. Your lively and warm behaviour will impress your colleagues and make them happy. A short journey related to business will prove beneficial today. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:15 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today, you will be full of energy and will be able to complete all your tasks efficiently. Your high officials will be very happy seeing your dedication and they may also handle you some important work today. Some arguments with your spouse are possible. To improve relationships, you need to respect the thoughts of your beloved and honour them. There can be a lack of coordination between family members. Today, due to less work pressure, you will be able to spend some good time with friends. The day is good on the economic front. It will be beneficial for you to invest in the stock market. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The day looks very good for a family. You may spend a lot today on the happiness of your family. But, you need to take care of your mother's health as negligence may increase difficulties. Financial conditions will remain good. Seeing the progress of your children in education, your mind will be very happy. Socially, there will be an increase in your dignity today. At the workplace, you will work hard which will increase your physical and mental fatigue. The day will be favourable for loving couples. You can get an opportunity to visit some religious place in the evening. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 7:20 pm