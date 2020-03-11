Daily Horoscope: 11 March 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today your finances will be strong and in most cases, you will get positive results. Your increased confidence will help you achieve your goal. Not only this, you can take some important decisions and for you, decisions taken by yourself will matter more than others. You will stick to your point. Talking about your romantic life, today you will enjoy a long drive with your partner. On the other hand, if you are single and you get a love proposal, then you must not ignore them but give them a chance. Today will be a better day on the economic front. Today, you are likely to get financial benefit from your father. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Your children may bring happy news. The mind will be happy to see their progress. On the work front, the day can give positive results. If you are expecting a salary increase then today you can get good news. The businessmen will dominate their opponents. Your creativity and hard work will help you to progress if you are a businessman. There will be happiness in your personal life and you will get full support of your family members. Also, the relationship between you and your younger brother or sister will improve. Happiness and peace will remain in married life too. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. Talking about your financial situation, avoid worrying excessively about money. There will be no problem related to your health. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 7:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Failing any of your financial efforts may disappoint you. Due to financial constraints, there can be some problems today. Thinking about tomorrow, do not destroy yourself today, but enjoy this time. To make your future bright and better, you need to look at your plans. If possible, make some necessary changes as well. If you plan for a long period with regard to money then you will definitely get benefit from it. Today will be a normal day at the work front. If you want to get the praise and support of your seniors, then you have to work hard. This is the time to become self-sufficient. If your intentions are good, then your physical health will also be good. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today it is good for you to stay away from useless debates and confusion. If possible, ignore such people who have bad intentions, because these people can create a big problem for you. You just have to be careful and keep an eye on everything happening around you. You will be able to work in the office in a better way, so that your boss will be very happy and satisfied. If you do business then today you may have to run a lot in connection with any new work, but you will get the results as expected. Today will be a mixed day on the economic front. Even if you don't like, you may have to spend some big expenses. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today in the office you can be assigned very difficult tasks. It is possible that you may also have a shortage of time, which may increase your stress. However, if you try to do your work with a calm mind, then you will get good benefits. You can also expect help from your boss and colleagues. Today will be a normal day for businessmen. It is not a good day to make any major business decisions. Today will be full of ups and downs in terms of finances. Your money will slip from your hands. Apart from this, the financial benefit you were going to get today can also be postponed for some more time. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you have to be cautious about your health. If there is even a small problem, you must go to the doctor immediately and get examined. If you talk about the work then today you can take some risky decisions, especially the businessmen may have to take such steps to further their business. Today will be an auspicious day for the working people. Recognizing your capabilities, your seniors can give you a new assignment. If you work hard on your part, stars point that you will earn money. Today you can spend a lot more on things of comfort. If you buy a new property, then you will definitely get the benefit in the future. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:45 pm and 6:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October There may be some problems in your romantic life. If you do not get any views on anything with your partner, then instead of arguing, try to explain your point to them peacefully. Do not increase your talk by becoming furious, even married couples will have to avoid fighting each other over unnecessary things, otherwise, your day will be wasted in the useless mess. This is the time to focus on your important tasks, so focus on your work as far as possible. You will feel much safe financially today. It is possible that you will get more than expected from any old investment. If you are having any problem in the office, it does not mean that you leave your job and sit down. In such a situation, you must try to find a solution to your problem by talking to your seniors. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 5:15 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Money is important and useful so you have to make your decisions carefully. If you spend more today, then you will have to face a lot of difficulties in keeping your financial condition stable. Conditions will be favourable at your workplace. Today you can get a big benefit from the advice of your officers. It is possible that you can easily complete a difficult task. If you do business then today you can get a big job. If you work honestly then your business will grow rapidly. You will get proper benefits in the future. Today you can get good results in married life. Today, the relationship with your spouse will improve. For the past few days, their behaviour was not good towards you but today they will treat you softly. It will be better to leave your resentment too. Be cautious about your health. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are thinking of making a big purchase for some time, today is auspicious for it. Today you can shop with all your heart. There is no need to worry too much about money because of the way you are taking your decisions after thinking carefully. You will get the benefit of this in the future also. If you want to start your own business, then today you can have a conversation with an important person. However, before making any decision, you can be sure that what you are doing is right. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get full support of your family members, especially today your father will be very happy with you. Your health will be good. You will feel better emotionally today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:35 pm to 7:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you need to be very balanced. No matter how much the situation provokes you, you must avoid losing control on yourself. Try not to argue with any member of the house, else it can disturb the peace of your home. Listening carefully to your elders because it will benefit you. Talking about work, do not chat too much in the office today. Your boss' mood will be very bad today. There may be a good opportunity for businessmen today and they are likely to get good benefits. Your marital life will be happy. Today, you will get full support of your spouse and you will be able to focus on some important matters. Today there will be something wrong with the matter of your health. Avoid eating outside food. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you need to pay more attention to your words, especially do not make fun about someone, as it will cause a debate. If such a situation arises in front of you, then you must accept your mistake and try to end the matter there, otherwise, you will waste your precious time in solving useless things. Talking about money, today will be beneficial. Today any important work related to money will be completed due to which you are likely to get a lot of benefits. Suddenly an old issue may arise in your personal life. Today the atmosphere of the house will be tensed. Mutual coordination between your family members may deteriorate. You have to be careful today at the work front. Avoid over-trusting your colleagues. Your health matters will not be good today. You will feel quite tired. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm