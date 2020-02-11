Daily Horoscope: 11 February 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you have to use your words very wisely, otherwise, there will be misunderstandings with people. It is better that you express yourself well so that the person in front of you understands you and can avoid problems like this. If you are working, then try to keep a good rapport with your colleagues. By criticizing them, you are spoiling your image in the office. Today is going to be a wonderful day for you in terms of love. Today you will get the chance to spend a romantic day with your partner. You will enjoy this time to the fullest. It will be lucky in terms of finances. You can get good results from your right financial plans today. You will get relief from the health-related problems. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 10:45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is going to be a very busy day for you. You will work very hard to tackle any important task, especially for businessmen. If you complete your work on time, then you can get good benefits soon. On the other hand, employed people will also receive appreciation today. Your seniors will be greatly impressed by your creativity. If you continue to move forward in this manner, then you may soon get success. Today will be a relief for you at the economic front as well. For some time, you were very worried about finances, but today there can be sudden money, due to which you will be able to repay your loan. Today will be normal for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Talking about your romantic life, your secret relationship can be public today. Although you may face some odd situations at this time, things may turn in your favour slowly, so don't worry too much, just be patient. If you are married, avoid arguing with your spouse today. If you try to understand your rude behaviour, then you will realize that your anger is needless. To keep your married life happy, you must try to change your nature. A small change will deepen your relationship. Your finances will be in good condition. Today you can take an important financial decision. Maybe you plan to start your own business. Talking about health, there may be a complaint of a stomach ache today. Do not be negligent while choosing your diet. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 3:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today, there will be some dilemma in your mind regarding career. You are advised to take such decisions on your own. Do not take any step after being influenced by someone else. You know what's right for you. Today will be very important in the case of love. Today you can meet your partner with your family members. It is possible that you have the support of family members. On the other hand, married people will get a chance to spend some memorable moments with their spouse today. For some time, both of you were so busy in your work that you were not able to pay attention to each other properly, but today you will enjoy your day to the fullest. The day will be fine in terms of finances. Today you will run according to your budget. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky number: 19 Lucky Time: 1:15 pm to 5:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There may be a sudden problem in the office, but you will face every challenge with full confidence. You will not panic at all. Your seniors will like this thing very much and it is very likely that you will get proper results in the coming time. On the other hand, if you are a businessman, then there may be an obstacle in your work today due to which you will be very worried. However, you do not have to worry because soon this will solve your problem. If you talk about your financial situation, then do not do any work outside your budget at this time, then it will be good especially you will have to avoid taking loans. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 11:45 am to 8:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you will be in a very good mood and will pay more attention to yourself. Maybe you plan to visit a new place or go shopping for yourself. Today, you will also try to make some changes in your lifestyle. If you have recently started a new work, then you may have to travel related to it today. On the other hand, if you are unemployed, then you can get a job offer from a good company today. Talking about your romantic life, today your partner's anger will finally calm down and they will be ready to meet you. You will be very happy today. Your financial position will remain strong. Your personal life will be happy. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 10:45 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you want to stay healthy, then you have to avoid the consumption of alcohol. Due to such bad habits, your health is getting weaker day by day. It will be better if you are careful about the time. Today will be a good day for you on the work front. If you are a businessman, then any work that has been stuck for a long time can be completed today, due to which you will get a lot of relief and soon you will also see the benefit. On the other hand, the employed people are advised to work as a good team leader in the office. If you do your work together, you will definitely get the benefit. The day will be normal in terms of finances. Do not spend any big today. Problems regarding money may increase in the coming days. Focus on saving. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are struggling with any problem, today you can get rid of it. You will feel great and your lost confidence will return once again. Relationships with your parents will be good. Today you will spend a lot of time with them. If you take an important decision today, then it is better to make your decision only after thinking properly. Look at both the positive and negative aspects. Today some improvement in your financial situation is possible. Your efforts can be successful and you are likely to get results as expected. Talking about work, today you will work with full enthusiasm. People who are employed will work efficiently. At the same time, businessmen can get an opportunity to make a profit. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today the atmosphere of your house will be quite good. After a long time, you will be able to enjoy with your loved ones. Also, you will spend quality time with your siblings. Talking about love, today you can meet someone and it can be love at first sight. However, you are advised to control your emotions. You wait for the right time. The day is going to be mixed at the work front. Employed people will have to be careful today. Some people are jealous of you due to your recent progress. In such a situation, they can create obstacles for you. It will be better to keep an eye on the activities happening around you. Talking about health, the habit of staying up late at night is affecting your health. You need to get enough sleep. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you want to reach your goal as soon as possible, then take care of your health first. Especially what to try to change your eating and drinking habits. Eat fresh fruits and green vegetables as well as do light-hearted exercise daily so that your weight is controlled. Speaking of work, today will be normal for you. All your work will be completed without any hindrance. If you want to start your own small business, today the thing seems to be becoming something. Your financial situation will be strong. If you want to invest then you will have many good options today. Your marital life will be happy. Also, you will get the support of your life partner. It is a good day to surprise your sweetheart. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 9:30 am to 6:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you are trying to take the business forward, then you must use your creative skills. You will get the results as expected. Do not work too much. Stay calm and complete your work. If you prepare your plans in advance throughout the day, then you will be able to finish your work easily and on time. Your financial situation will be normal. At this time you have to make your financial decisions thoughtfully. Today there will be differences with your spouse. If you choose to remain silent like this, then the situation will become worse. Therefore, try handling it wisely. It will be better to openly talk to your beloved and try to clear up misunderstandings. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 8:00 pm