Daily Horoscope: 10 October 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April It is expected to be a normal day overall and you will be occupied winding the pending task on the work front. Your boss will be annoyed as your habit of making it late to the office will no longer be accepted. This habit will affect your personal life as well as kids will feel aggravated. Try modifying your behaviour to make things normal soon. Things will be normal with your partner, as mutual understanding will be strong. Spending quality time with your loved ones has been in waiting list since long and this is the time to materialise it. Someone close may visit you by evening today. It will be a romantic day for those in a relationship. It will be a profitable day on the financial front. Concentrate on your health to avoid further complications. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 1:15 pm to 6:45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May It will be a complicated day on the work- front and you will feel uncomfortable. Some of you might eventually plan for the job change. Those in the corporate sector will have an exciting day after a weekend. Your superiors on the work front will be annoyed due to your way work. Try to be calm and patient- to make things go smooth. Businessmen will be bargaining to achieve maximum profit. It will be an excellent day for those in the trading and share- market. Avoid being a part of an argument. You will be normal at the family front, as responsibilities will keep you occupied. An extra source of income will be beneficial for those in the public sector. Stress will hamper your health. Start your day with meditation and morning walk. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 39 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 3:40 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You will be occupied with meetings and getting over the expectations of the clients on the work- front. it will be a hectic and long day for all. You need to recover certain major things in the relationship, which you've lost due to your behaviour. Your partner will show confidence in making the situation normal. It will be a smooth day financially, as you will get returns. There might be some issues during the transaction, as your sibling will be against it. It will be a win-win situation for those in the relationship. Going for a movie or dinner with your beloved will be exciting and stress- free. Newly married couples ought to be careful. Stay protected from the scorching heat. Lucky Color: Orange Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 8:15 am to 12:55 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Start your day with prayers and parent's blessings to avoid further complications. It is expected to be a normal routine on the work- front and you will be busy achieving your targets. Avoid taking the decision in a hurry- whether personally or professionally. You will figure out a conspiracy going against you on the work front and will be careful enough to stand tough. You may face major discrepancies financially, making you feel broken. Burden from the family side will make you aggressive and rude as your partner will not be cooperative. Your kids will perform exceptionally well at the academic front, though you need to pay a little more attention. Avoid getting into legal conflicts, which will be time consuming and expensive. Elders' health needs to be monitored- especially for elders. Lucky Colour: Turquoise Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:25 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You need to concentrate on your health and stay away from oily food and alcohol. It is expected to be a normal day overall. It will be a busy day on the working front as you might travel and meet people. Improvement in terms of finances will come your way and you will feel relaxed after a while. Unexpected benefits will come your way, making you feel special and obliged. Your superior will be protective as your boss may ask you to resign. It will be a profitable day for investment- especially in the share- market. A short trip with loved ones will be the best way to deal with stress. Things will be normal on the family front, but you need to be careful with parents' health. The romantic mood of your partner will make things easy as you will enjoy the evening. Lucky Colour: Emerald Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 6:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September It is expected to be a tight day in terms of finances as your money will be blocked. You have to cancel or postpone your plans due to lack of money. Kids will have a normal day on the academic front. Your close friend/ relative will be helpful, making your family feel relaxed. You will be positive and enthusiastic in the office, which will fetch you respect. Many of you will plan for a job change. Your professional achievement will be a hope to improve the situation. Avoid taking decisions in a hurry. It will be a normal day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Magenta Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:15 am to 10:20 am

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This is a favourable day for travelling and is advisable to use either public transport or stay at home. Avoid investing as things are expected to be unfavourable. Things will be positive on the work- front and you will try winding the things at the earliest. Things will happen in the opposite way from what you've planned. You need to spend quality time with the family to make things go smooth. Your kids will seek your opinion on something important. You may help your sibling financially as they will be planning to get settled abroad. Small family dispute with closed relatives will be a turn-off. Stay calm as stress will worsen your health. You may feel lonely by the end of the day. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 6:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The good news in the morning will make your day and your partner will be supportive. Your mutual understanding will work wonders. Your spouse will be dedicated towards elders and kids, which will be appreciated. Improvement in mother's health will be a big relief for all. Certain ups- downs in marriage are part of the daily routine- so nothing much to worry. You will cherish time spent with your beloved or best friend. Improvement in finances will make you feel better, as your hard work will be fruitful. The short family trip will be an excellent source of rejuvenation for all. Jaundice and diarrhea are in the weather- so stay protected. Lucky Colour: Pale Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December It will be a bright and busy day overall and you will be busy fulfilling your commitment. Things will be favourable on the work- front after a long time. There is no shortcut to success- only hard work will help you get through the things. You will achieve appreciation at the office as your experience will be useful in some major assignment. Those in the public sector may get transfer orders. It will be a normal day on the family front and you can expect a small get together in the evening. Kids will perform well in sports and arts. Prefer to start your day with exercise to stay healthy. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:20 pm to 7:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January It will be a tough day in terms of finances and you have to tackle the situation wisely. Avoid trusting people easily as someone close may plan to bluff you. You will face obstacles on the business front, which will make you feel upset. You may neglect some of your important tasks as you will be busy sorting out silly things. Your parents will feel worried due to your aggressive nature with your spouse. Handle things with care before it is too late on the relationship front. Be friendly with your kids, as they may feel low. It will be a favourable day on work-front as things will be organised. Going for a movie or dinner in the evening will be refreshing. Improvement in health will be relaxing. Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Things will lucky as stars are favourable today. It will be a brilliant day on the work- front and you are expected to travel abroad due to some commitment. You will be busy fulfilling family responsibilities, which will give you a sense of satisfaction. Spending quality time with your partner is desired and will be refreshing. Some of you may plan to start- up a new venture with like-minded people. You will catch up with your parents staying away, making them feel special. Keep certain things in mind related to your work and profile in the office as your colleague may take advantage. A short trip with loved ones is on the cards. It will be a regular day in terms of finances, as you may overspend unexpectedly. Be careful while walking. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:15 pm