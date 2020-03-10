Daily Horoscope: 10 March 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you have to be very careful because people with ill intent will remain active and may hinder your important work. Today is going to be a mixed day on the economic front. Your finances will be good but there will be some big expenses. Avoid giving up today. Students of this zodiac sign may face some problems. There may be some big obstacles in their studies. There may be a problem regarding your admission to the college. Your positive efforts at your workplace will definitely make you successful. The seniors will be very supportive. Even if there is a minor problem today, they will help you completely. Your marital life will be happy. There will be softness in your spouse's behaviour. Talking about your romantic life, you need to take your decisions not with your heart but with the mind. Avoid bowing to your partner's urgent demands. Talking about health, today will be a good day. Try to do something important today by keeping your work aside. If you are interested in it, you will feel better. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 7: 15 am to 2: 05 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the economic front, today can give you some good results. Today you can get the benefit related to investment. If you have recently started a business, then today you can get the benefit as expected. Your happiness will be doubled by getting a good news in the second part of the day. It is possible that some of your important work will be completed today. Your personal life will be blissful. You will get full support from your parents. However, your concern about children's studies may increase slightly. At this time you need to guide them properly. Today you will get the full support of your brothers and sisters and your relationship with them will be further strengthened. Today you will feel much warmth in your married life. May be your loved ones surprise you by giving you a beautiful gift. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you will feel good and energetic. If you were worried about your health for the last few days, then today will give you some good results. On the family front, the day will be great. Today you can organize a small party at home. Spend these beautiful moments with your loved ones will become memorable for a long time. On the other hand, today your father will be angry with you on anything. It will be better to talk to them on this subject so that you can get to know their mind. If you have made a mistake, accept it. There will be compatibility in your married life. Your relationship with your spouse will be good and your love will also increase. On the economic front, the day will be very profitable. Today's investment will strengthen your financial position. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Avoid taking any decision by getting emotional or becoming angry, otherwise, you will feel regret only in the future. In the case of finances, today will be the day to give a positive result. Your finances will come in your hands but you can also repay your small debts. If you are planning to invest then you must consider once again. If you talk about your personal life then today will be spent very peacefully with your family members. Relationship with your spouse will remain strong. Today your spouse will also help you in the household chores. You will be very happy to see this side of your partner. Today, your health can deteriorate due to continuous work. It is better that you take full care of your health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 10:45 am to 12:25 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August A sudden increase in expenses will weaken your financial condition. This will also increase your problems due to the delay in economic profit. In such a difficult situation, you have to work with a wise person. Do not hurry, especially if you are thinking of taking a big loan, then think carefully. There may be some ups and downs in your married life. Today, the angry nature of your spouse can cause a big controversy between you two. In such a situation, you have to keep your mind cool. See the appropriate time and talk to your beloved on this subject. If the workload is more on you, then you must plan your day in advance, you will get a lot of benefit from it. You may have health-related issues. Today you will be troubled by stomach ache due to eating unhealthy food. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today many thoughts will arise in your mind, due to which you will be very restless. It will be better to forget the old things and pay attention to your present and tomorrow. The trouble of your married life will affect your work today. This sourness between you two may weaken your strong relationship. If possible, spend more and more time with each other today. This will reduce the distance between you. Talking about money, if you work wisely, you can earn extra money today. On the other hand, if you are thinking of starting a new business, today your plan can move forward. Talking about love, today your inclination may be more towards your lover. Maybe to make your today's date special, you plan a surprise. Your health-related matters will be fine. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Good Time: 9:00 am to 3:40 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you have to take more care of your health, especially pregnant women of this amount are advised to avoid any kind of negligence. As far as possible, rest at home today, avoid going out. There may be problems in marital life. Today, some estrangement with your spouse is possible. Do not let outsiders interfere in your personal affairs. Try to strengthen your trust in each other. Talk about love while on the other hand, if you like someone, then today is a good day to say your heart. There is a strong possibility that you will get positive answers. Parent's health will be good. Today it is possible to benefit from father. Not only this, you will spend a lot of fun time with your children today which will reduce your stress. Businessmen can get any good opportunity today. Overall, today is going to be a mixed day for you. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be a good day for both your personal and professional life. First of all, let's talk about the possibility of a big boom in your financial situation today. If there is any stalled work related to your old property, then today your problem will be removed and you will get full benefits soon. Employees will have a very busy day. You will work very hard. On the other hand, you are advised to control your ambitions only then you will be able to enjoy life to the fullest. Love will increase because of your spouse. Today your dear ones can also expect a special gift from you. You better not disappoint them. Today people will appreciate your perseverance and abilities. Your health matters will be good. Today you will complete all your work fast. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your financial situation will not be good. Due to economic problems, negative thoughts can come to your mind today. You have to understand that there will be ups and downs in your life. If it is a bad day, something good will happen tomorrow. You work with confidence so keep doing that. Businessmen can do a big transaction today. You may take some important steps today to increase your business. However, you have to avoid making risky decisions at this time. You may face some difficulties in your married life. If you are angry, then your relationship will deteriorate. If you manage this difficult situation, then things can turn in your favour, otherwise, your relationship may break. You better try to understand each other. There will be stability in your romantic life. There will be some improvement in your health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 12 noon

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Happiness and peace will remain in your married life. You will enjoy a quiet day with your spouse. If your loved ones are in any job or business, today they are likely to get good success. Today both of you will be celebrating this victory fiercely. Not only this, you can also visit any religious place today. This will remove all your tension and you will feel mental peace. Talking about your romantic life, you will get full support of your boyfriend/girlfriend in any adverse situation. This will strengthen your trust in each other. It will be better for you to resolve any dispute or dispute in the family peacefully and wisely. Today you can have a conversation with a member of the house. You use your words with a lot of distraction, especially when talking to your elders, avoid getting furious. Your financial situation will be normal. Lucky Colour: Cream Auspicious number: 12 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You need to balance your work and your personal life so that you can pay equal attention to both. For some time, you can not spend time with your family members due to work pressure. In such a situation, your family members are very unhappy with you. It will be better if you take time out for your loved ones too. Talking about money, your expenses will increase but there is a strong possibility of getting a new source of income. On the work front, there will be good days. Today you can get better results only with little efforts. You will feel the harmony in the relationship with your spouse, and you will realize how important your dear ones are. Talking about your romantic life, today any of your things can hurt your partner's feelings. It is better that you speak wisely. If you are unemployed and looking for a job, then you will not get success just by worrying and thinking. You may be heading in the wrong direction. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 4:50 am to 1:15 pm