Daily Horoscope: 09 January 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you can feel sad without any reason. It will be good for you to spend some time with your family members and friends. If you want, you can share your feelings with someone. Something good will happen at the work front and today you can work on a creative project. You will be proud of yourself. You are likely to get tremendous success with the support of your seniors. Today is going to be a profitable day in terms of finances. It will be an auspicious day for investing as well. Your spouse's behaviour will not be good and that may bother you. If you are also furious, then the matter can become worse. Arguments with your relatives may also cause you stress. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 21 Auspicious time: 9:00 am to 1:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today, there will be a financial crisis, due to which you will be very upset. Important matters that are pending for a long time will increase your stress. Businessmen will have to be a little cautious on this day. Do not trust your partner blindly. Employed people may face a lot of challenges today. Suddenly you may have many responsibilities to handle. On the other hand, there will be happiness and peace in your home. Your spouse will understand your problems and you will get their full support. Your child will bring you some good news. You will be happy with their progress. Today your health will not be good. You will feel annoyed due to mental stress. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The atmosphere of your house will not be right. Today most of your time will be spent solving family matters. Take your decisions carefully else you will regret it in the future. If you are having arguments with your spouse for a long time then it is best to remove all the grievances, forgive each other and move on. You will be compatible with your partner and that will make things easy to handle. Today, the pressure of work will be mild, but you should avoid talking more and more chatter in the office. Businessmen will be little tensed today and their work may get stuck in the middle. If you make the right choices then you will definitely get benefits from your investments. Your health will be good. Today you will also get enough time for yourself. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 5:40 am to 12:45 am

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Talking about personal relationships, it will be a good day for you. You will feel much better by getting love and support from your family members. If you want to be successful in life, then do not let negative thoughts clutter your mind. Only with positive thinking and hard work can you move forward in life. Talking about your finances, today will be a normal day. Although some small expenses are possible, there will be no problem. On the work front, this day will be auspicious. Be it running a business or doing a job, you will work hard and with dedication. There will be dullness in your marriage. Maybe the mood of the spouse is bad today. If you want to rekindle love in your married life, then spend more and more time with your beloved. Today you will dominate your enemies. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:45 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Talking about the work front, the day is good. The employed people will get the support of your seniors. At the same time, businessmen may get new projects. Today everyone will come across your talent, which will increase your demand at the market. If you are planning to start any new project then you will get success. There will be an atmosphere of peace in the family. Today will be a fun day with your family members. You may also get some surprise from your parents. Your financial condition will be good, but do not make any haste in terms of money. Today, you will experience peace and happiness by ending your anxiety about an important matter. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 6:20 pm to 8:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Employed people will have to be careful today. Your co-workers will maintain a formal relationship so don't expect much from them, otherwise, you will feel frustrated. Today, the businessmen will need to think carefully in terms of finances. Avoid making any business decisions in haste, especially if you are thinking of starting something new in a partnership. Today you will be interested in social work. On the family front, the day will be very good. There will support from your parents and therefore, any important advice shared by them will prove to be extremely beneficial for you. Problems going on in your marital life can be solved today. Today your health will be very good and you will get a lot of relief from any chronic pain. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7 pm to 9:25 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October There will be an atmosphere of peace in the house due to love and sense of belonging among family members. There is a possibility of positive changes in your life due to your spouse. By spending quality time with children, you will feel a different joy. On the economic front, this day is excellent. If you have taken a loan from someone and money is stuck somewhere, then there is a possibility of getting it back today. In the office, you will get compliments from your boss, so that you will complete your work with extra enthusiasm. People who are unemployed may get some job opportunities today. Businessmen will also get the desired profit. You will feel good because your health will improve. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:05 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today your health will be perfect. You will make every effort to keep yourself stress-free. If you do not have much to do today, then go out and spend some time with your friends or do some shopping for yourself. This will make you feel better. Your concern about money will end today. There is a strong possibility that the money you have lent to someone will be returned to you today. This will be a lesson for you not to easily trust someone without thinking. Your personal life will be blissful and everything will be fine at the work front as well. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 9:45 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is a good day for entertainment and exploring things around you. On the economic front, the day will be fine. There will be no financial problem today. Be careful about who you are dealing with. Avoid both borrowing and lending today. For businessmen, it will be a good day because they will suddenly receive great benefit today. Do not deal with children in a rude manner, but explain everything to them with love and they will understand your perspectives. For some people, a casual trip can be stressful. The jealous nature of a friend can be the cause of your frustration. You should learn to ignore such people. People who are employed need to be careful with your seniors. Maybe they will not agree with you on anything today. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you will be able to take some time out of your busy routine and focus on yourself. Today it is possible that you will get beautiful outfits for yourself. Not only this, you may go for a new look. Today will be a special day for people in love. Your long-term friendship will blossom into a romantic relationship. If someone proposes you, accept it immediately because you also have feelings for them. Today you will be very energetic and will complete all your work very fast. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you fail in terms of finances, it may disappoint you. Due to financial constraints, some problems can also come up today. By thinking about the future, don't destroy your present and simply enjoy this beautiful day. To make your future brighter and better, you need to take care of your plans. If possible, make some necessary changes today. Today will be normal at the work front. If you want to get praise and support from your seniors, then you have to work harder. This is high time that you become self-sufficient. Do not depend on others if it comes to finishing work. If your emotional health is great, physical health will be good too. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 5:15 am to 1:00 pm