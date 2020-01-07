Daily Horoscope: 07 January 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is going to be a very important day for you and you can get advice from your friends or relatives, which will prove to be beneficial for you. Suddenly some of your major problems will be resolved and emotionally you will feel very good. You will spend some quality time with your children today. Talking about the work front, you can get positive results today. Your seniors will be very happy with your work, due to which you can expect some good news today. Talking about money, you can do some big shopping today. It is possible to buy a new vehicle and your marital life will be happy. Today seems to be a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 3:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Whatever work you are assigned at the office today, try to complete it with grit and honesty. Along with this, you also need to maintain your image of a responsible person. You may be tarnishing your reputation by debating with your colleagues. If you are a businessman then you can bargain today with your clients. If you take your decisions wisely, you will get good results soon. Talking about family life, today there is a possibility of arguments with a family member. In a situation like this, you will have to come to a conclusion in a peaceful manner and by avoiding quarrels. You do not have to worry so much today in terms of finances. Your income will be good. As far as your health is concerned, today, along with fatigue, you may also have a headache. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 6:40 pm to 9:05 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Talking about romance, today will be a difficult day for you. There will be confusion in your mind and you will not be able to take any decision. You may be attracted to someone older than you. If you are married, then today, the stubborn nature of your life partner can cause a big dispute between you two. It will be better to try to convince your beloved with love. This time is very important for the students. To get success, they need to have a deeper understanding of every subject. They need to practice continuously. Talking about finances, today you can make some plans to save money and make new investments as well. Today you must consult your father or any other experienced person regarding this matter. Health-related matters will not be right today. Any skin related problems may occur. Please pay special attention to cleanliness. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 5:05 am to 7:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are unmarried and your marriage is about to happen, then there may be a big hurdle in your way today. Due to disagreement on something with your family members or in-laws, there can be a heated argument. Therefore, you need to be patient. You will be very busy today. Suddenly, the atmosphere of your house will change for the better with the arrival of friends or a special relative. By spending time with your loved ones, your stress will fade away. You can have an important conversation with your seniors today about your salary and therefore, it is necessary that you voice your opinions. If you ask for an increment, then there is a strong possibility that you will get a positive answer, so speak with confidence and without hesitation. Today, a gift from your spouse will increase your happiness. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you will be full of enthusiasm and confidence and you will get some good news this morning, due to which you will be very happy. Especially for students, it will be a good day. It is possible that you will have great success in an examination you sat for recently. Talking about romance, today you will spend a lot of time with your partner. Also, both of you can decide to spend your whole life together. If you are a businessman and want to take a loan for your new projects then today you can get some finances from known sources. On the other hand, you are advised not to have any kind of business relationship with people who are not trustworthy. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:30 am to 1:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you keep a little control over your anger, then arguments with your family members may end today. You have to understand that your aggressive attitude is causing bitterness in all your relationships. Treat your parents with respect. If they give you any advice, it is for your own good. It is better that you don't do anything to hurt their feelings. Talking about work, the environment at your office will be very tense today. It is possible that your boss' mood is very bad and therefore, they can keep an eye on your work today. In such a situation, you have to avoid any kind of negligence. The day will be normal in terms of finances. Today you will spend keeping in mind your budget. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 8:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be a good day in terms of health. You will get relief from any chronic pain or injury. Today you will also try to finish important work and therefore, you will be very busy today. Do not spend too much money and energy on friends as it may be harmful to you. The sooner you understand, the better it will be for you. Today, the mood of your spouse will be good. For some time, there were problems between you too but today, they may treat you very well. Romance will be in the air and you will enjoy it to the fullest. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You will feel good while working in the office today. Encouragement of your seniors and colleagues will increase your enthusiasm. Today you will complete your work very fast. If you are a businessman, you can take some important decisions with your business partner. Maybe you are thinking of making a profit today. Your family members will be happy. The atmosphere of the house will be very good today. Relations with your family members will be good. Maybe today you want to spend some more time with your family members. The love between you and your spouse will increase and the bonding will become better with time. Days will be good in terms of money. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:15 am to 4:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you will be so busy with your work that you will not have the time to pay attention to anything else. Especially you will not get a chance to meet with your spouse today, but there will be no issues because of immense understanding between you too. Talking about your marriage, the ongoing feud between you two will finally end today. You will get to see the unique style of your partner today. This is a very auspicious day for the traders. Once the work-related obstacle is removed, you will find success once again. It will be a good day in terms of finances. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 6:15 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today it will be better if you control your anger and it is advisable that you do not argue with your loved ones. If they do not agree with you, then make them understand your issues peacefully. If you are a student, you need to pay more attention to your studies to get the proper results. Also, students who are planning for higher studies abroad, they can get some good news today. In the case of money, the day is likely to be mixed. Today, any decision taken by you can become an obstacle in case of financial benefits. There can be an increase in expenses today. Talking about the work, today will be a normal day for you. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 4:45 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Talking about romance, you can take an important decision today. If you want to make your relationship stronger, then the day is good to get the consent of your family members, but before that, you should be convinced yourself. If you are married, then sadness may prevail in your married life. Try to understand the circumstances and act accordingly. If you make a mistake, then you should be the one to apologise. The burden of your daily work will be less today in comparison to other days. Money related matters will be good. However, spending too much money will not be right for you. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:37 pm to 10:10 pm