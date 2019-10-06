Daily Horoscope: 06 October 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April It will be a fruitful day overall as your previous deeds will pay you in a positive way. Your helping nature will be appreciated by people around. People will seek your opinion on the work- front including your boss. You will attain success due to your warm, confident and enthusiastic behaviour. It will be a profitable day on the financial front as you will work extremely hard to achieve your target. Businessmen will make a huge profit, as travelling is on the cards. Your aggressive behaviour will mellow down and you will realise your mistake at the family front- making parents and partner feel relaxed. Students will be occupied on the academic front as things will be challenging. It will be a special day for those in a relationship. Health will remain good but you are expected to feel lethargic by evening because of your hectic schedule. Lucky Colour: Bottle Green Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 2:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May It will be a profitable day in terms of finances and you will subsequently plan for future investment with someone like minded. It will be a mixed day on the work- front as you may encounter discomfort with a colleague. Those in the public sector will be excited about something special. Someone else will enjoy your benefit as your boss will be partial. It will be a profitable day for businessmen as you might travel related to work. Some major benefit will come your way soon. It will be a day of responsibility at the family front, as elders' may expect something. Your spouse may complain of lack of time, but things will be back on track soon. Your tutor or teacher will be of great help on the academic front. Your positive attitude will keep you refreshed. You will feel low as health will fluctuate. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 4:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Be careful on the family front today as someone close to you will act smart and will let you down. Your smartness will work wonders today. Some of you are blessed with the 6th sense- which will be a protective shield from something unexpected. Your partner will be worried, as things will be out of control. Your kids may feel low as the family atmosphere is disturbed. The situation on the work front will be friendly as your boss will be favourable. You need to master the art of management to make life simple. The situation at the economic front will bother you for some time and you may seek the help of a close friend/ relative. Those with side business will be relaxed as you may attain benefits. Improvement in health will be relaxing. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 11: 45 am to 6:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Learn to keep things simple in order to have a smooth life. You will develop the habit of reading, which will be beneficial in the long run. You will adapt to changes soon and this positive attitude will make you successful. In spite of extremely busy routine, your art of handling things is highly applauded. It will be a pleasant day with the family as weekend surprises will make everyone happy. You will make elders' feel special. Catching up with an old friend will be refreshing. Newly- married couples will have a jolly time. It will be a busy- yet profitable day on the work- front. Students will feel light as the academic burden will be less for a while. Friendly behaviour of your partner will make you enjoy the period. Improvement in health will make you feel better. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 9:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August It will be a favourable day on the work- front as your performance will be appreciated by everyone including your boss. Purchase of new vehicle will make your loved ones excited. Your partner's hard-working nature will be appreciated. Things will get better with time. Change of job will be on your mind. You will get relieved of legal charges. Things will be peaceful on the family front as you will ignore minor differences in the relationship. There might be differences in relationship with your beloved. Try resolving the issue to make things normal. You may feel fatigued by the end of the day but will be fine soon. Take rest to stay active. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 4:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Your struggle will finally give you the positive result- especially students. Your strong and firm attitude will make you successful. People will imitate you on the work- front and your boss will be extremely favourable. You may help someone resolving their major issue. Avoid travelling and driving- especially long distance. A short trip with your loved ones will be the best idea to get- away. Your practical nature will make things better at family front. You ought to be careful with the relationship. Your father's health is expected to deteriorate. You may feel low by the end of the day due to weather. Start your day with yoga or exercise. Avoid taking any important decision alone. Sibling will be supportive today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 39 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 3:45 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Those in yoga or similar activities will be extremely successful. Students' may plan for a short trip with friends. Your sincerity on the work front will be appreciated, hence making your boss feel proud. It will be a special day in terms of family as a short trip is on the way. Your understanding with your partner will strengthen the bond. Newlywed couples will relish the moments spend together. You need to devote some time to the kids'. You will come across good news in terms of finances which will make your day. An expensive purchase is on the way. You will make your partner feel special by preparing their favorite dish. Some of you will complain about pain in the legs. Lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 8:50 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November It will be a busy day overall and you will plan things accordingly. It is expected to be a beneficial day for those in the corporate as well as the public sector. You may come across some serious issues on the family front, making you feel upset. The hot argument is likely to take place between siblings- making elders' feel concerned. You need to take precaution in terms of relationship as your beloved will be aggressive. Think before you speak- especially on the work- front as someone may act against you. Your budget may fluctuate as you will spend beyond saving. Your habit of dragging issues will land you in a major fight. Concentrate on resolving the issues on your end rather than wasting your effort. Take care of your eyes or ENT related issues. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 9:55 am to 7: 30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December It will be a pleasant day from the morning itself and good news will make your day. This is an excellent day for those planning to get settled. Initiating a new business will be lucky. Your effort on the work- the front will be appreciated, fetching your promotion. Those in the corporate sector will plan for a job change. It will be a profitable day on the financial front. It is expected to be a hectic day for businessmen. Those in arts and culture will perform outstandingly. Some of you may get through entrance exams, making your parents feel proud. You will find a viable solution to your problem on the family front as parents will be supportive. Start your day with morning walk and stay hydrated. Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 6:05 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January It is expected to be a favourable day for most of you. It will be a successful day for married couples as you will get away with a major misunderstanding in the past. Most of you will be able to achieve your targets beforehand on the work- front. You will perform your duties well on the family front, making your loved ones comfortable. Those suffering from abdominal issues may be referred for operation. Your close friend/ relative will surprise you by evening. Kids' will throw a party to make parents feel special. Your patience will reward you soon. Parents' blessing will make things go smooth. It will be a favourable day in terms of finances and you can think of purchasing a new vehicle. Try to be fit by following a routine. People suffering from hypertension need to take precaution. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 7:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February It will be a mixed day- especially on the work- front. Avoid getting into the argument, which you will repent later on. Avoid working over- time as this will affect your health. Those in the public sector will feel relaxed after a long time. Fresher's will enjoy their new job. You will get away with the pending task, hence will feel light. Students may plan to go abroad to study. It will be a busy day on the personal front as you may be busy with a party organised by your best friend. It will be a lucky day in terms of property. Those in the stock market will have a busy and profitable day. Your relationship will get materialise as your sibling will help you sort out the differences. Trouble in the lower abdomen issue will bother some of you. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 42 Lucky Time: 6.30 am to 4:20 pm