Daily Horoscope: 06 March 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. The feeling of love and harmony among the members of the house will be awakened and today you will also get a chance to have fun with them. Also, you will have a very fun time with your siblings. Today will be a better day than usual for you. Your passion will increase. Maybe today you will get to learn something new and in future you can also get good benefit from it. Your financial position will be strong. It is possible that you can make some changes in the decoration of your home and for this you can do some shopping today. On the other hand, work related to the new building is also likely to start today. You will work hard in the field and try to give your best. Talking about health, today will be a good day for you. Mentally, you will feel strong and at peace. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 10:45 am to 12:25 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be very beneficial for you financially. The problem related to money will be solved. Your long-running struggle will finally end today. If you are a businessman then your work will move fast. If you continue to work in this way, then soon your dream of growing your business will be fulfilled. At the same time, the day of employed people will be very busy. Today you can be assigned some very responsible work. Today is giving some good signs for married couples. If you are having a bit of an argument with your spouse then today the distance between you two may end. Today, your spouse's behaviour will be very soft towards you. Maybe today they want to spend more time with you. If you talk about your health then you need to pay attention to your food habits to stay fit. Avoid eating junk food. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You can get good results in your romantic life. If there was any kind of tension in the house about your relationship, then it is possible that your parents will understand your side and you will also get their consent. Marital life will be happy. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Today, you are expected to solve any stalled problem with the understanding of your beloved. There may be some problems at your workplace. You just keep your confidence up so that you can face every challenge easily. The day is good for businessmen. If you want to invest money in a new job, then you can make your decision after thinking carefully. Your financial situation will be strong. Today you will be able to save a lot. This is the best time for students. You can get the fruits of your hard work. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 4:55 am to 2:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Your financial situation will not be good today. You need to check your expenses. Also avoid making any important financial decisions today. Any decision made in haste will not bring any good results. Today is not good for you in terms of health. Physically you will feel weak as well as mentally there will be some discomfort. It is better that you do not worry too much and focus more on rest. Your marital life will be happy. You will also be encouraged to see the positive sides of your life partner. On the other hand, today you can have a conflict with a member of the house. Do not vent your anger on others unnecessarily. If you do not like what someone says, it is better that you remain calm and do not react. If you work, then behave properly in front of your boss in the office today and pay full attention to your work. You can get some good news in the evening suddenly, which will reduce your stress to a great extent. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today there will be confusion in your mind and you will feel much difficulty in taking your important decisions. Especially a family related issue may bother you, in which case you may need the right guidance and advice to overcome your dilemma. Whatever decision you take, be fair because it will directly affect your whole family. The situation will be favourable at your workplace. Your dream of progress is expected to be fulfilled soon and you may get a hint about this today. Your financial position will remain strong. Today you will spend freely. Your marital life will be happy. Your love with your spouse will increase. If you talk about your health, then there may be a minor problem today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 9:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today your mind will be calm and you will be happy. Your interest in religious work will increase and you will pay more attention to spiritual works. Talking about finances, you may have profit today. Although you can have a dispute with someone regarding money, it will be better to try to settle the matter with your understanding. Don't be angry while doing work, it will not benefit anyone. There will be happiness among your family members. You will get the support and affection of family members. With your spouse, you can enjoy a trip to a beautiful place today. With the help of your colleagues in the office, today your important work will be completed on time. In such a situation you will get a great relief. The people associated with business can get good fruit today. Health matters will be good. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 11: 45 am to 6:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October There will be a peaceful atmosphere in the house. Today will be a blissful day with your family members. You will grow in love with your spouse and you will feel happy with each other. If you talk about your romantic life, then due to the emergence of an old case today, tension is possible between both of you. You can avoid this kind of trouble if you want. You better control your anger today. This day will be normal in terms of money. Today you will spend according to your fixed budget. Your confidence will increase and you will enjoy any positive change in your life today. Today people will be greatly influenced by your happiness. This is the right time to bring out the hidden talent inside you. Do not waste your precious time on futile things, rather understand yourself and your abilities. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 6:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be a good day for you at the work front. You may get a chance to work on a project that has a strong possibility of making a big profit in the future. Today, business related travel will be beneficial. The purpose with which you undertake this journey will be fulfilled. Your finances will bounce back. You will get relief from sudden financial gain and you will be able to finish your old family debt today. You also need to pay attention to your married life at this time. Apart from your work, your spouse is equally important. You have to understand their feelings to avoid any kind of arguments. Talking about your romantic life, today your partner can fulfill any promise made to you. This will deepen both your love and make your relationship stronger. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 3:40 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your patience may get tested today because things may go against you. In such a situation you will feel mentally disturbed. Due to domestic discord, you will not be able to concentrate on your work even if you want to. It will be better to end your differences with your family members else you will not be able to fulfill your objectives. Today will be a great day for you on the economic front. Investments made today will increase your prosperity and financial security. You may also get a chance to earn extra money today. If you are a businessman then today your opponents can give you a tough fight. Also, today your plan may fail. In such a situation, you have to move very carefully and wisely. Your marital life will be happy. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. Talking about health, you must take part in sports to keep yourself healthy. Also, avoid consumption of alcohol. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January No matter how much you fight with your spouse, don't forget that you love each other dearly. Therefore, try to behave in a balanced manner even if you are in adverse conditions. Choose your words wisely as well. Talking about money, do not spend more than you need as it may affect your budget today. You may have a bad day at the office, but your luck will favour you today. Apart from your work, do not talk much with your colleagues, else due to slip of tongue, you will regret later. Talking about romantic life, if you do not treat your partner properly then today there will be unnecessary issues. Try to change your angry nature. Also, it will be better not to ignore your health. Suddenly today, there can be a big problem. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 7:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You are expected to see a big improvement in your financial situation. Today your financial plans will be successful and will be available as expected. On the other hand if you are a businessman then take more care while doing business transactions otherwise there will be loss. You trust people very easily, this habit of yours can make it difficult for you today. Today there will be some problems for you. If you work with patience and stay calm, then all your problems will be easy. Your spouse may be estranged, but by the evening their anger will calm down and both of you will have a great time. If you are a student, you can get some good news today. Make changes in your daily routine to get rid of health problems. Avoid waking up late at night and try to eat on time. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm