Daily Horoscope: 05 March 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You are advised to be careful with your opponents otherwise they can harm you today. In some cases today you will not get the expected results. In such a situation, you need to work very wisely and patiently. Today some changes are possible on the work front. If you do the job then try to give your best. Your hard work today may open the way for you in the coming days. Businessmen can get decent economic benefits. However, today you need to avoid taking any major risk. The condition of the money will be satisfactory. You will spend according to your budget. As far as your health is concerned, today there can be any problem related to hands or feet. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 6:20 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you have not been doing well for some time, you may see a big improvement in your health today. However, you need adequate rest. You must also take your medicines on time. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. If you are worried about something, then share your mind with your loved ones. You can find a solution to this problem. Talking about the work, if you have had pending work in the office for a long time, then try to complete it today, otherwise, your boss can be very strict with you. On the other hand, businessmen may suffer financial loss. Avoid making any major financial transactions today. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 12:00 noon

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is going to be a very busy day for you. Today you will work hard to complete an important task. If you do business, you may have to travel suddenly in the second part of the day. This journey of yours will prove to be very beneficial.Your financial condition will be good. Stuck money can be obtained. You are advised to make your financial decisions very carefully. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get to see unity among the members of your house and the relationship with your spouse will be strong and today you can get some good news from them as well. If you are a diabetic patient, you are advised to take more care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Avoid unnecessary debate in your house. Respect your elders and treat the younger ones with love. A small change in your behaviour can relieve many of your troubles. Your worries about the health of your spouse will remain. Your sweetheart also needs your love with good care. In the case of money, the heart is expected to be expensive. Today you can spend more on the education of children. If you are working on an important project in the office, then avoid doing much related things, otherwise, you may get into trouble. Businessmen need to avoid starting any new work today. At this time you need a good and solid plan. Talking about health, avoid starving for long today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:45 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The working people of wood, iron, property etc. can get good financial benefit today. Today is going to be a tough day for employed people. Senior officers will look dissatisfied with your performance. Today you might have some sayings too. However, you are advised to avoid such things. Put all your attention into your work. Your financial condition will be good. You need to spend thoughtfully. Also, avoid borrowing today. The relationship with your spouse will improve. Today you will see a softening in the behaviour of your beloved. As far as your health is concerned, there is no big problem today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Use the vehicle very carefully today especially follow the rules of traffic otherwise you may get in big trouble. The office environment will be very good and today you will be able to complete all your work easily. You will get the full support of your seniors. Big businessmen are advised to be more vigilant today otherwise financial losses may occur. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will have a great time with younger members of your family. Today, life partner will be worried about anything. On the economic front, the day will be better than usual. You can make some changes to your financial plans. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:25 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. You will spend a very good time with your family today. Not only this, but you can also have an important discussion with the elders of your house today. You may also get some good advice from elders in any matter related to real estate. Your relationship with your spouse will increase sweetness. You will get the full support of your beloved in adverse circumstances. Talking about work, today is going to be favourable for you. Be it a job or business, you will complete all your work with hard work and honesty. If you recently started a new business, today you can get good financial benefits. Talking about health, suddenly your health can deteriorate. You need to take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 6:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Some people may try to confuse you by giving incorrect information. You must beware of such people. Talking about the work, the workload in the office will be more. This may cause you to feel very stressed. However, you do not have to worry too much. If you try to complete your tasks with a calm mind, then all your tasks will be completed on time and easily. Apart from this, you also need to improve the rapport with senior officials. Today, the people associated with the business can get big financial benefit, especially if your work is of grain, this day is going to be very auspicious for you. Your financial condition will be good. If you are unmarried, then today your marriage can be discussed in your house. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 9:30 am to 2:55 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You are advised to be more alert towards this global epidemic. A little carelessness can put you in big trouble. While going out of your house, use the mask. It is possible to fall into the situation of money. Economic losses may occur. You may have a big fight over a small matter with your spouse. It is possible that you can be very difficult to explain to your beloved. In such a situation it is advisable to keep your mind calm. Some good news can be received from the child side. There is a strong possibility of them getting any major success in the field of education. Talking about the work, you are advised to be more serious about your responsibilities in the office. You better try to complete all your work carefully. Business days will be normal. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will not be good for you in terms of money. Avoid unnecessary expenses. It would be better to prepare your budget for the day. Today is going to be a very important day for you jobless people. You can get some good advice from an influential and reputed person associated with your field. The residents working in transport are likely to get a big relief. If there is any problem in any of your work, then there is a strong possibility of it going away. Talking about personal life, the ongoing conflict with your spouse may end today. Today you will get a chance to spend extra time with your sweetheart. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be full of energy and enthusiasm for you and you will enjoy your day to the fullest. You will get full support from your family members and your relationship with your loved ones will also be strengthened. If you are married, you are advised to pay more attention to your married life, otherwise, your spouse may feel neglected. Your financial condition will be good. Your income may increase. Today is going to be a very auspicious day forpeople in the IT sector. You can have some great success. On the other hand, if businessmen are planning to make a big investment then today is the best day for this. Talking about health, you will be very fresh and agile today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 8:00 pm