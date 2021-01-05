Daily Horoscope: 05 January 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today's health will not be good. You will not feel well as your fatigue and weakness increases. In such a situation, you should consult a good doctor. Today you have to avoid making any important decisions. You can take a wrong decision by drowning in emotions. Talk about your personal life, give importance to your parents' thoughts. If they give you any advice, do not forget to ignore it. You will get a chance to spend enough time with your spouse today. If you are having bad blood, then the day is good for removing all wet wrinkles. Today you may have to travel suddenly in connection with work. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 1:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The position of sun shade will remain in your private life. Today, the burden of responsibilities will be more on you. You may have to face a lot of difficulties in balancing personal and professional life. On the other hand, if you get any good news related to your child, you will get great relief. Your financial condition will be better than usual. It will be good if you spend it thoughtfully. Merchants can benefit financially. If your work is for wood, transport, food, etc. then you can get results as expected. You need to avoid investing in big businessmen. Make your important decisions wisely. If you look at your health, then there will be no major problem today. Lucky Colour: Dark pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is the day for you to be mixed. Today's job seekers need to pay more attention to their pending tasks. Your boss can take a tough stance on your small mistake. On the other hand, businessmen need to take some important and concrete decisions to take their business forward. You need good market research at this time. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with your family. Talking about health, today you will remain sluggish and will not feel well. To keep yourself fresh, wake up early in the morning and do yoga and meditation. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 6:45 am to 2:25 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The economic situation will improve and today you can spend a lot of money on things of comfort. If you work, then you will do your work with full enthusiasm and confidence. Boss can also praise you. People doing business in partnership can benefit financially. Happiness and peace will remain in married life. Love will increase with your spouse. You will also get emotional support from parents. You will get an opportunity to visit some religious place in the evening. Health matters will be fine today. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 12:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On this day you are advised to be very careful. Avoid taking any decision in others' talk or else you may have to regret later. Some people may try to distract you from your goal. It would be better if you work with intelligence. Today will be a stressful day for businessmen. Your work may suddenly deteriorate, causing heavy losses. At the same time, the burden of work can increase on employed people. In this way, working under pressure can cause a decline in your performance as well as your health. It would be good for you to pay equal attention to both work and health. Solve the problems outside; Avoid such things at home, otherwise the home environment may deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 1:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you may get some good news which will increase your happiness on hearing it. The atmosphere of your house will be very good and you will share your happiness with your family. If you work, then your performance in the office will be very good. If you follow the advice of your seniors, then it may be good for you in the coming days. On the other hand, people doing business today are advised not to do big economic transactions. Also, it will be good if you take your decisions wisely in any legal matter. Today will be fine on the economic front. The expenses will be less and your budget will be balanced. Talking about health, your health will be good and you will enjoy your favorite dishes fiercely. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are feeling tired then it is better that you take a break from your work today and concentrate on rest. Spend time with friends and family. This will reduce your stress and make you feel good. The obstacle coming in the way of businessmen can be overcome today. To maintain peace in your personal life, avoid bad feelings over trivial matters. You need to soften your behaviour. Especially avoid dealing strictly with younger members of each. Today will be mixed results on the economic front. Your expenses may increase. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 6:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Employed people can get any major success today. You may get a high position. If you are looking for a job then you can get success. Today will be very important for businessmen. You can get rid of a big problem. Small businessmen today can benefit well. Talking about your finances, there is a possibility of sudden money gains. There will be positive changes in the home environment. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. Your love for each other will grow. You can also go for a walk with your beloved. Talking about your health, do not be negligent in eating and drinking. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 1:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are having trouble with your life partner, today will be a relief for you. It is possible, my dear, forget all your displeasure and extend your hand towards him with love. Happiness will come from the child's side. Today will be a normal day for those who do jobs. You will complete your work with hard work and on time. Today will be beneficial for businessmen. You can get good orders. Your business will grow at a fast pace. However, you have to take care of time. Your financial condition will be good. Stuck economic transactions can be completed today. The day will be favorable in terms of health. Today you will be very refreshed and energetic. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 7:05 am to 4:15 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are a student and there is an obstacle in writing your studies, then your problems can be overcome. You will be able to study diligently. Talking about work, today will be a very good day for employed people. Your important work will be completed on time. On the other hand, today will be a better day for businessmen. You can get big financial benefits. Talking about personal life, you may have a conflict with a friend. You are advised to avoid arguing or using abusive words, otherwise the matter may get worse. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today your mood will be very good. The mind will be happy and you will feel emotional peace. The working people can get good results from their hard work. Your boss will greatly appreciate your work. You can also get some good news from them. On the other hand, if businessmen want to start work on a new project, then the day is good for it. You can get results as expected. Your personal life will be happy. Your relationship with your parents will be good. If you are unmarried, then any marriage proposal may come for you and you may get married soon. The day is excellent in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 4:25 pm