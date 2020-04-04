Daily Horoscope: 04 April 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is an auspicious day on the economic front. Today you can get fruits today and there will be wealth related to money. On the work front, the day is excellent. Along with the promotion, the jobbers can also get the good news of increments. Also, your seniors will be happy with your excellent work. Today you will get help from a friend and your important stalled work will be completed. your personal life will be happy. Your relations with the family will also be good. The day will be favourable for students. You will study hard and diligently. If you work hard in this way, you can get the desired results. There will be peace in your married life. Love will be in the air. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:40 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Your marital life will be blissful. Big changes can be seen in your life partner's nature. Today they will forget your anger and treat you with love. If you are associated with business, then a big profit is waiting for you today. On the other hand, the day of employed people will be normal. On the economic front you are getting signs of tremendous benefits. You will be able to earn a lot of money on the strength of your intellect. Apart from this, there is also a possibility of getting a new source of income today. The day is good for loving couples. If your partner is angry with you then today you will be able to convince them by giving them a beautiful gift. Relationships with your mother, father, brother, sisters will remain strong. Talking about health, there will be no problem today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today your financial troubles seem to be over. In terms of money, today you can get results as expected. Today is auspicious for employed people. The attainment of high rank is being made. There is a possibility of some changes in the business. Your business was stagnant for some time, but today your work can progress a bit. When it comes to health, it is not right to ignore it because bad health can put obstacles in your important work. Married life will be good and you will be able to spend a lot of time with your spouse. Any mistake made in the past may bother you today. With this you will be very batchy, it will be better for you that you forget the old things and try to move forward. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky number: 28 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today the dispute over your ancestral property can become even deeper, due to which there will be an atmosphere of tension in the family. Differences between family members may disturb you. There is a need to work very wisely in such cases. Haste-taking decisions often prove to be wrong. Married life will be happy. You will cooperate fully in fulfilling each other's responsibilities. Your mutual understanding will increase. Your financial position will be strong. Today you will be able to earn good money. If you work then today due to your careless attitude you may have to face criticisms. Your seniors will be unhappy with you. Talking about health, high blood pressure patients of this amount need to take more care of themselves. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:30 am to 3:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be the beginning of your day. You can get some good news in the morning. Today you are positive about yourself because you will be surrounded by energy. You will share your happiness with your family and spend a very enjoyable time with everyone. On the work front, the day is perfect. You will complete every task with full responsibility and you will also be quite satisfied. There will be love and peace in married life. Today your spouse is going to do something that will make you realize their linseed importance. With the help of parents, you will be encouraged more. Today your health will be very good and you will be strong mentally. On the other hand, some people may be the cause of your annoyance, but you know how to deal with such people. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You may have a fight with your spouse today. Do not disturb the peace of your home by unnecessarily increasing the talk. It will be better if you use words within your scope. On the economic front, the day will give mixed results. Your income will be good, but today some big expenses are likely. Your carelessness can upset your parents today. You may fail to fulfill any responsibility given by them. Students must make good use of their time. At this time you need to pay full attention to your studies. You may face some problems at your workplace. It is possible that you have to do a lot more work today. If you work with patience, then this day can be somewhat easy for you. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky number: 30 Lucky Time: 5:45 am to 12:35 am

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is not a good day on the economic front. Today any of your financial efforts may fail. At this time you also need to control your expenses. businessmen today may have to make a big transaction, which you have to do very carefully. There will be compatibility in married life. With the help of your spouse, some important tasks will be completed and your faith in them will be strengthened. If you do a job, then pay full attention to your work today, as carelessness can cause problems for you. Talking about your personal life, today your differences with your elder brother are possible, in which case your stress can increase significantly. Speaking of health, today workload and mental stress can affect your health. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be a lot of fun for you. Today your mood will be very good. You will like to spend more time with family at home. You will get the affection of parents, which will increase your happiness. Your relations with siblings will also remain cordial. On the economic front, the day is perfect. The stuck money will finally be returned today which will solve your financial problem. If you talk about your married life, today will be very romantic for you. Today you will spend some beautiful moments with your spouse. It is possible that you plan your beautiful future with your dear one. In the case of love, time will be unfavorable. A sudden big change can be seen in the nature of your partner. Your health will be good and you will feel better. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 2:55 am

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Negligence for health can cost you dearly. Your increased weight can cause many diseases. In such a situation, it will be better for you to resort to swimming, yoga, etc. Also change your eating and drinking habits. On the economic front, the day will give mixed results. On the one hand, while you can get a good chance of earning money, on the other hand, old debts can also bother you. If you balance your income and expenses, then you will be able to save a lot and soon you can get rid of debts. You need to pay more attention to your married life. Your spouse needs you. Your romantic life will be normal. The mutual coordination between you two will be good. You will spend some good time with your parents today, which will give you a feeling of peace. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 12:15 pm to 7:45 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January To solve family related matters, you have to keep your mind calm rather than angry. You better control your anger. On the work front, the day will be very busy. Jobbers will have to complete their jobs on time, otherwise your boss may be quite strict. It is possible that their mood will also be bad today. In such a situation, concentrate on your work, do not make any mistake in a hurry. On the economic front, the day will be profitable, especially businessmen are expected to get some big financial benefits. The money situation will be fine. If you keep thinking like this, then the situation will be normal in the future. There will be compatibility in your married life. With the help of your spouse, you can overcome any problems today. Today you will dominate your enemies. Health matters will be good. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you will be very worried about money. Apart from increasing expenses, you may face many difficulties in earning money today. You will be very disappointed due to not getting the results as expected. In such a situation, you have to work with courage. If you have an argument with your spouse, then you have to pay attention to your words, knowing that your wrong words may inadvertently hurt their feelings. The people of the house will not be more happy than you today. If you want to improve your relationships then you have to avoid repeating your mistakes. The day will be normal on the work front. Business people will have to wait a little longer for new business to start. Your plan may get stuck for some reason. Talking about your health, you may suffer due to back pain. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 3:00 pm