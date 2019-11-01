Daily Horoscope: 01 November 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The environment will be peaceful at home. If you are about to take an important decision, there will be full support from your family members. Also, your siblings can come forward to help you. For some time, you were worried about your mother's health, but today you will see a big improvement in her health. All this is the result of your good care. At the workplace, don't depend or rely on colleagues for any kind of work. Try to tackle your work on your own. Financial conditions will remain good and today you may spend more. In romantic life, a sudden problem may arise. It is better to avoid raising topics of arguments. A good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm - 10 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May A good result in terms of money is expected. Today you can get your house repaired or buy some household item. After a long time, you will spend a lot of fun time with your children. There will be softening in the behaviour of your spouse too. Remove all the misunderstandings between you two and bring the same love and sweetness in your relationship. The day is wonderful in terms of love. Today, your partners may share their feelings. You are advised to be careful at the workplace and don't be negligent about your work. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 1:40 pm - 9:25 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you may face ideological differences with your spouse and it may lead to disagreement between both of you. In such a situation, use your words carefully and understand that these fights may cause a bad impact on your children. Due to lack of money, some of your plans may get interrupted today, but don't worry as you will get financial help from someone at the right moment. The health of your parents will remain good and you will get a chance to spend some more time with them. At the workplace, the situation will remain tense due to an argument with a colleague. Avoid being aggressive as you may get in trouble. Health will be troubled today by headaches. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 5:15 pm - 9:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Be cautious as your opponents will be active today and may cause you some trouble. Today, you may spend more than your income. There are chances of disputes with your spouse due to your habit of spending without thinking. This may ruin all your future plans. Relationships with parents will remain good and some benefits from your mother is expected. At the workplace, you are likely to get mixed results. If you are appointed with some important task, the do it with all your hard work and honesty. Today, you may face some problems related to the eyes. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 10:05 am - 10:40 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The day is very auspicious for the students as today you are expected to get a great success. Also, the support and blessings of the gurus will boost your morale. For businessmen, the day will be beneficial. You are likely to get success in a legal matter which was stuck for a long time. Relationship with family members will improve. You will realize how important it is to be with your loved ones. Today you will spend a peaceful day with your spouse and be free from unnecessary worries. Health will also be good today. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Be caution in financial matters as today you are likely to lose money. The day is not good for making any financial decisions. Employees will have a very busy day in the office as they will be busy preparing for a meeting regarding their new project. On the other hand, businessmen need to keep pace with their partners. If you break the partnership, you may suffer from a heavy loss. There are chances of getting some great opportunity today. Some tension in the family may occur and differences between you and your family may get deepen. You will be unable to explain your point of view to them. Better wait for the right time. Talking about health, you will be troubled by colds today. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 9:55 am - 2:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you want to succeed in life, then work harder to achieve it. Also, avoid being lazy as if you do so, you may regret later for neglecting the time. The workload will remain at work. However, your senior will be very supportive. If you are a businessman, you may have to roam around unnecessarily due to some work. Financial conditions will remain normal and this is the time when you should focus more on savings. Today, your child's health may decline. Problems in marital life may increase. Misunderstandings with your spouse will not be cleared which will ruin the peaceful environment at home. Lucky Colour: Deep green Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm - 10:45 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November From the work front, the day will be very important. New ways of your progress may open and your fate may change for good. If you had recently gone for an interview, then today you may receive positive feedback. On the other hand, businessmen are also likely to get good profits. Some conflict in the family may arise today. Due to a decrease in the mutual coordination among family members, fights may occur in the house today. Don't lose your mental peace in such a situation. The behaviour of your spouse may not be right today. You are advised to show some understanding otherwise, your day may be wasted on useless arguments. From the financial font, today you may take an important financial decision which will be fruitful in the coming days. Your health may decline today due to excessive tiredness. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm - 10:05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December There may be some argument with the spouse but everything will be normal by the evening. It's a blissful day to gift something to your beloved. Loving couples may talk to their family about your relationship. Also, you'll be supported by them. Financial condition will remain good. If you are planning to invest, then investing in the property sector will prove beneficial for you. Apart from this, you are likely to get financial support for your new business from someone close to you. The health of parents will remain good and you will get their blessings. You will remain both physically and mentally strong today. At evening, you may get to meet your relatives. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 5:55 am - 12:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You may face some disappointment in your romantic life today. The aggressive nature of your partner may lead to a big dispute between you two and in anger, they may say something which you have not expected. The day will be normal for married couples. You may get a bit busier due to work and not be able to spend much time with your spouse. The office environment will remain good and you will be able to complete your work diligently. Senior and co-workers will be supportive. From the financial front, today you will be in a mood to spend more. However, spend wisely as you may have to regret it later. Also, avoid making financial decisions under the influence of others, otherwise you may fall into trouble. Health will be good today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 2:50 pm - 9:18 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today, there's a strong possibility that some of your important work will be completed and it will a huge benefit. The situation will be favourable in the workplace. Your hard work will be rewarded and praised by everyone. For traders, whatever decisions they will take will prove to be beneficial for them. Today, behave politely with your spouse as your unpolite ways of talking may cause conflicts between you both. Apart from this, some issues related to the family may bother you today. Financial condition will remain good and you will spend according to your budget. Health will be better and you will feel mentally strong. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:25 am - 2:15 pm