Daily Horoscope: 01 April 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will be worried about your business today. There will be confusion in your mind and you will feel much difficulty in taking your important decisions. In such a situation, you may need the right guidance and advice to overcome your dilemma. If you talk to an elderly person or someone close, then your problem may be solved. At the same time, the work of employed people will continue to run smoothly. Your financial position will remain strong. Today you can spend some big money. It is possible that you do charity work like charity. Your personal life will be happy. If you talk about your health, you will feel better both mentally and physically and your stress will also decrease. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a very busy day for you. Today, the workload will be more, especially for the working people. They will have the responsibility of handling many tasks simultaneously. In such a situation, mental stress can also affect you. If you feel pressured, then you must try to complete all your work according to plans. It will be better for you to take care of your health at this time. Today will be mixed results on the economic front. To strengthen your financial position you need to work in the right direction. Treating your spouse with love and respect, your stubborn nature can cause controversy between you. These kinds of things are weakening your relationship. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky number: 20 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you do business, then do not sit in the deficit to make a profit soon. Better not take any major decision related to work today, time is not favourable for this. You may be cheated. There will be some tension in your personal life. Siblings can be estranged. If you do not behave in a balanced manner, then the matter can go much further. Talking about your married life, today some ideological differences with your spouse are possible. It will be better if you solve this problem indoors. Today will be normal on the economic front. Do not spend excessively. Today is not good in terms of health. Do not be careless. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 7:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today your mind will be calm and you will feel very good. Today most of your time will go in devotion to God. You will pay more attention to the pooja recitation. Talking about money, the sum of money is being made, although today you can have a dispute with someone about money. It will be better not to work with enthusiasm but with senses, otherwise the loss will be yours. There will be happiness in your family. You will get support from family members. You can enjoy a beautiful day with your spouse today. If you talk about your work, then with the help of your colleagues, some of your important work will be completed on time. In such a situation, you must definitely pay attention to them. Today, businessmen can get good results. Keep working hard. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:30 am to 4:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you need to pay a lot of attention to your words while talking, otherwise your spoiled words can drain all your hard work. Particularly, the jobbers need to pay more attention to this. Avoid saying anything randomly in front of your seniors. On the other hand, businessmen will feel disappointed today. You will not get any special benefit in business. With increasing domestic responsibilities, you will feel burdensome today. Also, as per the expectation from your family members will not be able to get support. The day will be fine in terms of money. Today is not a favourable day in terms of health. You need to make time for yourself so that you can pay attention to yourself. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky number: 19 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You can get good results in your romantic life. Your relationship may get parental consent. The day will also be good for married people. You will have better understanding with your spouse and you will get their support. Relationships with your family members will also be good. There may be some problems at our workplace. You just keep your confidence up so that you can face every challenge easily. If you are a businessman, then today is not a good day to invest. If you want to invest a lot of money, then time is not favourable for it. Your financial situation will be normal. You need to spend wisely according to your budget. If you keep making your financial decisions in this way, then soon you will get financially strong. The day is fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 6:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October There will be peace in your married life. Today you will love to spend more time with your spouse. Seeing the romantic style of your beloved, some of your old memories will be refreshed today. Too much work was the cause of your stress for many days, but today you will feel quite good. Today will be a great day for loving couples. The sweetness of love will remain in your relationship and the love for both of you will be deep. Today will be a mixed day at the work front. If you do a job, you can be assigned a difficult task but you will manage everything with your hard work and confidence. Talking about money, household expenses may increase slightly, which will make your budget unbalanced. Although there is not much concern, the situation can improve gradually. Any decision related to functioning will be better if you take it yourself. Neither leave any work nor your decisions in trust of others. Your health matters will be fine today. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky number: 34 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The situation will be favourable at your workplace. People seeking jobs will get the full support of their seniors. It is possible that today they choose you to work on a new and very important project. In such a situation, you need to make a lot of efforts on your part. In the second part of the day, one can get a chance to spend time with some close friends today. Talk about love, if you like someone then today things can move forward. If you want to speak your heart out, then put your side with confidence. On the other hand, if you are married, then the day is good for spending time with your spouse. Today you will get good results in terms of money. Improvement in your financial condition is possible. Today will be very important for you because today your work will be completed for which you have been working hard for a long time. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 7:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Talking about the work, if you are not satisfied with your job and are thinking of changing it, then you must wait for the right time. Anyway, at this time you need to make your decisions with thought, otherwise you may have to regret it. Today, parents will get full support. Today, with their help you can get a big benefit. On the economic front, the day will be normal. You must also keep your budget in mind before spending. Being over-excited and spending too much can weaken your financial situation. Conditions will be favourable in your romantic life. The love between you two will remain. Today will also be a good day for married people. There will be happiness and peace in your married life. Talking about health, you will be very energetic and refreshed today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 6:55 am to 2:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Your financial situation will be better than normal. If you do business then today you can get good profit. At the same time, your seniors will be very happy to see the hard work and honesty of work. If you continue to work in this way, your promotion is possible soon. Today is giving some good signs for married couples. If you are having fun with your spouse, then the distance between you two may end. You better try to understand your beloved. Avoid creating pressure on them. Today will be normal in the case of love. Talking about your health, then you have to pay attention to your food habits to stay fit. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 11:45 am to 8:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will grow in love with your spouse and you will feel happy with each other. Today will be a blissful day with your family members. If you talk about your romantic life, it is possible today due to some misunderstanding between you. In such a situation, you have to act in peace rather than anger. It will be better for you to know the truth first. Today will be auspicious in terms of money. The result of any plan you have made recently will be expected as expected. Today, any positive change in your life is possible. People will be greatly influenced by your happiness. Talking about work, job or business, this is the right time for you to bring out the hidden talent inside you, so waste your precious time in waste. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 6:30 pm