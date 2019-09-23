Dandiya Night With Leslie Lewis And DJ Vipul Khurana, Phoenix Marketcity Bengaluru On 28th September Art Culture oi-Lekhaka

It's time to celebrate the arrival of Navratri 2019 on 29 September! Get set to show all your Garba moves and be a part of the spectacular Dandiya Night, happening at the Phoenix Marketcity Bangalore mall on Saturday, 28th September, 2019. It will be a peppy evening filled with dance, fun and frolic, with performances by Leslie Lewis and DJ Vipul Khurana.

Dandiya is an Indian folk dance form that reflects the soul of the joyous occasion of Navratri - the nine nights dedicated to Indian goddesses. We welcome everyone to be a part of this grand celebration. Don't miss to relish your taste buds with lip smacking cuisine from the food stalls.

Event: Dandiya Night

Performances: Lesle Lewis Live in Concert and Performance by DJ Vipul Khurana

Date: 28th September 2019 (Saturday)

Location: Courtyard, Phoenix Marketcity Bangalore.

Time: 11.00 am onwards

Entry: Tickets available at Bookmyshow.com.

You can watch Lesle Lewis and his band's live performance and also groove to the Bollywood tracks played by DJ Vipul Khurana.

Band Performance by Lesle Lewis

Lesle Peter Lewis is an Indian music composer, who inherited his artistic inclinations from his father, Bollywood choreographer P L Raj. Lesle Lewis has composed and produced chartbuster songs in Indian pop music for artists such as Asha Bhonsle, KK, Colonial Cousins, A Band of Boys, Alisha, Suneeta Rao, Indian Idols and many more.

Lesle alongwith Hariharan formed the world famous band, Colonial Cousins. He has also composed jingles for nearly every top brand in India. And has won many awards in the field of advertising, besides having won the MTV Award in New York, the Billboard Award at Las Vegas and is the only artiste from India to have featured on MTV Unplugged, London.

DJ Night by Vipul Khurana

This Punjabi munda has been mixing since he was 11. One of the biggest DJs in the nightlife scene in Bangalore at the moment, DJ Vipul Khurana has his very own fan following. Known for mixing some Desi Beats with the usual EDM, he gives the Bollywood night a different twist.

Been playing at all the 5-star properties and happening clubs, DJ Vipul Khurana has left a mark in the nightlife scene of Bangalore. With his commentaries and his unique marketing tactics, he is not just a DJ but a marketing genius.

Enjoy the Dandiya Night at Phoenix Marketcity Bangalore.