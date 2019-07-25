98-Year-Old Artist Paints Her Way Through Her First Solo Art Exhibition In London Art Culture oi-Neha Ghosh

This 98-year young lady believes in the old saying that "Age is just a number" and no matter how young or old you are, there is no end to learning and that talent always speaks for itself. Venezuela-born Luchita Hurtado, who has been painting her whole life hosted her first solo art exhibition in London recently, and was titled- "I live I die I will be reborn".

The artist opened a solo art show exhibition at London's Serpentine Gallery. For this artist, having a means to express herself is enough and her inspiration comes from a place of heartfelt and humanity.

The relationship between the nature and the body in and around Los Angeles, where she currently lives, have an immense impact in her paintings. She is now using this platform as a way to address the greatest urgency of the current time - namely, the precarious condition of our planet.

Luchita's latest paintings speak volumes about surrealism. Illustration of images like bodies giving birth to globes, crowning like babies heads, in another the umbilical cord of the earth is the moon. Her early works are full of transparent, lively, biomorphic shapes; colourful, angular geometric shapes; and forests of tree-humans.

There are several mystical paintings, for example - a canvas which shows two elegant deer drinking from a waterhole under moonlight completed in the year between 1947 and 1949. Another work from 1949, which shows the elemental forms and sunburst rays which makes you remind of cosmology. These paintings are contemporary and crisp.

About The Author-

Luchita Hurtado is the wife to two artists - Lee Mullican and Wolfgang Paalen, and is mother to the artist Matt Mullican and filmmaker John Mullican. Her life has been filled with fascination, joy and suffering as well. But, she has always been grateful and amazed to be alive - to have a body, be accessible to nature, and have a paintbrush.

Titled "I live I die I will be reborn" the solo exhibition has started on 23 May 2019 and will stay till 20 October 2019.