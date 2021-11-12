Boldsky Collaborates With WAVES’21, Annual Cultural Fest Of BITS Pilani - Goa Art Culture oi-Boldsky Desk

Waves, BITS Goa's annual cultural festival, is a floating ocean of talent, art, skill, originality, brilliant lights, booming songs, and endless fun. Waves has been a massive success in past years and is ranked among India's top 10 cultural fests, with over 60,000 plus visitors and a turnover of INR 90 lakh, with over 180 universities participating throughout India. It attracts students from throughout the nation. Various fantastic competitions can be witnessed throughout Waves. Heated debates, passionate poetry slams, and various other informal gatherings and a wide range of events.

Waves has become India's fastest-growing cultural festival because of exciting performers, intriguing activities, a boisterous crowd, and a festive Goan vibe.

Waves BITS Pilani Goa -2021 Theme

This year's theme- ' Ile de Fantaisie'!

Dance among the butterflies, listen to the birds chirping, or take a joyous ride on the unicorn, to the magical kingdom amidst the clouds. Injecting with enthusiasm and letting higher spirits go even higher as we ride on top of the Ferris wheel. Unmask the suspense, chasing us in the carnival. An affair of thrill and excitement awaits.

History of WAVES

In recent years, Waves has hosted performances by celebrities such as Farhan Akhtar, Amit Trivedi, Neeti Mohan, Vishal-Shekhar, Priyanka Chopra, Kalki Koechlin, Kailash Kher, Karsh Kale, and musical artists such as Nucleya, Ritviz, Quintino, Marnik, and Lost Stories. Well-known comedy troupes such as All India Bakchod, TVF, Being Indian, and others have performed at Waves.

Sunburn and the Femina Miss India eliminations were also held at WAVES BITS Pilani Goa. It has grown into one of India's most prestigious collegiate cultural festivals. The origins of Waves can be traced back to a 2005 intra-college festival.

Waves' celebrity and glitz drew contestants from all around India each year. In addition, the festival's attendance and quantity of events rose at an exponential rate. Waves 2014 featured an international act, The WorldFest, a Coke Studio performance for the Indie Nite, and the Searock event, which has grown into one of India's largest semi-professional rock band hunt competitions. Waves 2016- "Tides of Time" was the subject for BITS Pilani, Goa's 10th anniversary of Waves.

ProNites at Waves BITS Pilani Goa

Waves rapidly achieved popularity far and wide due to the euphoria and ecstasy it creates in its Professional Nights or Pro-Nites as they are called. Popular national, as well as international artists, perform every year at Pro Nites. The Pro-Nites of Waves are divided into three nights, to cater to the varied tastes of the audience:

EDM Nite

The EDM Nite is held on the last night during which an Electronic musician performs. Waves EDM Nite also hosted an official Pre-Sunburn event. There are usually two to three acts on EDM night, with the opening acts performed by upcoming artists, followed by the leading artist.

Indie Nite

Indie Nite is always a crowd puller; with performances of star music artists.

Bollywood Nite

Bollywood Nite is a major crowd gatherer. It has witnessed performances by renowned Bollywood such as Vishal-Shekhar, Kailash Kher, Salim Sulaiman, and Farhan Akhtar, among a lot of others

EVENTS:-

DANCE-

Sizzle

It's not just the sound bacon makes on the frying pan, but one of the most ubiquitous forms of video content out there. So what's in a sizzle reel? Your standard sizzle video will be filled with b-roll, interviews, and sound bites from the event itself, all rolled up in a tight, vibrant piece that makes your event's energy pop off the screen.

Natyanjali

One of the most popular events, Natyanjali is a team dance competition that has colleges from all across the country bringing their best. Teams send in their submissions and the top 10 entries will be showcased live and the winners announced live by our judging panel.

MUSIC-

Jukebox (ENGLISH and HINDI)

Music is one of the purest forms of art, with unmatched forms of expression. Jukebox was one of the most successful events in the online league edition of Waves'20 and we can't wait to see what participants have in the bag for us this year! This solo singing competition gives you a chance to showcase the musician inside you. So, pick up the mic and make magic out of it.

Reverb

The first of its kind in India, Reverb is a remix competition. With the ever-rising popularity of Electronic Music and song remixing, Participants this year will be given one track to remix. The participant with the most captivating and catchy remix will grab the title of Waves'21 Producer and will have access to some amazing prizes and opportunities. We can't wait to see how this event turns out.

Rapsody

As the name suggests, Rapsody is BITS Goa's very own underground Rap Battle. One of our newer events, participants from all over the country battle it out through numerous rounds in the full Hip Hop Hooligans style for the ultimate title of Waves' very own Gullyboy. The showdown will keep your eyes and ears glued, and will have your heartbeats rising.

FASHION & DESIGN

Mix-N-Match

Waves'21 brings you a unique fashion competition where participants use their best sense of style to combine various trends of fashion.

Glam Up!

Our fashionistas here use their skills to blend and dive into the world of makeup and come up with a look that does the most justice to our theme. Winners not only get exciting prizes but also get to show off looks on their social media handles. After all, there's nothing like too much highlighter!

DRAMA-

Hear Me Out

Dramatics is one of the leading art forms in the country. Building on last year's success, Waves'21 brings to you a one of its kind monologue competition determined to bring out the actor in you. The event witnessed participation from around the country and is judged by the best in the acting industry.

Radio Play

Giving a twist to the drama events, Waves'21 brings to you RadioPlay, for the first time ever! With no visual component, RadioPlay will depend on the dialogue, music, and sound effects to help the listeners imagine the character and story. So put up on your thinking caps because it's your time to bring your A-game to a purely acoustic performance.

FILM AND PHOTOGRAPHY-

Oh Snap!

Oh Snap is a photography competition. This competition brings. This competition takes place online and all the submissions follow a certain theme. Oh Snap is a great opportunity for a photographer to show off what the world looks like through their eyes and what an idea means to them.

SHO(R)T

Short is a team short film competition. This is a great platform for budding filmmakers and film enthusiasts to hone their skills and show off their work. The winning film has the amazing opportunity to get published online.

FINE ARTS-

Picturesque Palette

Put out your artistic hats and get ready to paint in our theme Painting Competition. Submissions will be taken online based on a wide variety of themes and winners have exciting prizes lined up for them!

SPECIALS-

Show Me The Funny

Show Me The Funny is a stand-up comedy event where aspiring stand-up comedians from all over the country come together for an epic stand-up comedy clash. This time SMTF will be entirely held online. The top contestants will then be promoted to a final live round with an audience from all over India and in front of special judges!

Mr & Miss Waves

One of the Big 4 events Mr & Ms Waves has been one of the premier attractions at Waves every year. Participants will be judged on their wits, quick thinking, and their respective performing arts they possess an aptitude in.

InVerse

The national poetry slam for Waves'21 is your ticket into the world of the spoken word.

Time to break out the old meter, dust off that rhythm, and put those poetic devices to work to deliver a performance of a lifetime. If the spoken word is your passion, this is the place to be.

Irshaad

Irshaad is a Hindu-Urdu performance poetry competition that aims at bringing different perspectives of things, happenings, and feelings in the world, at one platform of blissful poetry.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 17:12 [IST]