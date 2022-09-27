Just In
- 43 min ago Artist Uses AI To Predict How Diana, Michael Jackson, Paul Walker Would Look Like Today!
- 1 hr ago Ponniyin Selvan Actress Sobhita Dhulipala Exudes Elegance In Green Saree
- 1 hr ago Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's DIY Skincare Is All About Besan Flour, Coconut Oil And Clay Face Masks
- 1 hr ago Kiara Advani’s Fusion Dressing Style Guide For Indo-Western Blend
Don't Miss
- Movies Ponniyin Selvan 1 New Promo With Unseen Footage Of All Three Heroes Together Creates Strong Buzz
- Travel Epic Winter Vacation In China: Tiger Leaping Gorge
- Sports Abu Dhabi T10 2022: Complete Squads Of All 8 Teams After Player Draft
- News Man stabs estranged wife to death over child custody; held
- Technology Oppo Reno 8 5G Gets DXOMark Gold Battery Label; Here’s What It Means
- Finance This Multibagger Company's Stock Rallies 290% In 6 Months: Stock Split This Week, Do You Own?
- Automobiles Toyota To Reveal First Flex-Fuel Car In India Tomorrow - Time To Open The Taps?
- Education Declaration of Result of the Common University Entrance Test [CUET PG] -2022
Asha Parekh To Be Honoured With Dada Saheb Phalke Award, 2020
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has today announced that the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2020 will be accorded to legendary actress Ms Asha Parekh. The award will be presented at the National Film Award ceremony in New Delhi.
Announcing the decision Union Minister Shri Anurag Thakur said "I am honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to recognise & award Ms Asha Parekh ji for her exemplary lifetime contribution to Indian Cinema." The Minister also announced that the 68th National Film Awards will be held on 30th September 2022 and will be presided over by President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu.
Ms Asha Parekh is a renowned film actress, director and producer and an accomplished Indian classical dancer. Starting her career as a child actor she made her debut as lead heroine in Dil Deke Dekho and has gone on to act in over 95 movies. She has acted in celebrated films like Kati Patang, Teesri Manzil, Love in Tokyo, Aya Saawan Jhoom Ke, Aan Milo Sajna, Mera Gaon Mera Desh.
Ms Parekh is a winner of Padhma Shri, awarded to her in 1992. She has also served as the head of Central Board for Film Certification from 1998-2001.
Shri Anurag Thakur also announced that the decision to confer the award to Ms Parekh was taken by a jury of five members. The jury for the selection of 52nd Dadasaheb Phalke award consisted of five members from the film industry:
- Ms Asha Bhosle
- Ms Hema Malini
- Ms Poonam Dhillon
- Shri T. S. Nagabharana
- Shri Udit Narayan
- bollywood wardrobeAsha Parekh Exudes Regal Vibes With Her Resplendent Silk Saris
- bollywood wardrobeVeteran Divas, Waheeda Rehman And Asha Parekh Gave Us Sari And Styling Goals
- bollywood wardrobeOf Parsi Gara And Colour-block, Waheeda Rehman & Asha Parekh Are Grace Personified In Their Saris
- bollywood wardrobeWaheeda Rehman & Asha Parekh's Graceful Saris Are About Sophistication And Sans The Embellishments
- art cultureNational Film Awards 2022: Full List Of Winners; Suriya And Ajay Devgn Share Best Actor Award
- bollywood wardrobeKeerthy Suresh Impresses Us With Her Elegant Floral Sari At The National Film Awards
- bollywood wardrobeAyushmann Khurrana Woos The Movie Buffs With His Sari Looks In Dream Girl