Sawan Shivratri 2022: With These Rituals, You Can Please Lord Shiva On This Day

Shivratri which means 'the night of Lord Shiva' comes every month. But those falling in Falgun and Sawan have great importance in Hindu mythology. This year the festival falls on 26 July 2022 and will be celebrated with dedication and devotion. It is said that offering Gangajal to Lord Shiva on Sawan Shivratri can benefit a person in many ways. In case, you don't know much about this day, then we are here to tell you more in detail.

Muhurta For Sawan Shivratri 2022

Every year this festival is observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Sawan. Sawana Shivaratri on Tuesday, 26 July 2022. The Nishita Kaal Puja Time will begin at 12:07 am and will continue till 12:49 am on 27 July. The duration is 00 hours 42 mins. On 27 July, Shivaratri Parana Time will be from 05:39 am to 03:51 pm.

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 07:16 PM to 09:52 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 09:52 PM to 12:28 AM, Jul 27

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:28 AM to 03:04 AM, Jul 27

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:04 AM to 05:39 AM, Jul 27

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 06:46 PM on Jul 26, 2022

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 09:11 PM on Jul 27, 2022

During this, devotees of Lord Shiva can perform the Mahanishith Puja and seek blessings from Lord Shiva.

Rituals Of Sawan Shivratri 2022

It is said that those who worship Lord Shiva with pure intentions and devotion on Sawan Shivratri, can gain the blessings of the deity. Their wishes are fulfilled by Lord Shiva himself. Through these rituals, you too can please Lord Shiva on Sawan Shivratri.

On this day, make sure you wake up early, freshen up and take a bath.

After this, wear clean clothes and visit Lord Shiva's temple to offer prayers and seek his blessings.

First of all, you need to offer Gangajal to Shivalinga, the mystic idol of Lord Shiva. In case, you don't have Gangajal then you can use normal water as well.

Now offer raw milk to Lord Shiva. Make sure you offer the milk through a copper container. Do not use plastic for this purpose.

Apply Chandan paste to the Shivlinga and then offer Bael Patra to Him.

You can also offer Ghee, Kesar and Honey to Lord Shiva.

Now offer fruits and flowers along with Bhang and Dhatura to the deity.

Fold your hands and chant the 'Om Namah Shivaya' mantra.

After this, light a Diya and an incense stick and perform the Aarti of the deity.

You can now distribute the remaining Prasad among children, elderly and needy people.

Significance Of This Festival

It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva on this day can bring peace and harmony to one's family.

Those who worship Lord Shiva with devotion and pure intention are blessed by Lord Shiva Himself.

Couples can worship Lord Shiva on this day to seek His blessings in the form of marital bliss.

One can get rid of his mistakes and sins by worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day.

You should also listen to the Katha of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day.

You can also offer Til (sesame seeds) to Lord Shiva while chanting 'Om Namo Bhagwate Rudraye'. This can help you in attaining salvation and blessings from Lord Shiva.