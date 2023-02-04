What Does It Indicate When You See God In Your Dreams?

Dreams happen for many reasons. It may be that you were preoccupied with this thought the entire day and hence it appears in your dream. This is purely a psychological game your subconscious is playing with you. There are certain dreams specifically meant to give you specific results. A snake biting you could mean you will get wealthy soon.

These specific dreams apart, you have yet another dimension which you have not tapped still or are unaware of. It is God visiting you in your dreams. God appearing in your dreams cannot be dismissed as a fantasy come true because if you think about God the whole day, it is highly unlikely that he will visit you that night in your dreams. It is a time tested inference. God dreams are not the regular dreams that we experience in our moments of disturbed sleep. They are more of visitations that happen for a reason beyond us.

There could be many reasons what God is trying to show you symbolically. To know what the deities mean, when they drop hints, via symbols, it is important to read what the Swapna shastra or book of dream says about this. Normally people dream of God whenever they have missed fulfilling a vow to God. It may be that he is indicating some mistake you have done some time back and is asking you to correct it. It also means at the same time, that something good is going to turn out in the future.

Why Does God Visit You In Your Dreams?

Dreaming of God always brings positive tidings along with it. Dreaming of God means you are going to be soon relieved from your health complaints, horoscope deficits and fear induced problems.

You should, after dreaming of god, make an offering at a temple nearby. If you see god as a human, you may be assured that there will be peace, success and prosperity. He is asking you to be serious about your goals. If you see him angry in your dream, check your actions and see if you inflicted harm to anyone.

If you see god in a meditating posture, he is inviting you to be a part of a spiritual quest. If he is just carefree and playful, it means you have entered the next phase of life. IF you see God reading a book you should be anticipating a troublesome period ahead.

Did You Dream Of Specific Deities?

If the God you are seeing in dreams is Vishnu, then it turns out to be tremendously auspicious. If Brahma appears in your dream, you will succeed at whatever you do. You will take forward and constructive steps in your life. Lord Krishna in dream augurs well for your love life. Lord Ram in dreams hints at success despite all troubles and tribulations. Seeing Hanuman in your dreams hints at a bad time for your enemies. Goddess Kali in dreams shows your developing interest in spirituality. Saraswati in dream indicates a fortunate life ahead. Lakshmi may soon rain wealth on you if she appears in you dream. Pending tasks will be completed if you see Ganesha.

God dreams can have varied types of interpretations and let us see it in the light of Indian culture. Dream visitations of gods and goddesses is indicative of luck. If God offers fruits to you, you can expect a welcome addition to your family. You may also gain in riches. If gods shower flowers on you, a time for celebration is awaiting you. If they appear meditative you will gain in your spiritual knowledge.

If they scream or cry or appear in pain, it is a bad omen and you should be careful about the steps you should take. If a god laughs, in your dream, it shows you will lose your family member. If god utters auspicious words which indicate blessings, then your desires will be fulfilled. If you see a goddess or god idol displaced and lying somewhere, it spells illluck every step of the way.

Dreaming about Lakshmi invites wealth in to your home. Parvati will flood in happiness in to you r home. Durga in dream destroys your enemies. Shiva brings you peace where as Brahma brings happiness and Vishnu makes you successful. Hanuman eliminates evil from your life whereas Lord Rama is extremely lucky for those who dream of him. Krishna showers you with affection from all sides and Sita indicates success after a plethora of problems.

