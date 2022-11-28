Know About The Famous Six Temples Of Lord Muruga In Tamil Nadu

The six famous temples dedicated to Lord Subrahmanya Swamy are intrinsically connected to his life history. Each represents a phase of his life, that was spent there for an important purpose. The 6 temples dedicated to Lord Muruga in Tamil Nadu have a powerful significance of their own. Read on to know more.

1. Thiruparankundram

This was the place where Swamy's marriage was celebrated with Devasena, the daughter of Indra. A huge temple, situated on the foothills, the temple of Thiruparankundram is 9km away from Madurai. The deity is worshipped as Subramaniyan here. This is the prime reason why this temple is considered to be a popular wedding destination and a most auspicious venue for marriage celebrations.

2. Thiruchendur

Situated on the shore of the Bay of Bengal, about 60km from Tirunalveli, Thiruchendur is the place where Swamy killed Soorapadman the king of rakshasas as per Skanda Purana. Tamilians celebrate this annual event with verve during Skanda Shashti. Thirchentil means the house of victory. It is at the border of the sea and looks like a grand fortress.

3. Phalani

Situated 64 km away from Dindigul, Palani temple is a huge structure on a small hill with the facility of a ropeway. Once upon a time, there was a tussle between Kartikeya and Ganesha to prove who was better amongst the two. So Lord Shiva gives them test in which Lord Ganesha emerged as winner. This infuriated Kartikeya who immediately set out to Palani hills and started meditating there.

4. Swamimalai

Located 8 kilometers away from Kumbakonam, on a small mound, this is the place where swami became a guru to his father. He assumed the role of a teacher and reinitiated his father Lord Shiva to the significance of Pranava mantra. There was a time when Lord Shiva was cursed by Sage Bhrigu due to which he lost the grip over the Omkara or Pranava mantra and this interrupted his penance. Lord Muruga ultimately induced the pranava knowledge back into Lord Shiva

5. Thiruthani

This is a huge temple located on a hillock about 40 km from Tiruvalluvar, where in swami married Valli, the daughter of a forest king. Lord Rama, after defeating Ravana, at the request of Lord Shiva, came down to Tiruttani and found his peace of mind after worshipping Muruga. Arjuna received Lord Muruga's blessings on his way to the South. Lord Vishnu prayed to Lord Muruga to get back his Sudarshan Chakra and Shankha back from Tarakasura, the brother of Surapadma.

Advertisement

6. Palamudircholai

Situated about 20 km away from Madurai, the Palamudricholai was the place where Swami blessed the tamil saint Avvaiyar. Avvaiyar on her way to someplace, had taken rest under a fruit tree. As hse was hungry without food, Lord Murugan appeared before her in a different guise, and asked her a question which actually was a powerful display of poetic words that left avvaiyar astonished. Realizing that he was not an ordinary soul, she fell at his feet and Lord Muruga blessed her.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.