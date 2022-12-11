Dal is generally used to refer to lentils or a curry made with lentils. Lentils come loaded with proteins and hence it is a preferred staple diet meant for vegetarians. Dal fry, tastes even better during monsoons when you feel like gulping something warm and tasty.

If you are in the mood for a simple dal-based dish that does not smell heavily of masalas you can certainly opt for this. Dal fry constitutes cooked dal, sauteed in a bed of masalas made of onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, and spices seasoned with aromatic ghee.

Although the name says Dal Fry, there is really no deep frying done as everything is only sauteed and not fried. Dal fry preparations are essentially based on Toor dal, but many restaurants prepare it with a combination of Toor dal with masoor dal or masoor dal with yellow moong dal for to enhance its flavour and texture. Masoor Dal helps to lower cholesterol and blood pressure levels apart from maintaining blood pressure at normal. It also has folate that fights against heart risks.

How To Prepare Flavoursome Masoor Dal Fry Recipe