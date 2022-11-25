26 Year Old Flossie Sets Guinness World Record For Being The Oldest Living Cat

"I knew from the start that Flossie was a special cat, but I didn't imagine I'd share my home with a world record holder," explains Vicki Green, who adopted her after she was surrendered to the UK cat welfare organization Cats Protection in August.

"She's so affectionate and playful, especially sweet when you remember how old she is. I'm immensely proud that Cats Protection matched me with such an amazing cat," she added.

Advertisement

Flossie's Tale Of Finding Her Furrever Home

Despite being deaf, she is 'curious' and 'quickly adapts to new environments despite her incapacity to see'. In the past, she lived as a stray, but now she has a home of her own.

The first time Flossie was adopted was in December 1995 by a Merseyside Hospital employee.