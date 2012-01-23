7 Ways To Be Healthy While Eating Out

If you are late from work and you are tired, you feel lazy to cook your dinner. So what do you do in situations like this? You either go out to a restaurant or order your meals online. This is just one of the reasons to eat outside.
You go out with your friends and colleagues and here again eating outside becomes inevitable.
So to choose only healthy food while eating out, you need some special training. Most of us stock up our diet plans for home and eat whatever we want to outside.
Our excuse is, how can I eat healthy when I am not at home; after all it is outside food and that is never really healthy. This is just a cover up for eating exactly what we want to (which is often unhealthy).
Also know about the foods that can keep you young and healthy. Click here.
If you make some tiny lifestyle changes then you will notice that it becomes easier to make healthy choices. Here are some ways to eat healthy out of your home.
7 Ways To Eat Healthy While Eating Out:
1. Customize Your Meal:
If you are trying to lose weight or even generally trying to lead a healthy life, then ala carte menu is not always your best friend. You need to invent a special segment of the menu just for yourself.
Order meals that are customized for your needs. For example, if you have ordered a casserole then you can ask for smaller portions of meat and more of vegetables.
2. Make Your Own Food Places:
Most restaurants comply with your request for a healthy meal because it is in their best interest. However, there is another variety of restaurants that encourage you to assemble your own meal. It is easier to eat out healthy at a place that offers you a variety of salads, herbs and meats to make your own sandwich.
3. Work By Substitution:
The most important answer to the question of how to eat healthy is 'substitution'. You can substitute aerated drinks with fresh juices and white bread with brown bread in your meals even when you are eating out.
4. Know How It Is Made:
Do you know how your food is being prepared? For example, sauteed mushroom is a vegetable and supposedly healthy but it is sauteed in blobs of butter. So you need to stick to the basic stuff that you know about. Exotic names often include exotically unhealthy recipes.
5. Choose Your Favourite:
It actually works well to play favourites with items. If you really love potatoes then you can have your portion of mashed potatoes but cut out the bread and the finger chips. This way you will be eating only one calorie-rich food and that will be your favourite.
6. Make Healthy Choices:
Sometimes all you have to do in response to the question of how to eat healthy is to make the right choice. If you are hungry at office the easiest thing to do is order a pizza but give the soup and salad a second thought. So instead of the pizza go for soups and salads as they are healthy minus the calories and fats.