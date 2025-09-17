Why This Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Trend Is Making Everyone Hug Their Younger Self

When is Dussehra 2025 Celebrated? Find Out Why And How India Celebrates It

Why do towering effigies go up in flames every year? Why do some parts of India immerse grand idols of Goddess Durga in water, while others gather to watch the Ramayana unfold in open-air theatres? And most importantly, when will Dussehra be celebrated in 2025? The answers lie in a festival that is as diverse as it is unifying.

Photo Credit: Freepik

When Is Dussehra In 2025?

This year, Dussehra (Vijayadashami) will be celebrated on Thursday, 2 October, 2025. The date coincides with the end of the nine-day Navratri festival, which runs from 22 September to 2 October. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, the Dashami Tithi begins on the evening of 1st October and ends on the evening of 2nd October, with the most auspicious period (Vijay Muhurat) falling between 2:09 PM and 2:56 PM IST.

Stories Behind Dussehra

The beauty of Dussehra is that its meaning changes across India, yet all narratives echo the triumph of good over evil.

Lord Rama's Victory: In North and central India, Dussehra marks Lord Rama's victory over Ravana, the ten-headed king of Lanka who abducted Sita. The burning of Ravana's effigies symbolizes the destruction of evil In some regions, effigies of Meghnad and Kumbhakarna are also included, though this is not universal.

In North and central India, Dussehra marks Lord Rama's victory over Ravana, the ten-headed king of Lanka who abducted Sita. The burning of Ravana's effigies symbolizes the destruction of evil In some regions, effigies of Meghnad and Kumbhakarna are also included, though this is not universal. Durga's Triumph: In the east, the festival is linked to Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura, the buffalo demon. After nine days of battle during Navratri, Vijayadashami celebrates her triumph. Regional variations exist, with Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh having distinct folk performances and local rituals alongside traditional Durga Puja festivities.

In the east, the festival is linked to Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura, the buffalo demon. After nine days of battle during Navratri, Vijayadashami celebrates her triumph. Regional variations exist, with Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh having distinct folk performances and local rituals alongside traditional Durga Puja festivities. The Mahabharata Link: Some traditions recall the Pandavas retrieving their hidden weapons from the Shami tree on Dashami, symbolizing courage and readiness after exile.

How India Celebrates Dussehra

Celebrations may differ across states, but the spirit is shared everywhere.

Ramlila Performances: Theatrical retellings of the Ramayana captivate audiences for days leading up to the finale.

Theatrical retellings of the Ramayana captivate audiences for days leading up to the finale. Effigy Burning: Ravana's effigy is set aflame with fireworks lighting the night sky. In certain regions, effigies of Meghnad and Kumbhakarna are also burnt, but this practice varies locally.

Ravana's effigy is set aflame with fireworks lighting the night sky. In certain regions, effigies of Meghnad and Kumbhakarna are also burnt, but this practice varies locally. Durga Idol Immersions: In Bengal and parts of the east, Vijayadashami marks the Visarjan, where beautifully crafted Durga idols are carried in processions for immersion.

In Bengal and parts of the east, Vijayadashami marks the Visarjan, where beautifully crafted Durga idols are carried in processions for immersion. Community Gatherings: Melas, cultural fairs, and processions bring neighborhoods together.

Melas, cultural fairs, and processions bring neighborhoods together. Symbolic Rituals: In some regions, Shami leaves are exchanged as a mark of respect and goodwill.

Beyond Rituals: What Dussehra Stands For

At its core, Dussehra is a story of gods and demons that truth, courage, and righteousness always prevail, even when evil appears powerful. The burning of Ravana symbolizes the destruction of inner vices like anger, greed, and pride.

Regional Flavors Of The Festival

Mysuru Dasara: A royal procession with decorated elephants and cultural events makes Karnataka's celebration world-famous.

A royal procession with decorated elephants and cultural events makes Karnataka's celebration world-famous. Eastern India: The grandeur of Durga Puja, complete with elaborate pandals, peaks with Vijayadashami.

The grandeur of Durga Puja, complete with elaborate pandals, peaks with Vijayadashami. Northern Plains: Ramlila and Ravana effigies dominate the festive landscape.

The Spirit Of Victory

Dussehra blends mythology, culture, and community together. Whether it's Rama's victory, Durga's triumph, or the Pandavas' return to battle, the essence is the same: Good always overcomes evil.

As 2 October 2025 approaches, the question isn't just when Dussehra is-it's what lesson you'll take from it this year. Will it be courage, discipline, or the strength to conquer your own inner Ravana?