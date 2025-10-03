Diwali Horoscope 2025 On 20 October: This Is What Each Zodiac Sign Should Do For Wealth And Success

When Is Diwali, 20 or 21 October? Why Is There Confusion? Know The Date, Timings, And When To Celebrate

Diwali is not just another festival-it is an emotion, a memory, and a celebration that binds generations together. The sight of flickering diyas lining balconies, the smell of freshly made sweets filling homes, the laughter of families coming together, and the prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity make Diwali the heart of Indian tradition. Yet, every now and then, a small confusion arises that leaves people wondering: "When exactly should we celebrate Diwali this year?"

In 2025, the big question is whether Diwali falls on October 20 or October 21. And the answer lies in understanding the role of Amavasya Tithi-the new moon day- which is central to the festival. Let's explore why the dates differ and what you should know to celebrate Diwali at the most auspicious time.

Diwali 2025 Date? Why Is There Confusion?

The core of Diwali celebrations is Amavasya Tithi, when devotees perform Lakshmi Puja to welcome the goddess of wealth, fortune, and prosperity. In 2025, the Amavasya Tithi begins on October 20 at 3:44 PM and ends on October 21 at 5:54 PM. Because the Tithi spans across two calendar dates, different regions and traditions interpret it differently.

Some communities will celebrate on the evening of October 20, while others will mark the festival on October 21, when the Amavasya Tithi continues until evening. This variation is what leads to the confusion.

Diwali 2025: Puja Timings

For those following astrology and panchang traditions, the exact timing of Lakshmi Puja becomes extremely important. Since Lakshmi Puja is ideally performed during the Pradosh Kaal (the period after sunset on Amavasya), both October 20 and 21 technically qualify. However, astrologers suggest checking the regional panchang of your city before finalizing the day of worship.

Amavasya Tithi begins: October 20, 2025, at 3:44 PM

Amavasya Tithi ends: October 21, 2025, at 5:54 PM

This overlap explains why some households will celebrate on the 20th, while others will wait for the 21st.

How Different Traditions Decide Diwali Date

India's cultural richness lies in its diversity, and Diwali is no exception. Some regions follow Amanta calendars (ending the lunar month on Amavasya), while others follow Purnimanta calendars (ending the month on Purnima). This difference also influences whether Diwali is celebrated on October 20 or 21 in 2025.

For instance, North Indian states often place more emphasis on performing rituals on the night when Amavasya overlaps with Pradosh Kaal, which means October 21 is more likely. Meanwhile, certain South Indian traditions might choose October 20.

This year, let the diyas you light shine brighter than ever, filling not just your home but also your heart with peace, abundance, and happiness.