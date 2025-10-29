November 2025 Supermoon: When And Where To Watch The Brightest Lunar Event of the Year?

When Is Dev Deepawali 2025, 4th Or 5th November? Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals And Significance Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

The festival of Dev Deepawali, often called the "Festival of Lights of the Gods," is one of the most visually breathtaking celebrations in India. While Diwali marks the return of Lord Rama, Dev Deepawali signifies the divine descent of the Gods to Earth to celebrate Lord Shiva's victory over the demon Tripurasura. The ghats of Varanasi - particularly Dashashwamedh and Assi - transform into a heavenly spectacle of lamps, chants, and devotion.

As the holy city glows under the light of millions of diyas reflecting in the Ganga, devotees gather to witness what's believed to be the night when heaven touches Earth. But the common question remains - when is Dev Deepawali this year, on November 4 or 5, 2025?

Let's look at the dates, shubh muhurat, rituals, and spiritual meaning of this sacred night.

Dev Deepawali 2025: Date, Time, And Shubh Muhurat

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Dev Deepawali 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 5. The festival falls on the full moon (Purnima) day in the month of Kartik, fifteen days after Diwali.

Dev Deepawali 2025 Date: Wednesday, November 5

Pradoshkal Dev Deepawali Muhurat: 5:15 PM to 7:50 PM

Duration: 2 hours 35 minutes

Full Moon Tithi Begins: November 4, 2025, at 10:36 PM

Full Moon Tithi Ends: November 5, 2025, at 6:48 PM

The Pradosh Kaal, the twilight period after sunset, is considered the most auspicious time for lighting diyas and performing Ganga aarti.

Dev Deepawali 2025: Puja Rituals

The day begins early with devotees taking a holy dip in the Ganga, a ritual known as Kartik Snan, believed to cleanse the soul of sins. Houses, temples, and ghats are decorated with oil lamps, marigold garlands, and incense.

As the sun sets, millions of diyas illuminate the ghats, and the air fills with the sound of bells, conch shells, and Vedic chants. Devotees offer deep daan (lamp offering) to honor Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and the river Ganga.

In Varanasi, the famous Ganga Aarti becomes even more spectacular on this day. Priests perform synchronized rituals with brass lamps, symbolizing the offering of light to the divine. People also perform Pitru Tarpan, a ritual to pay homage to ancestors, seeking their blessings for prosperity and peace.

Dev Deepawali 2025: Mantras To Chant

During the puja, devotees chant Shiva and Ganga mantras to invite divine grace and protection. Commonly recited mantras include:

"Om Namah Shivaya" - to invoke Lord Shiva's blessings.

"Om Gange Namah" - to purify one's spirit and surroundings.

"Om Hrim Namah Parvati Pataye Har Har Mahadev" - to attain inner balance and strength.

Chanting these mantras while lighting lamps is said to help manifest peace, purity, and spiritual awakening.

Dev Deepawali 2025: Significance

Dev Deepawali celebrates Lord Shiva's victory over the demon Tripurasura, marking the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. According to mythology, after the victory, the Gods descended to the Ganga to celebrate, making this night sacred.

Spiritually, Dev Deepawali signifies enlightenment, gratitude, and divine connection. Lighting lamps on this day is not just a ritual - it's a way of illuminating one's inner self and expressing devotion to the cosmic forces of creation.

For devotees, the night represents moksha - liberation from ignorance and suffering. It's believed that lighting a diya on this night grants blessings equivalent to performing thousands of yajnas.