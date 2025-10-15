Amid Young KBC 17 Contestant's Trolling, Know Why A Little Overconfidence In Kids Beats Growing Up Fearful

When Is Deepavali Hanuman Puja 2025, 19 or 20 October? Correct Date, Muhurat, Mantras And Significance Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

There's something profoundly powerful about the night before Diwali; the air is charged with faith, firecrackers, and a quiet undercurrent of devotion.

While most prepare for the grand Lakshmi Puja that follows, few realise that the day before Deepavali is sacred in another way. It's when millions across India bow to the mighty Hanuman, protector, warrior, and the symbol of unwavering devotion.

Yes, Deepavali Hanuman Puja, also known as Kali Chaudas or Narak Chaturdashi, is a deeply spiritual observance that goes beyond lighting lamps and bursting crackers. It's about seeking strength, protection, and courage from Bajrangbali, the one who guards us from darkness in every form.

So, let us know the date, time, puja muhurat, mantras and significance related to this day in detail.

Deepavali Hanuman Puja 2025: Date, Time

This year, Deepavali Hanuman Puja falls on Sunday, October 19, 2025, coinciding with Kali Chaudas, the night before Deepavali.

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 1:51 PM on October 19 and ends at 3:44 PM on October 20. The most auspicious time to perform the Hanuman Puja is during the night Muhurat from 10:57 PM to 11:46 PM, lasting 50 minutes.

It's during this period that devotees pray to Lord Hanuman to ward off evil influences, negative energies, and inner fears. This night, also known as Narak Chaturdashi, signifies the victory of light over darkness, both in the world outside and within one's soul.

Deepavali Hanuman Puja 2025: Puja Rituals

The rituals of Deepavali Hanuman Puja blend simplicity with immense spiritual depth. Devotees wake up early, bathe with herbal oils and sesame seeds to purify the body and soul, and clean their homes to invite positive energy.

As night falls, devotees set up a small altar with an idol or picture of Lord Hanuman. Offerings of red flowers, sindoor (vermilion), betel leaves, laddus, bananas, and oil lamps are made. Lighting a diya of mustard oil is believed to drive away evil forces and bring divine protection to the household.

Many also read or recite the Hanuman Chalisa or Sundarkand Path from the Ramayana. The energy of these verses is said to cleanse one's aura, granting courage, clarity, and faith. On this night, people not only pray for strength but also for the humility and loyalty that define Hanuman himself.

Deepavali Hanuman Puja 2025: Mantras To Chant

Reciting Hanuman mantras on Deepavali night is believed to amplify protection and destroy negativity. Some of the most powerful mantras include:

'Om Hanumate Namah', This simple yet potent mantra invokes Hanuman's divine strength and shields the devotee from harm.

'Bhoot Pishach Nikat Nahi Aave, Mahaveer Jab Naam Sunave', A line from the Hanuman Chalisa, reminding us that evil cannot touch the one who remembers Bajrangbali's name.

'Om Namo Bhagavate Anjaneyaya Mahabalaya Swaha', Chanted to invite courage, vitality, and protection against unseen negative forces.

The key is to chant with full devotion, not mechanical repetition. As many devotees say, when the heart calls with faith, Hanuman always answers.

Deepavali Hanuman Puja 2025: Significance

Hanuman Puja during Deepavali holds a significance deeper than ritual. It's symbolic, it reminds us that before we invite Goddess Lakshmi, the go ddess of wealth, we must first conquer the inner darkness of ego, fear, and negativity.

According to mythology, Hanuman saved Lord Shani from Ravana's captivity on this day, and in gratitude, Shani promised that devotees who worship Hanuman on Kali

Chaudas would be protected from his malefic effects.

For many, this night is a spiritual cleansing, a chance to burn away the impurities of the year gone by and enter Diwali with a lighter, purer soul. Lighting diyas on Hanuman Puja night becomes more than a ritual; it becomes a declaration of faith, that even in the darkest hours, divine strength guides our way.

So, this Deepavali, light a diya for Lord Hanuman too, and let that flame burn away everything that doesn't serve your light.