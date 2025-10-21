When Is Bhai Dooj 2025, 22nd Or 23rd October? Correct Date, History, Mantras To Chant, And Significance

Diwali 2025: Can You Eat All The Laddoos And Still Protect Your Heart? Expert Shares This Sweet Tip!

As the sound of crackers fades and Diwali lamps begin to dim, India prepares for one of its most heartwarming festivals - Bhai Dooj. This day marks the beautiful closing chapter of Diwali celebrations, dedicated entirely to the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. It's not about grandeur or gifting but about gratitude, prayer, and protection - the emotional glue that holds Indian families together.

In 2025, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated in October, and astrologers have confirmed this as the Shubh Muhurat for performing rituals and tilak ceremonies. The timing of Bhai Dooj is rooted in lunar tradition - it falls on the Dwitiya Tithi (second day) of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartika.

Let's know its exact timing, rituals, mantras, and spiritual significance - and understand why this post-Diwali festival continues to touch hearts across generations.

Bhai Dooj 2025: Date And Shubh Muhurat

In 2025, Bhai Dooj will be observed on Thursday, October 23, marking the final day of the five-day Diwali festivities.

Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time: 12:30 PM to 02:47 PM

Duration: 2 hours 18 minutes

Dwitiya Tithi Begins: 8:16 PM on October 22, 2025

Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 10:46 PM on October 23, 2025

The most auspicious time for the tilak ceremony is during the Aparahna period, when sisters pray for their brothers' long lives and prosperity. This ritual time is considered ideal for performing aarti, feeding sweets, and exchanging blessings.

Bhai Dooj 2025: Legend And History

Like many Hindu festivals, Bhai Dooj has its roots in mythology. The most popular legend speaks of Lord Yama, the God of Death, and his sister, Yamuna. On this day, Yamuna invited her brother Yama to her home, performed aarti, applied tilak on his forehead, and served him a grand feast. Deeply touched by her affection, Yama declared that any brother who receives tilak from his sister on this day will be blessed with a long and healthy life.

That's why Bhai Dooj is also called Yama Dwitiya. The festival represents the triumph of love, protection, and prayer over the fear of mortality. It celebrates the essence of human connection - reminding us that family is the ultimate strength.

Bhai Dooj 2025: Rituals And Traditions

The day begins with sisters preparing thalis filled with roli, rice, sweets, betel nuts, and diyas. After offering prayers to Lord Ganesha and Yama, the brother is seated facing the east. The sister applies a tilak of vermilion, rice grains, and sandalwood paste on his forehead, followed by aarti and offering sweets.

Brothers, in return, give gifts as a token of appreciation and promise to protect their sisters for life. Families often share festive meals and exchange laughter - it's a gentle, emotional pause after the intensity of Diwali celebrations.

Bhai Dooj 2025: Mantras To Chant

While performing the tilak ceremony, these traditional mantras are often recited to invoke blessings and divine protection:

"Yamunaatva Yama Rajaaya Yamaadeva Namo Namah"

(Meaning: I bow to Lord Yama, who is the guardian of righteousness and protector of cosmic order.)

"Tilakam Shubhadam Bhraata, Jeeva Sharadaam Shatam"

(Meaning: With this sacred tilak, may you live a hundred years blessed with happiness and prosperity.)

Chanting these mantras strengthens the intention behind the ritual - love, longevity, and a prayer that siblings continue to stand by each other through every phase of life.

Bhai Dooj 2025: Significance

Beyond the rituals, Bhai Dooj reflects balance - the same balance that governs Diwali. It's about relationships grounded in both duty and affection. For sisters, it's a prayer for protection; for brothers, a vow of responsibility. Spiritually, the tilak represents purification - a blessing that wards off negative energies and attracts harmony.

Bhai Dooj reminds us that no bond is as unconditional as that of siblings. Whether through a small gesture, a heartfelt message, or just being there, the festival encourages emotional closeness in an increasingly busy world.