Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: Date, Rituals And Significance Of Lord Ganesha's Auspicious Day

On Wednesday, 10 September 2025, devotees across India will observe Sankashti Chaturthi, a sacred day dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Falling on the fourth day of the waning lunar phase (Krishna Paksha), the vrat is marked by fasting, prayer, and evening worship under the moonlight. This particular observance is known as Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi, invoking Ganesha in his form as the remover of obstacles. The timings this year begin at 3:37 PM on September 10 and end at 12:45 PM on September 11, with moonrise around 9:00 PM-the moment when devotees break their fast after offering prayers.

Meaning And Significance

The word Sankashti means deliverance from difficulties, while Chaturthi refers to the fourth tithi. Together, they symbolise release from obstacles through the blessings of Ganesha, the deity of wisdom, prosperity, and clarity.

Devotees believe that by observing this vrat with faith, one can receive divine guidance, overcome hurdles, and realign with spiritual and personal goals. The cosmic energy of this day is considered especially powerful for introspection and invoking inner strength.

History And Tradition

Sankashti Chaturthi has been observed since ancient times as part of Ganesha worship. While exact historical dates are uncertain, traditional beliefs place its origins in early Vedic practices, where fasting and lunar observances were common. Over centuries, the vrat became widespread across India, emphasising Ganesha's role as the remover of obstacles.

Each lunar month has its own Sankashti Chaturthi, with the September observance in the Bhadrapada (or Ashwina) month carrying special significance. On this day, devotees worship Vighnaraja Maha Ganapati on the Vigneshwara Peeta, each month offering prayers to a different form of the deity.

Rituals And Practices

Fasting

Devotees observe a strict fast throughout the day. Some take only fruits and milk, while others keep a complete fast until the moon is sighted.

Moonrise Prayers

The fast is broken only after sighting the moon. Offerings are made to Lord Ganesha, including durva grass, modaks, and fresh flowers, followed by the recitation of the Ganapati Atharvasheersha.

Sankashta Ganapathi Pooja And Vrat Katha

A special pooja is performed on each Sankashti, accompanied by the narration of a Vrat Katha (legend). There are 13 stories in total, including one reserved for the extra Adhika month, each carrying moral and spiritual guidance.

Spiritual Benefits

Sankashti Chaturthi is not merely about ritual-it is also a journey inward. The fast, prayers, and chants are believed to:

Remove mental and material obstacles

Bring wisdom and focus

Grant prosperity and well-being

Foster inner calm and spiritual growth

For many, it becomes a monthly practice of self-discipline, devotion, and reconnecting with their deeper purpose.

This Sankashti Chaturthi 2025, devotees prepare not only for rituals but also for a meaningful day of reflection. Whether through fasting, chanting, or offering prayers to Vighnaraja Maha Ganapati, the observance represents a powerful reminder that challenges can be transformed into opportunities with faith, clarity, and perseverance.

By aligning with the spirit of this sacred day, worshippers invite not just blessings from Ganesha, but also a renewed sense of balance in their own lives.